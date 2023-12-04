Revisiting 2008? Economy Displays Familiar Warning Signs

Recent analyses from Macquarie strategists raise concerns that the US economy may be encountering more severe challenges than previously thought, reminiscent of the period before the 2008 recession. A key economic indicator not seen since the lead-up to that financial crisis is signaling potential trouble ahead.

Despite impressive reported growth in the third quarter, a revised Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increase of 5.2%, may be deceiving. Macquarie's examination points to the Gross Domestic Income (GDI), which measures the total compensation paid for production and tells a contrasting story.

This is the first time since 2007 that the yearly growth in GDP significantly outpaces GDI.

The Growing Gap Between GDP and GDI

Understanding the significance of the widening gap between Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Gross Domestic Income (GDI) is crucial. GDP measures the total value of production within an economy, whereas GDI accounts for the compensation paid for that production. Ideally, these two metrics should align closely, but can diverge due to different calculation methods.

However, the current gap is expanding beyond the usual discrepancies attributed to methodology differences. This significant divergence between GDP and GDI could be a critical factor in understanding why, despite robust GDP figures, there is a widespread sense of economic unease among the general public. This gap might also be signaling deeper issues in the economy that are not immediately evident from GDP data alone.

Implications for the Labor Market and Consumer Spending

This trend also aligns with changes in the labor market. Although the unemployment rate remains low, it has increased slightly since April, indicating a potential slowdown in employment growth. Macquarie strategists suggest this could be indicative of “below-trend growth in real incomes, if not a recession.” Coupled with a decline in household savings, these factors paint a concerning picture for future consumer spending.

Potential for a Consumer-Led Slowdown

The firm predicts a consumer-led economic downturn where reduced consumer activity could significantly slow down economic growth, possibly pushing the US economy toward recession.

Thierry Wizman, a strategist at Macquarie, explains this economic downturn might materialize before the onset of the following year's first quarter, as reported to Business Insider.

Market Reactions and Future Outlook

While fears of a recession have been present in the market for the last year, recent developments like the cooling of inflation and expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve have provided some relief. However, the current economic indicators, primarily the significant gap between GDP and GDI, suggest that caution is still necessary in the economic landscape ahead.

Sector-Specific and Global Economic Influences on GDP-GDI Discrepancy

Imminent economic distress may not be the only thing the GDP and GDI gap is signaling, however. In some industries, technology has advanced production rates to the point they outpace consumer demand. Part of this stalled consumer demand is directly affected by a lack of rise in employee compensation.

Likewise, international forces like fluctuating commodity prices or trade policy shifts can affect production values and incomes in divergent ways.

For instance, a spike in global oil prices might increase the GDP of oil-producing sectors without immediately impacting the wages and salaries within those sectors, thus affecting GDI differently. These elements, potentially underemphasized in Macquarie strategists' assessment, add layers of complexity to the interpretation of economic indicators.