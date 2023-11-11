20 Movies That Perfectly Capture The Essence Of The 1980s

Cinema in the 1980s was a wild and crazy time. While I think it's possible to distinguish what decade a film was made in most cases, the 1980s have many distinguishing qualities in our favorite movies.

A recent online discussion asks what the most quintessential 80s films are. These movies encapsulate what this decade was all about.

1. Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future is as close to a perfect movie as possible. The script is even taught in universities, an example of a spectacular one. And indeed, the film is the hilarious and poignant story of Marty McFly, who travels back in time to 1955 and accidentally interrupts his parent's meeting. He must find his friend Doc Brown to get back to 1985.

But the film is also quintessentially 80s in style, tone, and theme. In the present, there are the acid wash jeans, the big hair, and the Huey Lewis theme song “The Power of Love,” all of which provide a funny contrast when Marty travels to 1955.

2. The Goonies (1985)

Along with Back to the Future, The Goonies is my favorite 1980s film. And it's also such an incredible 1980s time capsule. The story follows a group of teenagers who embark on an epic adventure to find the infamous One-Eyed Willie's pirate treasure.

What makes The Goonies so quintessentially 80s is seen in both the style and plot. The most notable being the freedom and bravery the groups of kids exhibit. The 1980s was when kids would hop on their bikes, ready for anything, regardless of potential danger. And that is, without a doubt, The Goonies.

With the endlessly quotable and hilarious script, this movie is the funniest of the decade.

3. The Breakfast Club (1985)

One of the most common denominators on this list is writer/director John Hughes. When I think of 80s movies, I think of Hughes and his “Brat Pack” of actors, which includes this film's cast of Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, Ally Sheedy, and Emilio Estevez.

The plot and characters feel so much of the era with their archetypes of the princess, the nerd, the loner, the bad boy, and the jock. They acknowledge each other while also finding common ground with each other.

The energy, mix of humor and drama, and epic theme song “Don't You Forget About Me” make this one of the most iconic films for John Hughes and the 80s as a whole.

4. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is another Hughes film, easily distinguishable by the characters and ways he blends comedic moments with ones much more serious. Matthew Broderick's iconic role made him a star, and it feels impossible to reflect on the 80s and not think of his taking over a parade and lip-syncing to the Beatles' “Twist and Shout.”

5. Pretty in Pink (1986)

The unique fashion and style of the 1980s was something else, all of which is ever present in Pretty in Pink. From Andi's hats and lace to Duckie's hairstyle and Blane and Steff's gray and white suits, Pretty in Pink is one of the best movies to showcase how people dressed during this decade.

Pretty in Pink also features the 1980s/John Hughes stamp with its themes of adolescent pangs and desire for individuality.

6. E.T.- the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Several people note E.T. as a film that perfectly encapsulates the 1980s. And it's true that it has such a poignant film with an unmistakable 80s feel.

Once again, we see kids on their bikes, bravely taking on the world- in this case, it's Elliot helping the alien E.T. escape capture so he can return home. Overall, the poignancy and tone that feels so definitive Spielberg has a quality that I think exists solely in the 80s.

7. The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride has many worthwhile qualities, from its brilliantly funny and heartwarming script to its exceptional cast and incredibly colorful characters. While only a few touches clearly show this is an 80s movie (namely, the Nintendo video game that the boy is playing at the beginning of the movie), it still feels like such a seminal film of the era. It also holds the distinction of becoming a favorite 80s film for many, but after the decade was over, it became very successful on VHS.

The Princess Bride may not have been appreciated in its own time, but its status as an 80s classic is indelible today.

8. The Karate Kid (1984)

It's incredible how The Karate Kid is such a profound part of 80s film culture. As one individual asserts, the “Cruel Summer” scene in Karate Kid is pretty much peak 1980s.

Today, nostalgia is at an all-time high, which explains the popularity of The Karate Kid spin-off series Cobra Kai. But as far as the film, the story of a kid overcoming adversity with the help of a wise, old mentor screams the 80s. Add the iconic music, and it's easy to see why it's a popular choice for one of the most seminal of the decade.

