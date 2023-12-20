The 2024 RZ300e Is a Step Forward for Lexus’s Electric SUV

Few automotive brands are as synonymous with luxury as Lexus. It's why it was so surprising that their 2023 electric SUV offering, the RZ450e, was underwhelmed. However, with their 2024 offering, the RZ300e, the automaker has a chance to improve its prowess as an electric vehicle (EV) maker.

Early word on the RZ300e is that Lexus has taken a step in the right direction, which is promising, considering they're working on an LFA–inspired EV supercar concept.

Here's What the RZ300e Does Right for Lexus

According to Car and Driver, the RZ450e has around 196 to 220 miles of driving range, depending on which set of wheels the vehicle has. With 18–inch wheels, the RZ450e hits the 220 mark, but when sporting 20–inch wheels, the car falls short of cracking the 200–mile mark.

However, the RZ300e surpasses the 2023 offering regardless of wheel size.

When driving on 18–inch wheels, the RZ300e gets around 266 miles of driving range; with 20–inch wheels, it gets 226 miles. That's 46 and 30 miles of driving range, more than its predecessor. Considering how range anxiety weighs on potential EV buyers, those numbers represent a much–needed improvement.

The 2024 RZ300e is priced better than the 2023 RZ450e. While Lexus does not have a reputation for being an inexpensive brand, they are a luxury carmaker; after all, better pricing is always a good sign for consumers. Depending on which trim someone goes with, the 2024 RZ300e starts at $55,150 for the entry–level or $60,880 for the luxury trim.

Meanwhile, the 2023 RZ450e started at $59,650 (which went up to $59,850 this year) for the entry–level trim and $65,150 (last year) for the luxury trim (now $65,580).

The RZ300e also sports a new paint color and a very fashionable copper crest, with the option for bi or monotone exterior stylings. The luxury trim has a superb charcoal aesthetic on the center console, while an illuminated decorative pattern adds a marvelous splash of flourish to the interior doors.

Additionally, the 2024 RZ300e comes with some impressive driver–assist features. The vehicle's adaptive cruise control function shows improved speed management when rounding corners, and driver-assist will step in to break and move away from potential oncoming collisions seamlessly. It can also prevent left turns when another vehicle approaches.

The RZ300e also comes with front-wheel drive, whereas the RZ450e sports all–wheel drive, which is part of why the 2024 model has a superior driving range. Its front wheels don't require as much power to move the vehicle.

These improvements are positive signs for Lexus' “The Future Is Electric” mission statement for their upcoming EVs. Hopefully, the folks at Lexus will keep up the excellent momentum the 2024 RZ300e is generating for them and use it to make the Electrified Sport a truly stunning supercar worthy of the Lexus moniker when they finally unleash that LFA–inspired dream car.