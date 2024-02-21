Why 2024 Will Be the Year of the Cicadas in Some Parts of the US

The year was 1803. Thomas Jefferson was two years into his presidency, and, thanks to the Louisiana Purchase, the size of the United States doubled. Most history books, however, might have left out another significant event that sounds like something out of a horror movie. Two broods of cicadas, Brood XIII and Brood XIX, appeared in various states. These broods will be making a comeback this year. We hope you brought your earplugs for this once-in-a-lifetime scientific phenomenon.

What Is Happening?

For the first time in 221 years, billions of red-eyed cicadas from Brood XIII and Brood XIX will emerge throughout several states in the Midwest and the South. These broods emerge every 13 and 17 years, respectively, so their simultaneous emergence is rare in the natural world. The overabundance of insects should appear by early April and last until late June.

What Are Cicadas, Anyway?

This particular species, the Periodical Cicada, is found throughout eastern North America. There are seven species of periodical cicadas, each with 13-year or 17-year life cycles, with most of their time spent underground.

The double cicada event sounds like a headache for residents living in affected states. For any entomologist, however, this is a rare opportunity to study the broods up close. Some species of cicadas have been a popular subject to study due to the antibiotic properties in their wings. The nanostructure of cicada wings contains chemical properties that naturally protect them from most bacteria and repel water.

Where Will the Cicadas Meet?

These broods will hit at least 14 South, Midwest, and Northeast states. Brood XIII is likely to gather in Wisconsin and Ohio. Meanwhile, Brood XIX is said to appear in Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Virginia. Overlap between both breeds won't be common but may occur in some parts of Illinois and Iowa.

Should We Be Concerned?

Cicadas are generally harmless and disease-free, though they can be quite a nuisance. With news of the insect invasion, many locals plan to skip town to avoid the consistent sounds of chirps and screeches from these yard-crashers. One cicada can reach noise levels as loud as 100 decibels, almost equivalent to standing near a chainsaw. Once they finish their lifespan, their bodies are known to create a foul stench. On the bright side, that means more food for local birds, spiders, and wasps. Experts recommend to leave them alone, as they are significant contributors to the ecosystem.

Will This Happen Again?

The next occurrence won't happen until 2245, which means this will be the only time we can witness the event in person. That's good news for those who value their quiet time. If you're brave enough, though, why not take the opportunity to contribute to science? You can submit photos of your sightings of either brood through Cicada Safari, founded by Dr. Gene Kritzy in association with cITE (Center for IT Engagement) at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati. Use this time to see these interesting insects as a learning opportunity instead of an annoyance.