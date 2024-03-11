The 2024 Chevy Blazer Is Back With a Significantly Cheaper Price Tag

The 2024 Chevy Blazer electric vehicle (EV) is back on the market after the company yanked it back in December due to software issues that stilted the electric SUV’s infotainment screen capabilities and charging reliability.

2024 Blazer Sales Resume After Chevy Pulled the EV Late Last Year

According to a report from Car and Driver, Chevrolet has given their electric SUV “significant software updates” to correct all the issues that were befalling 2024 Blazer EV owners. The company has also cut the Blazer’s price by thousands of dollars. Depending on the trim level, the 2024 electric SUV is now cheaper at $5,600 to $6,500.

For example, the Blazer EV LT all-wheel drive trim will start at $50,195, with the RS all-wheel drive trim going for $54,595. Meanwhile, according to Car and Driver, the rear-wheel drive trim is more expensive at $56,170 because Chevy offers it with required option packages.

These price cuts should help increase Blazer sales for Chevy, which had sold less than 500 units of the electric SUV before pulling it from the market a few months ago. However, even with these price cuts, the 2024 Blazer EV is still more expensive than Honda’s electric SUV offering, the Prologue, which starts at $48,795. Though Chevy alleges that the Blazer will be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, consumers choosing to go with the 2024 Blazer will get a significantly better deal on the vehicle than they would have before.

A report from Motor Trend notes that automakers such as Tesla, Ford, and Nissan have cut prices for their electric SUVs similarly lately. It’s a move to entice consumers to purchase EVs as their sales figures continue to decline in North America. However, it’s also worth noting that last year’s best-selling vehicle was an EV, the Tesla Model Y. Hopefully, these price cuts will entice buyers to move electric cars off dealership lots.