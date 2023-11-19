2023 Indie Movies That Could Surprise Audiences

The 2024’s award season has gone full steam ahead. Movies like Maestro, Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of The Flower Moon lead the anticipation train. But other films could make an impact on audiences.

The below list of 2023 indie movies will debut in this heated season. While not would-be blockbusters, they still have something to offer.

1. The Persian Version

The Persian Version, now playing in select theaters, delivers an immensely heartfelt story. Layla Mohammadi stars as Leila, an Iranian filmmaker in New York City and a part of a large family. When her family reunites for their father’s heart transplant, secrets come to light. The success of The Persian Version relies on strong lead performances. Leila and her mother Shireen (Niousha Noor) deliver some genuinely heartfelt moments. They have a prickly but endearing relationship. Those performances make such a winning combination, making it easy to forgive the narrative simplicity.

2. All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt stands out as one of the year's most fascinating stylistic exercises. The story follows a dreamlike journey through the life of a Black woman named Mack (Charleen McClure) in Mississippi. Audiences follow the growth, love, and heartbreaks of her life. Such a simple premise could play as melodramatic. But this drama becomes something more: a spiritual look at her life. Its hypnotic rhythms make things hard to connect at times, but remain interesting. Instead of a straight narrative, the film serves as a cerebral experience.

3. Eileen

Awards season serves as a chance for prestigious movies to reach viewers. But that doesn't mean movies can't be fun.

Eileen plays as a welcome reminder that awards season can be fun, too. The story follows Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) working her gloomy job at a local youth prison. When the prison's new psychiatrist, Rebecca St. John (Anne Hathaway), arrives, it changes Eileen’s world. This euphoric feeling doesn't last when Rebecca reveals a dark secret that alters both their lives.

Eileen plays out as an unabashedly campy psychological thriller that succeeds in its performances. McKenzie and Hathaway sink their teeth into the film's soap opera-like rhythms. Without such engaging performances, the film would fall apart. Thankfully, Eileen succeeds at offering a fun, twisty, and thrilling time.

4. Dream Scenario

Nicolas Cage has reached an interesting point in his career. While an Oscar-winning actor, Cage has made eclectic and exciting role choices as of late. His latest film, Dream Scenario, delivers one of his most bizarre and entertaining performances yet.

Professor Paul Matthews (Cage) life gets turned upside down as he starts appearing in people's dreams. When his fame turns sinister, Paul goes on a wild ride. “Cringe Horror Comedy” has started to become its own subgenre starting with Beau is Afraid earlier this year. Dream Scenario takes that concept to another level, delivering some of the best laughs and squirm-worthy moments of 2023 indie movies. No matter how weird it gets, the film still demands attention, especially for Nicolas Cage’s larger-than-life and heartfelt performance.

5. The Next Goal Wins

After Thor: Love and Thunder’s rocky reception, Taika Waititi has gone back to basics. This includes a quirky and funny true story.

Next Goal Wins loosely follows the true story of an American Samoa soccer team that garnered the worst loss in international football history. To save the team and his own floundering career, hot-headed football coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) resolves to turn them into an elite squad by his superiors. What follows plays as a somewhat predictable story but something that easily fits into Waititi’s comedic wheelhouse. Regardless of where you stand on Waititi as a filmmaker, the story's heart shines bright. Some viewers will find that more than enough to entertain.

6. The Zone of Interest

For every “feel-good” movie in awards season, more thought-provoking fare also has to populate the multiplex. The Zone of Interest will never be considered an “enjoyable” film but, it is a necessary one.

The story follows commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller), who strive to build a life for their family. Such a task is easier said than done, with their “paradise” being next to a concentration camp. Nothing in The Zone of Interest qualifies as “easy-viewing.” Every narrative and visual decision forces audiences to linger within the tension. Simultaneously, it begs audiences to learn about a relatively unknown piece of history. That combination makes the finished result even more stirring and emotionally powerful.

7. American Fiction

Cord Jefferson’s directorial debut, American Fiction serves as a razor-sharp satire of modern racial politics. Following novelist Thelonious ‘Monk’ Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), he becomes fed up with the establishment that profits from “Black” entertainment. Using an alias to prove a point, Monk uses a pen name to write a book filled with the things he despises. When he becomes an overnight sensation, he gets thrown into a world he hates.

American fiction thrives on being consistently funny while always making audiences think. The results create one of the funniest films of the year with an Oscar-worthy performance from Jeffrey Wright.

8. American Symphony

On the surface, American Symphony could look like a vanity project. The story follows a year in the life of musician Jon Batiste and his ride to winning numerous awards. While interesting, the thrust of the film explores Batiste’s deeply emotional journey with his wife Suleika Jaouad. A deep and personal story follows that elevates the film beyond a simple “biopic.” American Symphony explores the creative process and the trials and tribulations that go along with it.

9. All of Us Strangers

The less that can be said about Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, the better.

One night, Adam (Andrew Scott) gets a knock from neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), in a desolate apartment complex. Upending his mundane life as a writer, this moment draws Adam back to the past. This includes visiting his childhood home, where Adam’s deceased parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) appear alive and well.

To say anymore more would spoil the emotionally stirring story of All of Us Strangers. The film delivers a drama unlike anything else this year.

10. Origin

Ava DuVernay has proven one of Hollywood's most important directors. Her films explore the Black experience in ways that resonate with audiences. DuVernay’s latest, Origin, creates a cerebral story unlike any other.

Based on the book of the same name, the film follows author Isabel Wilkerson (Aunjanue Ellis). Reeling from the loss of her husband Brett (Jon Bernthal), she goes on a path of discovery to write her book Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents. What follows is more than a “history lesson;” its's a needed understanding of our past. The results create one of the most unsung 2023 indie movies.

11. The Holdovers

Saying a movie has a “cozy” story can be perceived as a negative. In the case of Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, the film feels like a warm hug.

History professor Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) must remain on campus during the holidays to watch “The Holdovers.” These students have nowhere to go during the holidays, making them all on edge. When Paul bonds with the last holdover, Angus Tully (Dominic Sassa), a type of “friendship” blossoms. Add in the campus chef, Mary (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), for one of the year's funniest films. The Holdovers does not break any narrative grounds, but tells a heartfelt story. Between the performances and period detail, the film serves as one of the year's best surprises.

12. La Chimera

La Chimera follows a young British archeologist named Arthur (Josh O’Connor). Having lost the love of his life, he gets involved with a network dealing in stolen Etruscan artifacts. Set during the 1980s, La Chimera feels like an indie Indiana Jones. While not filled with action, the film composes a love letter to history. While the pacing feels deliberately slow, it offers excellent performances. Simultaneously, it teaches audiences about unknown pieces of history. This combination of themes creates one of the year’s most surprisingly fun and smart treasure-hunting adventures.