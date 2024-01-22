24 Brand New 2024 Cars We Can’t Wait To Drive

2024 is gearing up to be a fun year in the automotive space. There is a fresh lineup of new releases that range from groundbreaking electric cars to respins to old classics. This year, these 24 cars are at the top of my “to-drive” list.

2024 Honda Civic

Everyone knows of the Honda Civic, but the 2024 model introduces a hybrid powertrain option for improved fuel economy. The Civic's redesigned appearance is sleek and modern, and it provides engine choices, including a 2.0-liter inline-4 and a 1.5-liter turbocharger. A 6-speed manual transmission is also available for those who love the feel of real driving.

2024 Hyundai Elantra

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra is a compact sedan that combines style and value. You can choose from a standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine in the N Line model. Those looking for a more performance-based ride may be disappointed, but those looking for a comfortable and affordable ride will be pleased with this car.

2024 Toyota Corolla

The 2024 Toyota Corolla is known as America’s favorite car, and for good reason. This car has been known for affordability and reliability throughout its history. Engine options include a 2.0-liter four-cylinder or a turbocharged 1.6-liter in the N Line model. You can choose a hybrid variant with either a CVT or DCT based on the trim package.

2024 Honda Accord

The 2024 Honda Accord reigns as the top choice in the mid-size family sedan category. You can choose between either a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine or a hybrid powertrain option. The Accord's recent redesign showcases an attractive exterior and spacious interior. Its driving experience impresses with crisp steering, a well-damped suspension, and predictable handling.

2024 Toyota Camry

The 2024 Toyota Camry remains an enduring favorite in the sedan world. It comes with a V6 engine for powerful performance, or you can pick the hybrid option for excellent fuel efficiency. While the standard four-cylinder engine offers average acceleration, the V6 delivers a thrilling 301 horsepower. The Camry has a stylish design and a reputation for reliability.

2024 Toyota Crown

The 2024 Toyota Crown takes an unconventional approach as a high-riding sedan. It may look a little different than your typical sedan, but that’s because it is pushing to be a luxury car. The Crown comes with two hybrid powertrains, including a powerful 340-horsepower turbocharged setup. The Platinum trim offers the quickest acceleration, reaching 60 mph in just 5.1 seconds. All Crown models feature a hybrid powertrain, with the top-spec Platinum boasting Toyota's Hybrid Max system.

2024 Nissan Versa

The 2024 Nissan Versa is a stylish option with a fuel-efficient powertrain, and its value-oriented features set it apart in the compact sedan segment. It is powered by a 122-horsepower four-cylinder engine and offers class-leading fuel economy. The cabin, while compact, offers enough space and comfort for four adults. The mid-range SV and top-tier SR trims provide excellent value with added creature comforts, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious buyers.

2024 Toyota Prius

The 2024 Toyota Prius has embraced a new identity: cool and efficient. It has a 194-horsepower hybrid powertrain that is paired with a 2.0-liter hybrid inline-four engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but you can choose the all-wheel drive option that delivers a total output of 196 horsepower.

2024 Toyota Prius Prime

The 2024 Toyota Prius Prime combines style, performance, and efficiency in a plug-in hybrid package. It has a 220-horsepower powertrain that includes a 2.0-liter gas engine and two electric motors. This revamped setup offers spirited acceleration that can reach 60 mph in just 6.7 seconds when using both power sources. The Prius Prime also delivers an impressive electric-only driving range that makes it more versatile than ever.

2024 Kia Niro

The 2024 Kia Niro’s entry-level variant is equipped with a 139-horsepower 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, while the plug-in hybrid version offers 180 horsepower and an estimated 33-mile electric range. That’s pretty impressive on its own, but then, on the inside, the Niro continues to impress with a contemporary cabin that has sustainable materials like eucalyptus-based headliners.

2024 Kia Soul

The 2024 Kia Soul still has the classic boxy shape that folks either love or hate. I’m not a particular fan, but the 2024 model has an impressively low price tag that makes you take a second look. It is equipped with a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission, and it delivers a comfortable ride and balanced handling.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette C8 is at the very top of my list for 2024. The ‘Vette continues to redefine affordable sports cars with its mid-engine layout and exhilarating performance. This year’s model has a 6.2-liter V-8 engine that can hit up to 495 horsepower. It offers supercar-level power without the hefty price tag. Plus, its sharp handling, comfortable ride, and dual-purpose nature make it a versatile choice for both track days and daily commutes.

