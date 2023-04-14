2023 Grand National Runners and Riders at Aintree

The final 40 runners and riders have been declared ahead of Saturday’s Grand National at Aintree.

The field is headlined by the favourite to win the 2023 Grand National Corach Rambler and the winner of the 2022 Grand National Noble Yeats. Fakiera, Mortal, Darrens Hope, Captain Cattistock, Secret Reprieve and Fantastikas are the last to miss out.

Other contenders include Delta Work, Longhouse Poet, Any Second Now, Mr. Incredible, Gaillard Du Mesnil and Le Milos, who find themselves at the higher end of the betting ranks.

Below, we have compiled a list of all of the confirmed runners and riders ahead of the 2023 Grand National.

2023 Grand National Runners and Riders

Any Second Now – Mark Walsh Noble Yeats – Sean Bowen Galvin – Davy Russell Fury Road – Jonjo O'Neill Jr The Big Dog – Aidan Coleman Capodanno – Danny Mullins Delta Work – Keith Donoghue Sam Brown – Johnny Burke Lifetime Ambition – Sean O'Keeffe Carefully Selected – Michael O'Sullivan Coko Beach – Harry Cobden Longhouse Poet – JJ Slevin Gaillard Du Mesnil – Paul Townend Darasso – Luke Dempsey Le Milos – Harry Skelton Escaria Ten – Adrian Heskin The Big Breakaway – Brendan Powell Cape Gentleman – Jody McGarvey Roi Mage – Felix de Giles Diol Ker – Kieren Buckley A Wave Of The Sea – Shane Fitzgerald Minella Trump – Theo Gillard Vanillier – Sean Flanagan Velvet Elvis – Darragh O'Keeffe Ain't That A Shame – Rachael Blackmore Corach Rambler – Derek Fox Enjoy D'Allen – Simon Torrens Mr Incredible – Brian Hayes Mister Coffey – Nico de Boinville Cloudy Glen – Charlie Deutsch Hill Sixteen – Ryan Mania Gabbys Cross – Peter Carberry Recite A Prayer – TBC Eva's Oskar – Alan Johns Our Power – Sam Twiston-Davies Dunboyne – Jack Tudor Francky Du Berlais – Ben Jones Fortescue – Hugh Nugent Back On The Lash – Adam Wedge Born By The Sea – Phillip Enright

This post originally appeared on Wealth of Geeks.