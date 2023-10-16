2024’s Social Security Hike: What You Need To Know

In 2024, COLAs or Cost of Living Adjustments will impact 71 million Americans starting in January.

This adjustment of 3.2% will add around $50 per month to the checks of those who are either 65 and older or suffer from a disability that prevents them from being able to work.

SSI and SSDI

There are two main types of Social Security. SSI, which is Social Security Income, is for anyone who cannot work, has yet to reach age 65, or hasn't paid into their social security account through taxes.

SSDI is Social Security Disability Insurance. It is income insurance for anyone who has paid into their Social Security account through taxable income and suffered a disability that prevents them from working for a year or more, whether or not they've reached age 65.

For anyone born in 1960 or after, full retirement begins at age 67. Only then can you receive your full Social Security benefits.

Is It Enough?

AARP, formerly the American Association for Retired Persons, CEO Jo Ann Jenkins stated in an email correspondence with NBC, “Retirees can rest a little easier at night knowing they will soon receive an increase in their Social Security checks to help them keep up with rising prices. We know older Americans still feel the sting when buying groceries and gas, making every dollar important.”

However, only some feel the increase is enough. The Senior Citizens League argues that a more considerable increase is needed to meet the demands of rising prices, especially for older retirees. The organization contends that prices are quickly outpacing Social Security benefits. They estimate that retirees who stopped working in 2000 would need an extra $500 per month to get back to the purchasing power they had 23 years ago.

Social Security and The Fed

Stimulus packages, supply-chain issues, and an overall increase in shopping and spending are all markers that helped start the rise in inflation over the last few years. To combat these new intense price hikes, The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in more than 20 years.

These interest rate hikes have impacted the prices of goods and services, hoping to stem inflation while simultaneously making it harder for people to spend their money and significantly lowering the purchasing power of the US Dollar.

This increase has made it significantly more challenging for those on fixed incomes like Social Security to meet their basic needs of food, clothing, and shelter. And while this new cost of living adjustment will undoubtedly help, for most, it's a drop in the bucket of what they need to meet their needs comfortably.

Source: (NBC), (Social Security Administration).