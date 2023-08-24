Heat up Your Playlist: The Must-Hear 2023 Summer Songs on Spotify

As the summer ends, Spotify has released a list of the most popular songs streamed on the platform in the past few months. In June, the company showed that it was tracking the status of then-popular songs to predict which ones would dominate the summer charts. Here are the songs that came out on top.

The Spanish Song That Dominated Spotify This Summer

According to Spotify, the song Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma was the most streamed song globally this summer. Earlier this year, Peso Pluma was showcased as an upcoming artist. He also has other songs of his that charted on Spotify this summer.

La Bebe – Remix, Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55, and El Azul managed to make it into the Spotify global Top 30, with each placing above the number 20 spot. Ella Baila Sola also faced competition from other international artists on Spotify. Bad Bunny's WHERE SHE GOES was the second most streamed song on the service globally, with Seven by Jung Kook and Latto.

First Country Becomes ‘Most Streamed' on Spotify

In America, the most streamed song was Morgan Wallen's Last Night. It's the first country song on the service to receive the label title of “most streamed.” Other Wallen songs that made the list are You Proof and Wasted On You. Despite getting knocked from the top spot in the United States, Ella Baila Sola still took second place. Taylor Swift's Cruel Summer managed to secure the number 3 spot.

In addition to these songs, several others made the list, including two from the Barbie film's soundtrack: Barbie World (with Aqua) by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Aqua and Dance The Night by Dua Lipa.

Be sure to check out Spotify's website for more info on the summer's most popular songs.

Source: Spotify