20 Worst Halloween Candy To Give Out to Trick-or-Treaters

Depending on how rowdy the kids in your neighborhood are, you may be nervous about TP being rained down on your home or eggs being launched at your windows. The best way to appease the hooligans is to buy the best candy. But seriously, below are the 20 worst Halloween candies that kids these days loathe. This year, make yourself the must-visit house instead of the must-skip by avoiding these unpopular candies.

1. Candy Corn

As a candy corn hater, I felt validated seeing this at number one. These have a strange texture and aren’t even that sweet! Yes, the colors are cute, and they look pretty in the basket, but the flavor just isn’t there. It’s truly a shame that candy corn seems to be the candy most associated with Halloween, as it’s one of the worst candies ever invented. I’m not sorry.

2. Hot Tamales

Hot Tamales are just one of those candies that aren’t for everyone. If anything, they’re more of an adult candy because of the spicy hot flavor. As you will see very clearly on this list, the kiddos are not jumping at the chance to eat spicy candy. Adults might enjoy this complex and hot flavor profile, but most children have zero interest.

3. Atomic Fireball

I can’t say I’m the biggest fan of spicy cinnamon candy, and it seems like I’m not alone. Atomic Fireball is another hot candy kids just aren’t into. When they go trick-or-treating, they want sweet treats, not spicy fireballs. Plus, do you want to be the reason a little three-year-old freaks out when their tongue is on fire?

4. Jawbreaker

Jawbreakers are more of a gimmick and kids don’t want to spend an hour on the same piece of candy. Kids used to have competitions to see who could last the longest — and they’d also crack their teeth on them. I find the movie Jawbreaker to be much more satisfying.

5. Bit-O-Honey

I’ve never heard of this candy, so it’s definitely not a Halloween favorite. A honeyed candy bar sounds good, but this looks like brown putty. It seems like a honey-flavored version of a Tootsie Roll, which is another disappointing candy. While I’ve never seen or eaten this candy, I don’t think I’m missing out on much.

6. Peeps

I love Peeps as much as the Easter Bunny, but they’re simply not acceptable on Halloween. Save them for next Easter and go buy some Reese’s. There are Halloween-themed Peeps, but you should still look for something more appealing to children.

7. Hot Tamales Fire and Ice

If the message hasn’t sunk in yet, the lesson here is that kids do not like spicy candy. Avoid the heat and opt for the sweet this year. The Fire & Ice variety delivers a spicy treat alongside a minty one, but it’s still not attractive to kids. Also, the mint ones probably just seem like Life Savers, which are not a decent Halloween candy option.

8. Brach's Pumpkins

This is just candy corn masquerading as a pumpkin. You’re not fooling anyone, candy corn! These pumpkins have a weird chewiness and noticeable lack of flavor that make them popular in retirement homes, not trick-or-treat bags.

9. Dots

Apparently, kids hate Dots now. Who knew? I think they’re a nice variation to all the chocolate, but it seems I’m alone in that opinion. These chewy gumdrops were always popular when I was kid, but they’re becoming a taboo Halloween candy.

10. Almond Joy

Wow, I can’t believe kids hate Almond Joy, too. I wonder if Mounds are more acceptable these days. Coconut is one of the best flavors, but not for this year’s Halloween. I’m guessing it’s the presence of almonds that makes kids want something else, as nuts aren’t particularly exciting for children.

11. Red Hots

Here we are again. Kids do not like hot, spicy candy, so don’t use this Halloween to eliminate your supply of Red Hots. Children crave sugar, not spice, so these have no business being handed out on All Hallows Eve.

12. Cadbury Creme Egg

Peeps should be reserved for Easter, but I can’t imagine ever being upset about receiving a Cadbury Creme Egg. They have a sweet, sticky, gooey center encased by delicious milk chocolate, so what is the problem? Nevertheless, kids don’t want them in their Halloween basket.

13. Mentos

Can we even consider Mentos candy? What’s next — giving out Altoids to five-year-olds? Mentos are a half-mint, half-gum treat that has no business in trick-or-treat baskets. And you can be sure that any kids who do get their hands on Mentos will more than likely use them to blow up a bottle of Coca-Cola.

14. Nik-L-Nip Wax Bottles

I forgot these even existed, which was probably for the best. These waxy candies are grossly chewy and practically flavorless. They look like they’d be fruity and delicious, but they fall completely flat, especially against something flavorful and juicy like Starbursts.

15. Tootsie Roll

I’ve been a lifelong Tootsie Roll hater, so I’m glad to see today’s kids agree with me! This weird chocolate treat is hard to chew and doesn’t even taste that good. They were super popular in the 90s, and many adults still love them, but they’re pretty lame compared to the scrumptious chocolate treats most people give out.

16. Jelly Beans

Jelly beans are an American classic, but they pale in comparison to Reese’s, Nerds, and Skittles. For a minute, they made a comeback with all the Harry Potter flavors, but the hype is over, and kids are back to disliking them. Plus, you never know what flavor you’re going to get, so it’s too much of a risk.

17. Smarties

I adore Smarties, but they’re not the most exciting candy for kiddos. They are kind of chalky and the sweetness isn’t prominent, so most children find them boring. I don’t recall getting a lot of Smarties on Halloween, but I think there were a few every once in a while. Those days are over — kids want chewy, sugary goodness, and Smarties just aren’t going to cut it this year.

18. Laffy Taffy

Getting Laffy Taffy on Halloween was always a win for me, but not everyone feels that way. The chewiness of the stretchy taffy is fabulous and the flavors are bold, but they just aren’t popular anymore. Consider Starbursts instead, as they have all the chewiness and flavor of Laffy Taffy. Plus, Starbursts come in more flavors and aren’t as tough to eat, so they’re probably the better choice all around.

19. Dubble Bubble

Dubble Bubble, like Mentos, barely squeaks into the candy category. I think dentists would consider gum to be a type of candy, but most people think gum is just gum. Some kids might be excited about this, but gum is not candy in my book. At least Dubble Bubble is sweet and tasty, so it’s not the worst of the worst, but I know you can do better this year.

20. Lemonheads

Lemonheads are the sourest of sour candies, which doesn’t appeal to today’s trick-or-treaters. They’re the kind of sour treat that immediately makes you pucker your lips and scrunch up your nose, which I always thought was fun as a kid. But kids these days aren’t super familiar with Lemonheads and are usually disappointed to find them in their Halloween candy collection. Perhaps sour Skittles would be a welcomed substitute.