9. Ghostbusters (1984)

If you are discussing 1980s movies, you must include a film with one of the most popular actors of the decade- Bill Murray. Though one could mention Caddyshack, Ghostbusters is much more influential and era-defining. The theme song alone has such an 80s tonality in its sound. But the comedic style and cast, including Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and Rick Moranis, has such an unmistakable 80s feel.

10. Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

If we are talking about actors who were at their zenith in the 1980s, Eddie Murphy is another you must mention. Beverly Hills Cop is one of his best movies, featuring classic 80s tropes and style. The music especially has such a quintessential 80s sound, mainly with its theme song and “The Heat is On.” Side note: why don't we incorporate saxophones and synthesizers in music as much anymore?

11. Top Gun (1986)

The 1980s was a time for bombastic, high-energy action films, and Top Gun more than fits the bill. From the opening sequence, where you hear the Kenny Loggins banger “Danger Zone,” you are in for a ride.

The entire movie, from the bomber jackets to the music, really captures that 80s feeling. If someone wants to get on that “highway to the danger zone,” the surefire way is to put on Top Gun.

12. Weird Science (1985)

As one movie fan acknowledges, Weird Science is something you can put on to inject the 1980s straight into someone's veins. The plot of two nerds creating a woman to help them with their social skills is absurd and the kind of movie that could've only been made in the 80s.

13. War Games (1983)

War Games is a film that brilliantly encapsulates the rise of technology at the time and the fear of nuclear war from the Soviet Union. Moreover, the concept of the dangers of artificial intelligence is well done. Complete with 80s standouts Matthew Broderick and Ally Sheedy, War Games is an 80s classic.

14. The Neverending Story (1984)

What's a quintessential 80s movie list without a bit of childhood trauma, am I right? The Neverending Story is the most popular choice for that category. The 80s was a fascinating decade for family and children's films. Fantasy films were the vibe, and there was extensive use of puppetry and very dark themes.

Between “The Nothing” and the death of Atreyu's horse, The Neverending Story gives us a healthy dose of nightmare fuel.

15. The Terminator (1984)

How many of us have done an Arnold Schwarzenegger impression saying, “I'll be back?” Chances are that number is high. The Terminator is a movie that checks off so many boxes as far as what most movies of the era featured.

16. Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Teen angst runs deep in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, with the lives of teenagers in the 80s playing out across the screen. Coming out in the early 80s, this movie captures the wild antics, pranks, and drugs that came in from the late 70s. The characters are all based on the real-life adventures of Cameron Crowe and what it's like to grow up and go to school in Southern California during this time period. That just screams 80s nostalgia for us.

17. Uncle Buck (1989)

Uncle Buck reminds us of all the days our own bumbling relatives babysat us back in the day. Coming out in the late 80s, the movie has a lot of the tells of being a quintessential movie from this time with the clothes and the humor throughout the movie.

The film follows Buck as he watches his brother's kids, with two little ones and one rebellious teenager. o one thinks Buck has it in him, but he's out to prove he can watch after his family.

18. eathers (1988)

In recent years, Heathers has become a symbol of movies from the 80s after it gained popularity with Gen-Z. he movie was even turned into a Broadway musical, and the movie has only gained popularity since it came out in the late 80s. ne of the most iconic parts of this movie is the outfits, the blazer jackets with shoulder pads… just wonderful. verall, this movie is campy and fun to watch, so it only makes sense that it survived all these years.

19. he Lost Boys (1987)

When a mother and her two sons move to a small coastal town in California, they're not ready for who… or what their new neighbors are. s the brothers befriend the locals, they find out that the town is infiltrated with vampires and vampire hunters.

A lot of fans listed this as one of their favorite, most nostalgic movies from the 80s, and we see why. From the hair-metal-looking vampires to the blown-out hair, this movie screams fun, comedic horror from the 80s.

20. Footloose (1984)

At this point in time, we've all danced to “Footloose” at a wedding or a party, but this Kevin Bacon movie screams 80s from beginning to end. From the dance moves to the music, this movie could have only been made in one decade, and we're so happy it was.

