20 Most Shocking Investment Scams in History

Throughout history, scammers have made their mark by stealing millions (and occasionally billions) of dollars. Each employed a combination of charisma, strategy, and pure audacity. These grifters manipulated currencies, invented islands, and passed fruit off as high-tech memory cards. Like true magicians, these criminals employed perfect misdirection—pulling audience attention towards one hand while stabbing the public in the back with the other.

1. Gregor MacGregor

The lush island of Poyais is a dream come true. Rivers of gold run through the tropical landscape. A team of British colonists developed the land and awaited newcomers with open arms. Anyone can thrive in Poyais. Just reading about paradise has me ready to pack my bags and go!

A quick Google search shows that Poyais doesn’t exist. Bummer. Unfortunately, for Europeans living in the 1820s, GPS, Siri, and all those nifty digital assistants we rely on had yet to be invented.

Enter Gregor MacGregor, Scottish soldier, adventurer, and burgeoning real estate tycoon. For over two decades, MacGregor sold land certificates and Poyaisian currency to unsuspecting French and British investors.

Those who traveled to the “paradise” found a barren wasteland. Hundreds of those settlers died. MacGregor was tried for fraud but managed to escape conviction. He enjoyed a happy retirement in Venezuela.

2. Charles Ponzi

The man, the myth, the incredibly crooked legend. It’s impossible to talk about investment fraud without mentioning the granddaddy of scammers. I heard of Ponzi schemes long before I learned about Charles Ponzi; that’s how impactful the man was on the con artistry.

An Italian immigrant, Ponzi rose to fame in the 1920s by running a scam that cost investors $20 million ($369,361,676 adjusted for 2024) in just one year. Ponzi promised investors profit via the sale of postal reply coupons. He would buy these coupons abroad at a discounted rate, sell them at face value in the United States, and pass the gains to his investors. There were no gains. Ponzi used money from later investors to pay off earlier investors.

3. Ivan Boesky

Another pioneer of fraud, Ivan “The Terrible” Boesky, shook the United States stock market in the 1980s. Boesky started his rise to financial dominance with a measly $700,000 from his wife’s family. He built a business model around what would later be known as “insider trading”—taking confidential information and using it to profit off stock market investments.

During the height of his wealth, Boesky amassed over $300 million. He leveraged inside information to bet on upcoming mergers and takeovers. Before Boesky’s case, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rarely prosecuted insider trading.

It was illegal on paper due to insiders' unfair advantage over the public, but Boesky's sheer wealth put him on the SEC radar. Boesky took a plea bargain and served three-and-a-half years behind bars. The SEC charged him $100 million in fines and banned him from ever working in securities again.

4. ZZZZ Best – Barry Minkow

Barry Minkow launched his carpet cleaning company at the ripe age of 16. ZZZZ Best (pronounced Zee Best) started as a legitimate business attempt. The young entrepreneur quickly realized the difficulty of running a company from his parent's garage.

Minkow got creative. He added a branch to his company focused on insurance restoration. Minkow forged documents that inflated ZZZZ Best’s portfolio. He drew investors from all over Southern California and ran one of the largest Ponzi schemes in American history, stealing millions from banks and investors. Minkow ran the con alone for years, only getting caught in 1987 due to credit card fraud. The court sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

5. Tyco International

What do a $6,000 shower curtain, a $2 million birthday party, and several lavish houses have in common? In 1992, Leo Kozlowski became the CEO of Tyco International. Kozlowski then decided to use the company as his personal piggy bank.

Chief among the over $100 million Kozlowski stole over the years was the extravagant party he threw for his wife. The week-long Roman Empire-themed party included dancing women, semi-nude models, and an ice sculpture of Michelangelo’s David peeing vodka. The entire event was filmed. During Kozlowski’s trial, the judge removed certain explicit scenes before showing the video in court. Kozlowski served eight years behind bars.

6. Bre-X Minerals

North of the U.S. border, another scam ran throughout the 1990s. Canadian mining company Bre-X Minerals reported massive gold findings to their investors. Led by Michael de Guzman, the company falsified samples to trick investors.

