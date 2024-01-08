2024 Anime to Look Forward to This Year

A new year means new anime. This year especially comes packed with continuations of fan-favorite series, some of which come after over a decade of waiting.

With over a hundred new seasons of anime and several movies arriving this year, choosing what to watch can be challenging. So, we pared it down to a shortlist of unmissable 2024 anime.

1. Sound Euphonium

The Kitauji High School Concert Band Club returns this year as the beloved KyoAni series reaches its third season. Prepare for more musical goodness as Kumiko and her friends strive to improve their skills.

2. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

In 2012, the Bleach anime ended despite not reaching the end of the manga’s story. Ten years later, the anime returned to finish the job with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Audiences will see more of the series’ final arc this year as the Soul Society goes to war with the Quincies.

3. Beastars

The 3D anime adaptation of Paru Itagaki’s manga concludes this year on Netflix. There’s still plenty of time to catch up on the previous two seasons of this story of drama, social stigma, and murder among anthropomorphic animals.

4. Kimi ni Todoke

The beloved romantic comedy anime based on Karuho Shiina’s bestselling manga finally gets its third season after thirteen years. It follows the shy high school girl, Sawako, through her budding romance with a popular male classmate. Call it one of the most anticipated 2024 anime series.

5. Kaiju No. 8

Kaiji No. 8 has been a popular manga in Shonen Jump’s lineup for years, and now it’s getting its anime adaptation. Since childhood, Kafka Hibino has wanted nothing more than to fight the giant monsters that menace Japan. He finally gets his chance when ingesting one of these monsters gives him the power to transform into a kaiju himself.

6. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer’s reign as modern Shonen Jump royalty continues as the Hashira Training Arc makes its anime debut in 2024. In these upcoming episodes, Tanjiro will undergo intense training alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ most elite warriors in preparation for the series’ final arc.

7. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia continues its story into 2024 with the premiere of season 7 and the franchise’s fourth film. Both will continue the current storyline, with the movie bringing an original story not found in the manga. Trailers confirm that the American hero Star and Stripe will appear in the TV show this season.

8. Black Butler

Black Butler has had a dedicated fanbase since the mid-2000s, and they’ve been dying for an anime continuation. The young Ciel Phantomhive recruits the demon Sebastian Michaelis to aid him in discovering who killed his family. The fourth anime season premieres in 2024 covering the series' Public School Arc.

9. Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgisnacht Rising

In 2014, the Madoka Magica movie Rebellion took the series in a completely different direction. It ended on a cliffhanger, with Homura Akemi gaining immense power and becoming a villain. Fans have been waiting a decade to see what comes next, and the sequel will finally arrive this year.

10. Konosuba

The isekai genre legend Konosuba makes its triumphant return in 2024 after a seven-year absence. Even though hundreds of series in the genre have been released since Konosuba’s season 2 ended, we’re confident that this anime’s signature humor will keep it ahead of the rest.

11. Mashle: Magic and Muscles

In a world where magical prowess decides a person’s worth, Mash Burnedead chose to take a different path. He’ll fight his way to the top of the magical world not through spellcasting but by pure physical strength. The first season aired in 2023, with season two premiering in January of this year.

12. Solo Leveling

The Korean web novel and Webtoon sensation Solo Leveling has an anime adaptation produced by A-1 Pictures, premiering on January 7, 2024. Monster hunter Jinwoo stumbles upon the ability to make his strength level up significantly with every foe he defeats.

13. Delicious in Dungeon

When a dungeon raid goes wrong, a D&D-style adventurer party must fight its way through to rescue its teammate. That’s when they have the bright idea to survive by cooking and eating the monsters inhabiting the dungeon with the finest recipes.

14. Urusei Yatsura

In 2022, fans received a brand new anime adaptation of Rumiko Takahashi’s landmark manga Urusei Yatsura. This year, this show returns for its second season. This romantic comedy features an alien woman named Lum who falls in love with a human man named Ataru.

15. Yuru Camp

The anime that created a whole new generation of camping enthusiasts returns this spring. This relaxing series follows a group of high school girls who camp at various sites in Japan.

16. Sand Land: The Series

Long after the original Dragon Ball manga ended, Akira Toriyama returned to serialization with a short series called Sand Land. Tired of the oppressive king, a sheriff, a demon prince, and a thief search for a new water source for their parched country. Over twenty years after publication, this miniseries will finally live in motion.

17. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom

Gundam fans should be excited to know that a new installment in the franchise will release late in January. The movie represents an initiative to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Gundam SEED. The film takes place following Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny.

18. Ya Boy Kongming! Road to Summer Sonia

Historical Chinese military strategist Zhuge Kongming becomes reborn in modern Japan. Meeting a budding singer named Eiko, he uses his military prowess to make her a famous musician. The series caught a lot of eyes when the anime first premiered in 2022, and now a film continuation of the series will hit the big screen this year.

19. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

This isekai genre darling makes its triumphant season three return this April. A Japanese salaryman reincarnates into the body of the weakest of all RPG monsters. Despite being a mere slime, he uses his cunning to gain allies and build a mighty nation.

20. Dragon Ball Daima

Akira Toriyama has more than one 2024 anime coming out. A new spinoff series featuring all our beloved Dragon Ball characters aged down into children will premiere this fall. This comedic spinoff coincides with the Dragon Ball franchise’s 40th anniversary.

21. Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga

After an eight-year hiatus following season two of Blue Exorcist, the anime series finally gets a third season in January 2024. It will continue the story of Rin Okumura’s quest to become an exorcist and defeat his father, Satan.

22. Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko’s devastating depiction of the entertainment world shocked viewers when the anime premiered in 2023. Luckily for fans, the wait between seasons won’t be long, as season two will release sometime this year.