2024 Genesis G90

The 2024 Genesis G90 was freshly redesigned in 2023, and the 2024 model is powered by a 375-hp twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6, with a high-output 409-hp version available. The interior is also very luxurious and sure to impress with its Nappa leather upholstery, massaging seats, and innovative features like an onboard fragrance diffuser and air purifier.

2024 Lexus ES

The 2024 Lexus ES continues its role as a conservative yet nicely appointed luxury sedan with multiple powertrain options. Buyers can choose between a four-cylinder, V-6, or hybrid powertrain, with some models offering all-wheel drive. The ES's interior is spacious, stylish, and comfortable, with a soft ride quality.

2024 BMW 2-Series

The 2024 BMW 2-Series continues to stand out in the compact luxury car segment with its coupe body style. It has a range of powertrain options, including a 230i with a 255-hp turbocharged inline-four and an M240i with a 382-hp turbo inline-six. Sadly, a manual transmission is no longer available, but the 2-Series still promises to provide engaging handling, precise steering, and strong brakes.

2024 Subaru Impreza

The 2024 model of the Subaru Impreza brings improvements in cabin quietness, chassis stiffness, and standard features. It is available with two flat-four engines and a standard all-wheel drive option. The new RS model is even more impressive, with a 2.5-liter engine that adds more power and playfulness to the lineup.

2024 Cadillac CT5

The 2024 Cadillac CT5 has advanced tech features and hands-free driving capability that sets it apart from rivals on the market. Buyers can choose from a variety of powertrains, including a 237-hp turbo-four to a potent 360-hp twin-turbo V-6 in the CT5-V. The standard CT5 models prioritize comfort over dynamic engagement. The CT5-V strikes a better balance between performance and comfort. However, if you seek sheer performance, the “V” variant is where you'll find it, while standard models prioritize a comfortable and tech-rich driving experience.

2024 Toyota GR Supra

The 2024 Toyota GR Supra is a sporty performance coupe that shares its platform with the BMW Z4. It has two engine options: a 255-hp turbocharged four-cylinder and a 382-hp turbocharged inline-six. Buyers can also opt for a six-speed manual transmission instead of the baseline automatic. While the interior draws some components from BMW, the Supra provides the perfect comfort and practicality for two occupants.

2024 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

The 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is an affordable subcompact sedan that prioritizes affordability over performance. It is powered by a modest 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine with 78 horsepower. Yes, only 78, but hear me out. While it may lack power, it offers excellent fuel efficiency, and if you’re someone who is trying to find the cheapest way from point A to point B, consider the Mirage G4.

2024 Mini Cooper

The 2024 Mini Cooper is a car that everyone recognizes on the road. The 2024 model offers a range of engine options, including a base 134-hp turbocharged three-cylinder and a more potent 189-hp turbo four-cylinder. The Cooper's engaging handling, precise steering, and tight dimensions make it enjoyable on twisty roads. While it may be pricier than some rivals, its premium cabin and customizable options are perfect for those who like to put a personal touch on their ride.

2024 Subaru Legacy

The 2024 Subaru Legacy is a practical midsize sedan that is one of the only sedans on the market that comes with all-wheel drive. It also has two engine options: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a more powerful 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. While it may not stand out in terms of sporty handling or design, it prioritizes comfort, interior space, and safety features, making it a practical choice for families.

2024 Kia Forte

The 2024 Kia Forte is a compact sedan that offers buyers two engine options, including a standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder and an optional 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in the GT model. Some folks were not impressed with the base engine power, but the good news is that the GT's turbo engine adds some punch. The Forte also provides a comfortable ride and offers a wide range of standard features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2024 Tesla Cybertruck

The 2024 Tesla Cybertruck is the talk of the town this year. If you don’t already know, it is an electric pickup known for its bold design and impressive specs. It's available in dual-motor AWD and high-performance tri-motor Cyberbeast versions with 600 and 845 horsepower, respectively. Plus, it has a claimed towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds and a range of up to 340 miles. There’s just nothing else like it on the market.

2024 Porsche Panamera

The 2024 Porsche Panamera is a luxury sports sedan featuring a 348-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It comes in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive (Panamera 4) models. The Panamera offers a customizable interior with a range of tech and luxury options.