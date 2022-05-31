2020 Was Kind To These Billionaires

2020 was a rough year for us mere mortals. But for the society's elites, 2020 provided them with enough wealth to pay off the United States debt and then some. Here are the top 10 billionaires that benefited the most from the pandemic lockdowns in 2020.
1. Elon Musk
Wealth Source: SpaceX, Tesla
Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$144 billion
2. Jeff Bezos
Wealth Source: Amazon
Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$86 billion
3. Larry Page
Wealth Source: Google
Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$42 billion
4. Sergey Brin
Wealth Source: Google
Wealth Gain Since Jan.1, 2020: +$41 billion
5. Daniel Gilbert
Wealth Source: Quicken Loans
Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$40 billion
6. Mark Zuckerberg
Wealth Source: Facebook
Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$35 billion
7. Larry Ellison
Wealth Source: Oracle
Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$34 billion
8. MacKenzie Scott
Wealth Source: Amazon
Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$25 billion
9. Bill Gates
Wealth Source: Microsoft
Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$22 billion
10. Michael Dell
Wealth Source: Dell Technologies
Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$19 billion