De Guzman lost investors an astonishing $3 billion, which may have contributed to the strangeness of his death. In 1997, investigators exposed De Guzman’s fraud. Not long after, De Guzman’s body was found in the very jungle his fake mines hailed from. De Guzman reportedly landed in the Indonesian jungle after falling from a helicopter.

7. Centennial Technologies

Speaking of liars, Centennial Technologies, Inc. stunned shareholders when investigators exposed CEO Emanuel Pinez and CFO James Murphy as crooks. Pinez and Murphy pulled familiar corrupt tricks. They falsified documents and lied about assets, overstating the company’s earnings by $40 million.

Pinez and Murphy did not stop there. The duo shipped customers baskets of fruits and polo shirts, making it look like the company successfully sold $2 million worth of high-tech products.

8. Jordan Belfort

Like most people, I had never heard of Jordan Belfort until a Hollywood star took on the role. Leonardo DiCaprio wowed audiences with his performance inspired by Jordan Belfort’s crimes. The real-life Wolf of Wall Street stole a whopping $200 million using the pump-and-dump investment scheme.

Belfort worked as a stockbroker and made his fortune by pushing worthless stock on unwitting clients, thus inflating the cost. He would then dump his shares at a profit, reducing the stock down at the clients' expense. Upon his conviction, Belfort turned on his associates and became an FBI informant—earning him a light sentence of 22 months behind bars.

9. Frank Gruttadauria

Frank Gruttadauria ran a 15-year Ponzi scheme. In the early 2000s, the bank manager lost or stole over $100 million. How did he do it? As a Lehman Brothers Inc. broker, Gruttadauria entered clients’ accounts and changed several addresses to a set of P.O. boxes he operated. He then forged fake statements displaying inflated accounts to clients’ actual addresses. To avoid nosy supervisors, Gruttadauria assigned his underling to supervise him—a clear conflict of interest that is now outlawed.

The story gets weirder. After a decade and a half of successful scamming, Gruttadauria mailed a letter to the FBI confessing his crimes. In the letter, Gruttadauria directed investigators to evidence that would convict him. A nationwide manhunt ensued. Over the next several weeks, authorities searched in vain for Gruttadauria. Gruttadauria eventually grew bored of the failed search and turned himself in.

10. Enron

Sometimes, fraud cases are so impactful they change legislation. Early 2000s natural gas corporation Enron is a prime example. Unlike prior individually-led schemes, Enron was a public company until 2000. The company was monitored and audited.

Since its inception in the 1980s, Enron inflated its earnings by billions. It kept debts off the books and lied about cash flow. By 2000, Enron stock reached a peak of $90 a share.

The following year, things began to fall apart. An Enron financial executive warned the CEO of accounting fraud. The Securities and Exchange Commission investigated the company’s finances and found that Enron had overstated its earnings by $600 million.

The Enron scandal cost employees and investors deeply. Many saw their pension funds drained. To this day, the scandal is considered the largest audit failure in history.

Out of the ashes of Enron’s bankruptcy, the U.S. passed the Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act of 2002 to protect investors from fraudulent financial reporting. Sherron Watkins, the whistleblower who drew the SEC’s attention to Enron’s crime, received TIME’s 2002 Person of the Year award.

11. WorldCom

Like Enron, WorldCom contributed to the need for the SOX Act. The telecommunications company made headlines shortly after the Enron scandal. By moving expenses around, WorldCom executives managed to overstate the company’s profits for years—to the tune of $11 billion.

Bernard Ebbers, the former CEO, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for fraud. WorldCom declared bankruptcy, and Verizon purchased its assets. Cynthia Cooper, another whistleblower, also received the 2002 Person of the Year award.

12. James Paul Lewis Jr.

20 years, $311 million, and far too much trust propelled James Paul Lewis Jr. to the scammer Hall of Fame. Lewis employed a classic Ponzi scheme, passing himself off to investors as a successful entrepreneur.

He claimed he would use investor funds to purchase distressed businesses and lease medical equipment. Lewis even paid dividends to early investors and kept convincing records.

Lewis sustained the con for decades until it collapsed under its weight. He accepted a plea deal and confessed to everything.

