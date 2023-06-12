2023 Tony Awards Cause a Stir

The 2023 Tony Awards did exactly what awards shows are meant to do: they brought attention to the medium they’re celebrating. That attention comes courtesy of two things: the historic first acting award wins for non-binary actors Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee and actor Denée Benton calling Florida governor Ron DeSantis a “Grand Wizard.” 

The Acting Awards

Ghee won the lead actor (musical) award for “Some Like It Hot,” and Newell won the featured actor (musical) award for “Shucked.” It’s not the first time non-binary people have won Tony Awards; last year, non-binary composer Toby Marlow won Best Score for Six. But it is the first time that non-binary people have won acting awards. 

Newell, who won their award first, marking them as the first openly non-binary person to ever win a Tony for acting, received a standing ovation. 

Newell and Ghee were overwhelmed at their wins and made strong statements about genderqueer people’s success and the importance of these awards. 

The Many, Many Reactions

The historic victories, of course, sparked a wide range of reactions online from all kinds of people. Many celebrated the actors’ wins as groundbreaking and said it was a good sign for our future.

Others took the opportunity to wish everyone a Happy Pride Month. 

Of course, given the cultural moment in the United States, not all reactions were celebratory. Some conservatives argued that this is another sign that “merit has no place in the progressive world.” 

Others on the right were even more harsh and misgendered Ghee in their attacks on the awards show and non-binary gender identities. 

Ironically, though, the criticism of Newell and Ghee receiving awards in categories specifically for male actors brings light to a question shared by many of why the awards maintain gendered separation for awards if they award non-binary performers. 

And some non-binary people call the wins in gendered categories problematic because it’s just another way of forcing non-binary people into a binary world. 

The Politics of Awards Shows

Ghee and Newell’s awards are being politicized even though they aren’t necessarily political events. But Benton’s comments about Florida Governor DeSantis are explicitly political and, as such, have motivated a significant conversation as well. 

“Grand Wizard” is the title given to leaders of the Ku Klux Klan, a long-standing and widespread white supremacist organization in the United States, so Benton’s comments are not a typical statement of disagreement with policy but purposefully inflammatory; and inflame they did. 

Many online supported Benton’s comments, with multiple people saying she’s speaking the truth and others creating a small chorus of “the hood fits.” 

Some fans said that the statement only made them love Benton more. 

Of course, those on the other side of the political spectrum were less thrilled. Several black conservatives took issue with the statement. Some viewers said the statements only made them wish for DeSantis’s victory in the upcoming presidential primaries and general election. 

And some expressed exhaustion, both with the tactic of calling political opponents racists and politicizing all awards shows. 

And once again, those on the left also took issue, particularly with how hollow these kinds of comments are, given that they don’t make a difference for the people affected by DeSantis’ policies. 

 

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Looper, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Along with writing, Kyle organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

