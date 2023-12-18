Begin the Anticipation: 2023 Movies Getting Sequels

Sequels get audiences into cinemas, and Hollywood knows this. Bringing back already-loved characters and actors appeals to viewers who want to see their story continue. Given the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, delays and changes may happen to these upcoming sequels.

Although audiences expect more than repetitive franchises, many sequels to 2023 movies will still hit the big screen in the upcoming years. While some franchises, like Mission: Impossible, Fast & Furious, and Transformers, expected to generate sequels, other surprise hits like Plane, M3GAN, and The Blackening earned follow-ups after an unexpectedly good box office.

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Less than a year after its release, Universal confirmed the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). Making over a billion at the box office, the Chris Pratt-led animation became the most successful movie based on a videogame and one of the highest-grossing 2023 movies.

Earlier in 2023, Pratt confirmed a sequel, which has now faced delay due to the Hollywood writer's strike. Despite no cast, story, or director updates, many of the voice actors should return to the animated adaption, including Jack Black, Charlie Day, and Seth Rogen.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse acted as the first part of Miles Morales’ epic story. The team behind the film describes Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse as the Avengers: Endgame of the animated world, following up directly from Across the Spider-Verse's cliffhanger ending. The second movie sees Miles Morales stuck in an alternative world where criminals run rampant. In the final moments, Gwen Stacy reveals the team she put together to save Morales and return him to the right reality.

The indefinitely delayed sequel promises a satisfying ending to Miles Morales's adventures. The cast of Across the Spider-Verse returns with Jason Schwartzman's The Spot already confirmed as the primary villain for Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

2023 movies saw Tom Cruise’s return to the big screen as Ethan Hunt. The follow-up faces a delay. The sequel, originally entitled Dead Reckoning Part 2, wraps up the events started in Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Pushed back from the June 2024 schedule date, this now untiled and unscheduled Mission: Impossible film continues Ethan’s story as he and his team battle the all-seeing AI called the Entity. The cast who survived the previous movie returns alongside newbies, including Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, and Mark Gatiss.

Creed III

The upcoming fourth Creed movie sees Michael B. Jordan returning to the director's chair. The Creed franchise picks up after the end of the Rocky movies and sees Adonis Creed (son of Apollo Creed) rising to the top of the boxing world while balancing his family life.

Although no plot of Creed IV currently exists, the third installment sets up Creed’s daughter Amara as a possible protagonist. In the 2023 movie, Adonis’ and Bianca’s deaf daughter expresses an interest in boxing professionally. The fourth movie likely sees Adonis coaching Amara to boxing glory and carrying on the family name.

Fast & Furious

The Fast & the Furious franchise shows no sign of slowing down, with a 2025 installment on the way. Fast X Part 2 should hit cinemas in the Spring of 2025, assuming no delays happen due to the strikes. Director Louis Leterrier returns alongside Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa’s campy villain Dante for another round of high-speed cat-and-mouse chases.

The upcoming sequel follows directly from the most recent installment, Fast X, which grossed over $652 million. Fans can expect to learn the fate of Dom and his son Brian and see the return of Gal Gadot's resurrected Gisele Yashar. Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs rejoins the family after his post-credit appearance in the tenth film. In June 2023, Johnson announced his character's return to the franchise in an as-yet-untitled movie.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Shortly before the release of one of the biggest 2023 movies, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Paramount greenlit a sequel. With directors Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears returning to the franchise, you can expect to see the voice cast also returning for my crime-busting adventures. The studio also commissioned a two-season television show following Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michaelangelo as they go it alone for the first time. Titled Tales Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the series bridges the first movie and the sequel.

Although the plot remains under wraps, the TMNT movie sequel could see Shredder as the main protagonist after his post-credit appearance. The end of the 2023 film saw the teenage heroes living out their dream of attending high school and integrating into human life. The Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg-produced animated sequel could also see the return of the villainous Cynthia Utrom and the Techno Cosmic Research Institute (TCRI) attempting to get their hands on the turtles, whom they consider their property.

Scream 6

The seventh installment of Scream faces a rocky road to production after the loss of its leading ladies. With Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega not returning to the horror franchise, the sequel's direction is currently up in the air. Christopher Landon retains his role as director, with James Vanderbilt on board to rewrite the script that he originally penned with Guy Busick, who no longer appears attached to the project.

Some reports suggest a complete do-over as the script for the seventh installment after the plot initially centered on Barrera and Ortega’s Sam and Tara. This follows a rocky but successful sixth installment, which saw Neve Campbell’s Sidney absent. Other reports speculate that Scream 7 could center on Patrick Dempsey and Neve Campbell’s characters Mark and Sidney, while fans still hope for Matthew Lillard’s Stu return.

