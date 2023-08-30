2023 Streamy Awards Stunner: Dylan Mulvaney’s Unexpected Win and Epic Celebration Plans

This past Sunday, MatPat, known for his Game Theorists YouTube channel, hosted the 2023 Streamy Awards live from Los Angeles. That evening, several content creators, such as Kai Cenat, MrBeast, and Logan Paul took home awards. One of the night's most significant moments came when TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney won the coveted Breakout Creator award over several other content creators.

Mulvaney Finds Success Despite Bud Light Controversy From Earlier This Year

Dylan Mulvaney gained popularity over the past year by sharing her experiences as a trans woman via TikTok. This led to her getting a partnership with Bud Light, which sparked controversy as conservatives took to social media to complain about the beer brand going “woke.” Mulvaney responded to the backlash with a video captioned “Trans people like beer too.”

In the video, she said, “”I'm going to celebrate the fact that no matter how many thousands of horrible messages or news anchors misgendering me or companies going silent that I can look in the mirror and see the woman that I am and that I love being.”

Months later, Mulvaney was able to snag a win at the Streamys and then gave a speech calling out the negativity she faced earlier this year. “532 days ago, I made a coming-out video that turned into my ‘Days of Girlhood' series, and my life has been changed for the better,” she said. “But on the flip side, there's also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate, and I know that my community is feeling it.”

She closed out her speech with a reference to Bud Light by saying, “I'm gonna go have a beer and I love ya.” With this win, Mulvaney beat out several other content creators. Other nominees for Breakout Creator included Keith Lee, Drew Afualo, Alex Earle, and Jake Shane.

Source: (People).