13. Bayou Hedge Fund Group

Bayou founder Sam Israel III took notes from his sketchy predecessors. Managing $450 million of investors’ money in what turned out to be a cleverly disguised Ponzi scheme, the founder and his accomplices worked to cover their tracks. When profits sank in 1998, two years after Bayou's creation, the firm founded a second firm. This dummy company then audited Bayou to help keep up appearances.

The con worked for a while, but eventually, Bayou was indicted. In 2008, after an indictment from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Israel was sentenced to 20 years in prison and required to pay back $300 million.

Israel did not show up to prison. Police found his car abandoned on the Bear Mountain Bridge in New York months later. The dust on the hood read, “Suicide is Painless,” indicating Israel jumped. Only, the police didn’t quite buy that. It turns out Israel’s girlfriend helped him fake his death. Police tracked them down to a campground in Granville, Massachusetts.

14. Bernie Madoff

Perhaps the most famous of financial criminals, Bernie Madoff, has been the subject of several films and media interpretations. Referred to as a “financial serial killer,” Madoff was the mastermind of the largest Ponzi scheme ever recorded. The scheme was worth an estimated $64 billion.

Madoff worked as the chair of the Nasdaq and had close ties to D.C. financial officials. By the 1980s, most regarded him as a Wall Street legend. He founded Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, which rose to the sixth spot on the S&P 500. Nothing could touch Madoff—until the 2008 recession, that is.

As markets crashed, investors sought to withdraw their funds… only to find out the money was not there. The following investigation revealed billions and billions of dollars stolen from over 40,000 investors. The world was stunned. Investors were out for blood. Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to 11 counts of fraud and received the maximum sentence allowed—150 years. Madoff died in prison at age 82.

15. Petters Company, Inc.

Another epic Ponzi scheme unraveled during the Great Recession: Petters Group Worldwide. The company, founded by Thomas Petters, had over 3000 employees and owned 60 smaller companies. Petters stole upwards of $2 billion before the FBI shut him down and sentenced him to 50 years in federal prison in 2010.

16. Theranos

Women can be scammers, too. Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of Stanford University in 2004 to launch the health tech company Theranos. The company promised to make these tests more accurate and efficient. Theranos was worth $9 billion at its peak.

Things went south in 2015. Medical professionals questioned Theranos’ technology and found the products useless. The company’s claims had been grossly exaggerated. The whole scandal called into question everyone from Walgreens to the FDA. Holmes and her partner were sentenced to 11 and 12 years in prison, respectively.

17. Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo loves the limelight—unflattering though it might be. The financial giant came under fire in 2016 after staffers were told to open 2 million fake accounts using customer data. The bank aimed to boost profits with this strategy, which worked until this pattern of behavior was made known to regulators.

As of last year, Wells Fargo was fined $3.7 billion for illegal activity involving 16 million accounts. I’m glad I never opened a Wells Fargo account.

18. Luckin Coffee

On the other side of the world, Chinese company Luckin Coffee entered 2020 with an artificially enhanced portfolio. The company’s chairman confessed to inflating its sales by $300 million.

The SEC found that certain employees used fake databases and altered accounting records to hide the deceit. In collaboration with the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, the SEC continues to investigate Luckin.

19. Wirecard

Like China, Europe is not exempt from fraud. The largest fraud case in German history came to light just last year. Wirecard, a financial services provider, currently owes its creditors $4 billion. Wirecard also reported $2.1 billion in cash that had “disappeared.” The company spent years denying concerns about its balance sheet. The case against them is ongoing.

20. FTX

Another recent case making headlines is that of Sam Bankman-Fried. Celebrated as the poster boy for cryptocurrencies, Bankman-Fried founded FTX in 2019. The company focused on cryptocurrency exchanges but was littered with fraud.

At the end of last year, Bankman-Fried was arrested and charged with using billions of FTX customer dollars for his personal purchases, including donations to political campaigns and charitable organizations.

The company was exposed when forced to shut down withdrawals due to a missing $8 billion in customer funds. In November of 2023, a jury found Bankman-Fried guilty on seven fraud and conspiracy charges. The financial world is still reeling from this case.