Ferrari’s Newest Supercar Is an SUV, and It’s Actually Really Cool: 2024 Purosangue

Typically, when you think of a Ferrari, you think of a two-door supercar with a powerhouse core housed in an extremely cool shell. The 2024 Ferrari Purosangue is basically that, but it's got four doors and enough space for four people to ride.

The Purosangue is Ferrari's first ever design to have four doors, breaking away from their traditional two-door sports car design. The Purosangue enters the realm of crossovers and SUVs, but it still embodies Ferrari's DNA– performance, pleasure, and comfort seamlessly converge. The name itself, “Ferrari Purosangue,” translates to “thoroughbred” in Italian, encapsulating this fantastic model's essence.

Unleashing The Powerhouse

If you peek under the hood, you'll see a mid-front-mounted, naturally-aspirated V12 engine. This engine is an iconic Ferrari engine and unleashes approximately 715 horsepower. The engine is designed to produce substantial torque at low revs, so 80% of the maximum torque is available at a mere 2,100 rpm, making for an incredible and electrifying acceleration.

Precision Engineering

Ferrari's commitment to engineering excellence is evident in every Purosangue powertrain design. The engine features a 65° angle between its cylinder banks, a 6.5-liter capacity, a dry sump, and high-pressure direct injection—hallmarks of Ferrari's recent 12-cylinder successes.

Transmitting Power With Precision

The Purosangue's 8-speed, oil-bath dual-clutch transmission has been optimized for peak performance. Thanks to a dry sump and a more compact clutch assembly, the transmission's installed height has been reduced by 15 mm. This enhanced design provides smoother gear shifts (which we all love) and complements the V12's beautiful rumble.

Innovative Chassis and Layout

What's something every Ferrari is lacking? Wiggle room and storage space. In this beauty, not only is there enough room for four adults to comfortably fit, but there are also heated electric seats and plenty of space in the largest boot ever seen on a Ferrari. They really thought of everything to make this car as cool as possible.

Cutting-Edge Technology

Ferrari has equipped the Purosangue with advanced vehicle dynamic control systems, including:

independent four-wheel steering

ABS' evo'

Ferrari active suspension system

These technologies ensure precise control, reduced body roll, and exceptional ride quality.

All in all, the Ferrari Purosangue will only set you back around $400,000, and deliveries are expected to begin at the end of this year.