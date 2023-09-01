The 2024 BMW M2 Just Beat The Compact Car Record for The Fastest Lap Around Nürburgring Road Course

Nürburgring is the world's most historically famous road course in western Germany. The course's north loop is 12.9 miles and 73 turns, and it's open to anyone with a driver's license and a street-legal vehicle.

Nürburgring hosted its first race in 1927 after two years of construction. The course was initially located in the town of Nürburg, but the lack of run-off space made the track especially dangerous for Formula One cars, whose speed made the course more and more dangerous.

The decision was made to move the track to Südschleife, where it was reconstructed and made much safer for drivers. With the north and south loops combined, the track sits at 15.8 miles of beautiful track, and drivers come to show their racing skills off.

This week, BMW took their 2024 M2 for a drive to see how the new model could stand up against its competitors.

The 2024 M2 completed the track in 7:38.706, beating the old M2 and the Audi RS3 by two full seconds. And what's even more impressive is that the car driven was only quipped with parts that regular customers can purchase, making the race a fair one.

When the Audi RS3 took the track, it was fully caged with a rear seat delete, racing buckets, and more.

BMW's 2024 M2 comes with impressive stock specifications. It has a 3.0-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine that is a 6-speed manual that has 453 horsepower and can hit 0-60 in 4.2 seconds.

Its rear-wheel drive, Adaptive M Differential, and Adaptive M Suspension made it easy to conquer the curves of Nürburgring.

The 2024 M2 starts at $62,200 and comes in Zandvoort Blue, Toronto Red Metallic, and Brooklyn Grey Metallic.

The BMW M2 Coupe option comes with an 8-speed manual transmission and can hit 0-60 in an impressive 3.9 seconds. However, this model starts at $64,195.