This 828 HP McLaren Hypercar Costs Only $4 Million, and Is The Definition of Speed

McLarens are the cars that dreams are made of. They’re fast, incredible, rare, and technically considered “hyper-cars,” which is a way to say that they’re even more extraordinary than a supercar.

This new Solus GT is a legend, and only 25 of these machines will ever be made, making it not only fantastic but also super-rare. It comes with a price tag of $4 million, so I’m not too worried about its limited availability. Probably not many more than 25 people have enough garage space for this beauty.

Is It Worth The Price Tag?

Why is this car so expensive? Allow me to break it down for you. The Solus GT is designed for the tracks. It has only one seat, a central closet cockpit with a sliding roof, and it is equipped with a naturally aspirated 5.2 liter V10 engine that revs over 10,000 rpm and has over 828 hp.

The Solus GT is fast because it’s light, only weighing 2,204lbs. This thing is as close to a Formula 1 car as possible. It’s controlled by a 7-speed sequential gearbox with straight-cut gears and a carbon fiber clutch and hits 0-62 mph in an easy 2.5 seconds. It has a top speed that exceeds 200 mph and has me wondering how to come up with $4 million plus tax. Too bad the insurance payment on this thing would be outrageous.

Fully Designed for Speed

It’s not just the performance that’s impressive. We have to take a look at the design that is intended to make this thing one with aerodynamic principles. It has Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), and the sliding cockpit roof that we talked about makes this hypercar resemble a jet. And that’s exactly what this is– a jet for the streets.

Don't Forget About Safety

There is personalized seat fitting, a fine-tuned adjustable pedal box, and a Formula 1-inspired steering wheel, allowing you to experience a 180-degree view of the track. There are also safety features (much needed considering the power behind this car), a race suit, helmet, HANS (head and neck safety) device, and radio communication technology to make the driving experience simply exquisite.