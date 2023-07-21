Nora Lum, or Awkwafina as most people know her, built her acting career to the point it’s at today. Starting as an underground rapper, followed by a YouTube star and even a comedian at times, she eventually found herself starring in movies.

Though Awkwafina’s career might not be as lengthy as some other stars, there already is an impressive selection of Awkwafina movies and TV shows that fans should know about. Here are the 21 best Awkwafina movies and TV shows ranked from best to worst.

1 – Raya and The Last Dragon (2021)

Filled with rich lore and incredible peak 3D visuals, the 2021 Disney animated film follows Raya, the girl who searches for the missing final dragon in the world in hopes of bringing peace and salvation to everyone.

Kelly Marie Tran is outstanding as Raya, but the show's star has to be Awkwafina’s Sisu, who is both hilarious and jarring simultaneously in all the right ways.

2 – The Farewell (2019)

One of the most shocking movies in Awkwafina’s career, this is where she finally got to take the lead role. As Billi, she and her family go back to China to see the family leader as time runs out. It blends comedy and drama with a heartfelt and emotional performance from Awkwafina.

3 – Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (2021)

Simu Liu stars as an underrated Marvel superhero who must confront his past to save the world and the future. The modern fantasy style of this movie is terrific, with excellent fight choreography and sequences. It helps, too, that someone like Awkwafina is there to ground the film and provide some laughs.

4 – Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

The surprise hit of 2018 and one of the finest rom-coms in the entire genre, this movie follows a stunning cast of people, including Constance Wu, as a woman meeting her boyfriend’s family for the first time. Other fantastic stars like Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, and Awkwafina all duel it out for stealing each scene they’re in.

5 – The Little Mermaid (2023)

The live-action adaptation of the beloved Disney classic is one that certainly doesn’t live up to the hype but does enough to justify its existence. Actors like Halle Bailey as Ariel and Awkwafina as Scuttle bring enough life and energy to make this a worthy live-action attempt.

6 – The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019)

The beloved follow-up to the gorgeous puppetry movie is surprisingly a welcome successor this many years later. Following a group of three Gelflings who discover a world-changing secret, they go on a journey to save their world. Love or hate the style, there’s no denying the excellent writing, action, and characters played by some solid stars.

7 – The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022)

This animated spin-off series from the core satirical superhero TV show is a must-watch for fans. While it doesn’t focus too much on the core characters, fans see more of the world around the Seven and others. Awkwafina is the real star here, playing several notable and wild characters, plus being a writer for the series.

8 – The Bad Guys (2022)

The best-animated family films do enough to entertain kids for a couple of hours while keeping parents and older audiences engaged simultaneously. The Bad Guys does just that, telling the story of some animal criminals who must put away their darker side to save the day.

9 – Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

It’s always tough when a beloved franchise like this one returns years later, but this is one of the better examples of how to do it right. The movie is campy and fun without doing a disservice to the source material. It helps, too, that its all-star cast is most of the fun in this story about a fantasy game world come to life.

10 – The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

The return of the birds and pigs from the mobile video game-turned-movie franchise is surprisingly funny and entertaining. While not arguably as good as the original, the likes of Awkwafina and others help to bring these bizarre characters to life.

11 – Renfield (2023)

Equal parts hilarious and spooky, this strange Dracula spin-off focuses on the assistant to the infamous vampire. Nicolas Cage shows a powerhouse performance as Dracula himself, while the rest of the cast does well enough to justify a sometimes uneven script.

12 – Swan Song (2021)

Awkwafina plays a surprisingly more sincere and mature support role in this depressing and reflective look at life. Set in the near future and starring Mahershala Ali, his character Cameron must decide how to deal with his terminal illness and the repercussions it will have on his family.

13 – Ocean’s 8 (2018)

It took a long time for this beloved celebrity ensemble heist series to return, and its 2018 follow-up is, by and large, not nearly as impressive as the first couple of movies. While the action and writing might be a little lackluster, the all-star female cast is incredible.

The likes of Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Dakota Fanning, and more carry this movie from start to finish.

14 – The Simpsons (2019)

What may surprise some is that Awkwafina briefly joined The Simpsons in its 2019 season as Carmen. It isn’t unheard of for celebrities to make guest appearances on the unbelievably long-running animated family series, but Awkwafina is one of the more joyous cameos.

15 – Animals (2018)

This strange animated mature series from HBO is one of the oddest projects for Awkwafina to be part of briefly. The TV series follows animals in New York City that deal with rather hilarious and adult issues. While not perfect, especially in its animation, it leads to some unique goofs.

16 – The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on The Run (2020)

This SpongeBob movie features the goofy, lovable sponge kid going on a cinematic 3D adventure to save Gary The Snail from King Poseidon himself. Without a doubt, its writing and animation may not be at their peak, but it at least has plenty of laughs for both parents and kids alike.

17 – Paradise Hills (2019)

Far from the Awkwafina movies that most fans might be used to, this mystery thriller stars her among a cast of wonderful women shackled in a seemingly perfect society. While not perfect in its writing by any means, it is a decent attempt at the dystopian idyllic island idea.

18 – Storks (2016)

Awkwafina has a minor role in this animated family film that is somewhat underrated. Starring Andy Samberg and other hilarious stars, it tells the story of the famous birds that bring babies to people’s doorsteps. It adds nothing interesting to the animated genre but presents a solid time.

19 – Between Two Ferns: The Movie (2019)

Undoubtedly, the Zach Galifianakis web shorts are some of the most dry but hilarious interviews you’ll ever find for A-list celebrities. This idea was blown up into its feature-length film, including some ridiculous new interviewees, but it drags on longer than it should.

20 – Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

This is a bizarre comedy-drama about a woman who uses the death of her husband to make it seem like he’s just missing and gains fame in the process. It is a messy premise with just as equally sloppy execution, but at least Awkwafina, Mila Kunis, and others are fun to watch.

21 – Dude (2018)

While its cast is quite familiar to anyone who grew up with classic teen drama TV shows, this Netflix film is marred by unbalanced tone and pacing. Following four best friends as they try to navigate the last two weeks of high school isn’t nearly as deep and interesting as it hopes to be.