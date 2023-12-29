2024 Food and Drink Trends Are Environmentally Conscious & Promote Wellness

In Mintel’s 2024 report on global food and drink trends, they report 78% of Gen Xers aged 44-58 said they struggle with sleep.

Consumers are feeling the need more than ever to be in control when it comes to their food and health.

The new year will significantly change the game in the food and beverage industry via transparency and communication, health prioritization, and technological advancements.

A Pathway to Consumers’ Hearts and Health

In a 2024 Global Food and Drink Trends report by Mintel, only 34% of American adults said that highly processed foods are a top concern when purchasing food or drinks. This statistic is likely because consumers have long believed that consuming less nutritious foods in moderation will not be as harmful to their health. However, consumers are often ill-informed about the ingredients, nutritional value, and the production process involved in making the food and drinks they consume.

Feeling the increased pressure to change and be more transparent about their products, the food and drink industry is becoming more committed to process innovation and helping consumers make more healthy and informed choices. For example, Matriark-brand pasta sauces, is made with upcycled, U.S.-grown tomatoes and packaged in shelf-stable cartons.

They claim that each carton diverts 0.4 pounds of vegetables from landfills, reducing one pound of greenhouse gas emissions and saves 50 gallons of water. Australian brand Pureharvest claims its Unsweetened Organic Almond drink offers more nourishment from less processing, yet boasts fewer additives providing more flavor from nature — and less waste.

In 2024, foods considered highly, overly, or ultra-processed will need to be more transparent about where they fall on the processing scale and the consequences of consuming said product over a more minimally processed option. Likewise, minimally processed foods, such as frozen produce, canned soups, and fresh bakery items, must be more upfront about their nutritional and environmental benefits to encourage consumers to choose those options over their ultra-processed counterparts.

As consumers become more aware and mindful of the sources of their food products, brands will also become more transparent about reusing perfectly good natural ingredients that may have otherwise been thrown away due to being misshapen or not having a desirable color or texture. Easy-to-read packaging and labels will become more prominent as consumers search for brands that are clear about the source of their ingredients, how their products can help them reach their health goals, and their positive impacts on the environment.

Brands Will Prioritize the Needs of Aging Gen X Consumers

As this generational group ages, they become more aware of their health, with 63% agreeing that eating a healthy diet is the most important factor for feeling well and maintaining their health.

Understanding that Gen Xers account for a significant portion of worldwide spending on food and beverage products, brands will start to prioritize their health needs and goals. U.S. beverage brand Elements of Balance promotes its Plant Based Sleep Drink as clinically formulated with effective levels of passionflower. It is said to help reduce sleep latency and increase sleep duration, improving overall mental and physical health.

German brand Plant Magic Co. says that the ingredients in its organic Oat Turmeric Ginger-Oat Mix Drink “offer a range of health benefits from high fiber, anti-inflammatory and steady blood sugar levels to support healthy aging.”

In the coming year, brands will play a significant role in shaping the self-care movement and addressing the concerns of consumers aged 40 and up. For example, it has been proven that a good night’s sleep is essential to perform everyday functions properly and improve overall physical, mental, and emotional health.

With the innovation and prioritization of affordable whole foods, clean energy drinks, and non-alcoholic beverages that contain important nutrients such as fiber and botanicals such as chamomile, they can help promote healthy sleep patterns, improve joint health, and fuel fitness routines. Additionally, they will focus more on educating Gen Xers about how to lead a healthy, stress-free, and extended lifestyle via their products.

Technology Will Lead the Way to a Better Kitchen Experience.

When it comes to planning and preparing home-cooked meals, Mintel’s 2024 report reveals that 51% of adults said that the time it takes to cook is important. Consumers prefer quick meals such as easy baking recipes or quick homemade muffin recipes for breakfast.

Since COVID, consumers have become more interested in convenience and time-saving, especially home meal preparation and dining. With emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) offering a variety of pathways to simplify daily life, consumers now seek new products and tools that help optimize their time in the kitchen.

43% of U.S. consumers say they are interested in shopping in virtual reality storefronts. Likewise, tools that help plan meals, create grocery lists, efficiently use kitchen appliances and ingredients, and make the most out of required cooking times and temperatures are now seen by many as “must haves” to make their lives easier.

Some brands have already hopped on the trend, offering products to make meal prep and cooking not just convenient but also fun. U.S. brand Home Bake 425°/:30 offers main dishes, side dishes, and starches that can be cooked at the same oven temperature and time, taking the stress out of meal timing.

Meanwhile, U.S. media company Buzzfeed offers the AI-driven “Botatouille” within its Tasty app, allowing users to ask for recipe suggestions and cooking guidance based on the items they currently have in their refrigerator, eliminating the guessing game when they run out of ingredients and have to make, e.g. an egg substitute.

In 2024, technological advancements will continue to assist in food preparation and consumption by providing consumers with innovative ways to shop for groceries and plan their dinner menus. Ayisha Koyenikan, Associate Director of Mintel Food & Drink, believes that, “In the next few years, as AR hardware becomes more sophisticated and less expensive, a key function of food and drink brands will be to guide users through day-to-day activities such as cooking, providing instructions in front of their eyes during tasks and alerting them to any missteps or imminent complications.”

Push notifications and alerts will give real-time personalized shopping assistance, helping consumers locate ingredients and products in the grocery store or online. AI data collected and feedback from users of these products will further help to advance the technology and create new ones by showing brands precisely what consumers need most and where they need it.

2024 Will Build a Trend Toward Consumer Partnership

With the consistent changes in the food and beverage industry related to time and health, the next few years are instrumental in improving food production, communication, and developing technologies to meet consumers’ ever-changing needs. Creating long-lasting, sustainable, and nutritious products will continue to be a priority in winning over consumers who want to make mindful choices.

Although consumers are, at the end of the day, responsible for the food and drink choices they make daily, in 2024 and beyond, brands will be the key players to change the victuals game. By observing the consumption habits of aging consumers and listening to their needs for environmentally friendly, healthy, and convenient products, brands will help the industry become more trustworthy and seen as partners in the quest to change the lives of consumers and the foods they eat.

This article is produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.