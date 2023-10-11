The Most Affordable Electric Vehicle Is the 2025 Volvo EX30

As new electric vehicle (EV) models have continued to roll out this year, my husband and I have kept our eye out for a family car that would satisfy our desire for an affordable, all-electric car that could fit our family of four. And when the 2025 Volvo EX30 was announced, we knew we had found our match.

It’s stylish, electric, a sub-compact SUV and $36,000 is unbeatable. The EX30 is Volvo’s fastest accelerating car, and they recently revealed their full pricing details, making it one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the U.S.

Affordable Luxury

The best part of the 2025 Volvo EX30 is the reasonable price tag. With the average electric car price being almost $67,000, according to The Zebra, the EX30 feels like a steal. Unfortunately, since this car was built in China, it does not qualify for the federal tax credits granted by the IRS, but the price tag is still much more affordable than the typical EV.

Two Model Options

If you’re interested in the EX30, there are two options available:

Single Motor Extended Range ($36,245) : This option has a single motor that gets 268hp, 253 lb-ft of torque, an estimated 0-60 mph of 5.1 seconds, and a 275-mile range. Impressive for an all-electric SUV. This option also includes Google integration, wireless Apple CarPlay, and advanced safety features.

Twin Motor Performance ($46,195): The performance option comes with 422hp and all-wheel drive capability, an estimated 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds, and a range of 260 miles.

Volvo Availability

This car is available for preorder for a deposit of $500. The EX30 is expected to hit the roads in the summer of 2024. With its competitive pricing and impressive performance, it’s sure to be a popular option for families like us looking for an affordable, sustainable option to join the electric vehicle revolution.