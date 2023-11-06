2028 Subaru WRX STI EV Speculation

Speculation that the next generation Subaru WRX STI could be an electric vehicle (EV) started a few years back when the company announced that they would no longer be making any gas-powered WRX STI models while hinting that future iterations of the vehicle would be eclectic to comply with impending government-mandated emissions standards.

While details about exactly how Subaru's proposed next-generation WRX STI EV could manifest are scarce, the company's ongoing partnership with Toyota yields some potential insight.

What 2028 Might Hold in Store for the WRX STI

Subaru isn't likely to release an electric version of the WRX STI until its current internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the beloved high-performance vehicle has reached the end of the line.

It is likely any release of an EV or hybrid iteration of the WRX STI won't happen until the end of the decade. So don't expect to see one before 2028. That said, Car and Driver currently ranks this as a “vehicle worth waiting for,” so it's worth speculating about.

Based on the fact that all of Subaru's EV undertakings have been made in partnership with Toyota thus far, it makes sense this collaboration will continue with the development of a WRX STI EV.

However, none of those vehicles have come close to matching the WRX STI's high-performance levels. For example, Subaru's Solterra electric SUV, which is like an identical step-twin to Toyota's $43,000 electric SUV, the bZ4X, offers roughly half the horsepower consumers have come to expect from a vehicle like the WRX STI.

Simply put, the performance of an electric SUV with 215 horsepower isn't going to cut it when Subaru enthusiasts are used to an ICE with almost 100 more horsepower.

It's why Subaru will likely employ a dual motor, all-wheel drive setup that could generate at least 400 horsepower. And considering the rally car roots behind the WRX STI's inception, an EV or hybrid version will need to make 400 horsepower, at least, to please long-time enthusiasts.

It will be interesting to see what software Subaru might cook up for the next-generation WRX STI. Some have speculated that torque vectoring will be the ticket. It will certainly be a nice touch to help a WRX STI EV stand out from all the other dual-motor EVs in the marketplace.

Another question that arises is, will this next-generation WRX STI also be the return of its former hatchback-style body?

It would certainly be a nice touch if Subaru decided to bring back some of the more familiar elements or aesthetics associated with the WRX STI to offset the vehicle changing from an ICE to an EV.

Its potential price tag is anyone's best guess at this point, but given that EVs aren't cheap, there's a good chance that a WRX STI EV will land somewhere in the $50,000 to $60,000 price range.