M3GAN

A sequel to M3GAN felt inevitable after the horror became a pop culture phenomenon among 2023 movies. Currently titled M3GAN 2.0, the sequel arrives in 2025 and reunites actors Allison Williams and Violet McGraw with writer Akela Cooper and director Gerard Johnstone.

The follow-up to the horror about an overprotective killer doll concentrates on AI's perils and its effect on the world. M3GAN wanted to protect Cady at all odds, no matter who she impersonated, hurt, or killed. In the first movie’s final moments, Gemma (Allison Williams) and Cady (Violet McGraw) seemingly destroy M3GAN before Gemma’s virtual assistant comes alive. Fans speculate the doll’s consciousness moved into the previously passive visual assistant, something which the sequel may explore.

The Exorcist: Believer

The Exorcist: Believer’s release faced attacks from critics and fans of the horror franchise, although it did solid business at the box office. The Exorcist: Believer follows Leslie Odom Jr. as a father whose daughter and her friend Katherine disappear into the woods for three days, only to come back possessed.

Expert a delay to the sequel, currently titled The Exorcist: Deceiver, from the April 2025 release date due to the writer's strikes and rewrites. Reports indicate director David Gordon Green may depart the franchise after studio dissatisfaction with the first movie’s poor reception.

The Blackening

The Blackening became the surprise hit of the summer of 2023 movies, grossing over $18 million against a budget of only $5 million. Now, a sequel is coming from original writers Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins. Fans can expect to see the cast returning to the sequel, which includes Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, and Melvin Gregg, alongside new faces.

The horror comedy featured a group of college friends coming together on Juneteenth, only to find themselves battling a determined killer whose game forces them to decide who is the blackest among them. The Blackening satirizes familiar tropes associated with the horror genre and the stereotype that the black friend dies first.

Plane

Gerard Butler’s 2023 Plane’s imaginatively titled sequel Ship sees actor Mike Colter returning alongside director Jean-François Riche. With Butler unlikely to return, Mike Colter leads the sequel as the accused murderer Louis Gaspare. At the end of Plane, Louis stays behind on Jolo Island after teaming up with Butler’s captain to rescue the passengers from pirates.

Ship sees Gaspare leave the island by jumping aboard a boat to the Philippines, only to discover the vessel is part of a human trafficking scheme. He must team up with the crew to take down the corrupt captain and free the people kept captive onboard.

Talk To Me

Australian YouTube stars Danny and Michael Philippou's Talk To Me beat expectations with its $10 million debut. A24's highest-grossing horror film became a sleeper hit in the US, growing in popularity thanks to word of mouth. The 2023 movie saw a group of friends play a dangerous game with a cursed embalmed hand, leading to the players becoming possessed.

It's currently unclear if the sequel, tentatively titled Talk 2 Me, directly follows the first film or focuses on a new set of characters. Danny and Michael Philippou return to direct, while Philippou will pen the screenplay with Bill Hinzman. From recent interviews, it’s uncertain whether the writers will return to the same friend group or introduce a new cast to the cursed hand.

Thanksgiving

Just a few weeks after Thanksgiving opened to a respectable box office, director Eli Roth announced the sequel. Due to the high body count of the 2023 film, expect to see a whole new cast of victims fall prey to John Carver. If the sequel continues its success, expect a long-running franchise from Roth centered around the brutal killer.

The holiday-themed slasher film saw a mysterious, axe-wielding killer wreak havoc on a small town after a tragic Black Friday riot. Starring Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey, the idea stemmed from a fake trailer Roth created for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s double feature Grindhouse.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount plans to release multiple Transformers films as part of a new trilogy in the upcoming years. The eighth installment of the franchise follows the events on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, with Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) expected to return.

The end of Rise of the Beasts saw Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) approached by the mysterious Agent Burke (Michael Kelly), who reveals he is part of G.I. Joe. The upcoming sequel could see the Autobots, Maximals, and Joes teaming up to stop Unicron from consuming faraway planets.

Saw X

After the surprise success of Saw X, a sequel felt inevitable. Landing in theaters on September 27, 2024, the December 2023 announcement didn’t specify the cast, the plot, or the director, but the tenth film in the franchise saw a mid-credit scene set up a possible future.

Saw X saw the return of Tobin Bell’s John Kramer, which took place between the first and second installments of the long-running horror franchise. The film follows Kramer seeking treatment abroad for his brain tumor and encountering a group of medical con artists. The mid-credit scene shows the return of one of Kramer’s most vengeful sidekicks alongside Shawnee Smith’s Amanda, setting up the future path for the uneven horror franchise.