21 Comfort Movies & TV Series To Rewatch

Comfort cinema is the phenomenon of repeatedly rewatching the same movies and TV series despite many new releases. Surveys have shown that those with anxiety, depression, and more return to watching the same things repeatedly. Why? Because it's comforting knowing what will happen and how it will happen. The burden of paying attention doesn't exist, and the pressure of missing something is irrelevant. The series or movie playing merely background noise to get work done, clean, or, for the most anxious insomniacs, fall asleep with.

Just because these cinematic installments numb the mind doesn't mean the plot points are exclusively happy-go-lucky, non-tension building—audiences engaging in a rewatch for comfort are over the intensity or unsettling aspects of the series. It's like second nature to stop, start, and pick up where you left off. The characters feel like friends and family with lulling predictability that often gets viewers through some of life's most challenging moments.

1. Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

In double-whammy fashion, this 2000s series brings peace to the rewatching viewers and does so mainly in the autumn days (which in itself is a comfort season). From the simplistic, relatable experiences of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) Gilmore to its East Coast setting, audiences find solace in the multi-genre dramedy. It's the perfect blend of background noise for productivity and dinner on the couch streaming.

2. Friends (1994-2004)

About precisely what the title indicates, this group of six will forever remain in pop and TV culture. It's the definition of 90s reruns, always on cable and the go-to for multiple generations. The multi-cam comedy is predictable, but audiences continue to love it and reminisce about an era gone by. There's an entire phenomenon of fandom for the series that only select sitcoms have earned. Friends is that series we turn to for entertainment that requires minimal emotional effort but gives so much back in return.

3. The Office (2005-2013)

Whether you're watching off a box set or streaming online, returning to all nine seasons of this beloved series is a welcomed “chore.” It's the mockumentary of a mid-size paper company and the shenanigans of the office workers led by an over-the-top manager. Returning to Dunder Mifflin feels like home for fans, and watching their favorite Scranton branch just trying to get through the day without another Michael Scott (Steve Carell) interruption is pure serotonin.

4. The Breakfast Club (1985)

If you're looking for another nostalgia watch—there are plenty of them out there—rewatching this John Hughes classic is standard for comfort streaming. Trapped in Saturday detention, five students discover their lives have more in common than they thought despite their high school social status. It's easy to know this film inside and out—when to pay attention, zone out, and raise a fist for the iconic final frame.

5. Mrs Doubtfire (1993)

There's no denying the special tenderness of Robin Williams' most beloved performances. His portrayal of a divorced father just trying to get more time with his family is heart-wrenching and comedic as Danny transforms into the fictional nanny, Mrs Doubtfire, and embeds her in their lives. Mrs Doubtfire is a feel-good feature that, no matter how often we watch it, we fall in love with repeatedly.

6. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

The polar opposite of a meet-cute romance, this Jane Austen adaptation continues to captivate, establishing itself as a turn-to movie, no required occasion necessary. The back-and-forth romance between wealthy Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) and Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) tantalizes audiences who love a good period piece. Despite knowing the ending and how they get there, experiencing the journey of this love story remains enticing as viewers repeatedly return to this title.

7. The Notebook (2004)

Yes, comfort watching includes ugly crying even though we know what will happen. Of the Nicholas Sparks film adaptations, The Notebook is the only one that's seared our minds permanently. It's the classic tale of a working-class boy who meets a rich girl, and social differences complicate their love story. This movie is a go-to for several emotional reasons, and despite the broken romance, it is soothing for its target audience.

8. Seinfeld (1989-1998)

With this iconic sitcom, you know exactly what you're getting, and that's why it's a repeat watch. As the four single New Yorkers sift through the insanity of the big city and their personal lives, viewers experience rip-rolling comedy that circles back repeatedly. Seinfeld is the perfect background series that you'll get distracted with, but that's part of the fun. While some of the jokes and gimmicks haven't aged well (and certainly would land today), it doesn't take away from the series' brilliance that lures audiences in.

9. One Tree Hill (2003-2012)

The Gavin DeGraw opening credits song alone is enough to remind viewers why this series is an excellent choice for a revitalizing rewatch. It's a small-town high school story where everyone knows everything about everyone, and the basketball team is the basis of any legacy anyone hopes to leave. Teen drama series come with rules, making them attractive to viewers who wish their high school experiences would've been different. One Tree Hill walks the line of painting an accurate picture of the teen experience and dramatics for TV—either way, audiences are here for it as they continue to cruise through each season again and again.

10. New Girl (2011-2018)

There's no better TV hook than the strength of an ensemble cast with impeccable chemistry. With merging storylines and multiple characters to root for, every episode is a delightful rollercoaster that gets more entertaining with every watch. The quirky story of a single woman moving into a loft with three single men and remaining (mostly) platonic captured viewers' attention. New Girl checks all the boxes regarding great television, made even better when given the choice to experience it repeatedly.

11. The Princess Bride (1987)

Arguably the weighted blanket of fantasy comfort watches, The Princess Bride brings adults back to childhood in the best way possible. Despite its corny thematics, there's something gentle about this fairytale of a farm boy turned pirate and his determination to reunite with his true love. It reminds audiences of being home, sick, and needing an escape to feel better. That feeling translates to a bad day at work, a breakup, or just a down-in-the-dumps kind of day, which makes this 80s classic the definition of a comfort rewatch.

12. 13 Going On 30 (2004)

It's too easy to pop this title onscreen when things don't go your way. The chant of being “30 and flirty and thriving” sends a wave of tranquility over viewers who love a good 2000s rom-com to brighten their day. Jennifer Garner stars as Jenna, a 13-year-old transported forward in time to her 30s, navigating the life she thought she wanted and the life she actually needs. With great dance sequences, 80s pop culture, and an early 2000s backdrop, 13 Going on 30 never gets old.

13. The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017)

One of the CW's most successful series also serves as a satisfying comfort watch despite the doses of vampire violence. A foundational installment in the teen love triangle genre, The Vampire Diaries follows the love story of a human high school girl who catches the eyes of two vampire brothers. With eight seasons to binge through, fans return to this series for its epic one-liners, romantic couples to ship, and unique take on supernatural lore. This comfort series is for the most experienced re-watchers because there's much to miss if you haven't already seen it.

14. Superbad (2007)

This is an entirely uncomfortable but comfortable movie to rewatch. Like many of the teen comedies from the 2000s, there's comfort in the chaos of the formulaic movie structure. The entire film is anxiety-inducing for the first time, but by the fourth or fifth rewatch, the antics of two teen boys trying to buy alcohol for a party are mind-numbing. Superbad is the right choice, paired with the desire for low expectations and pressure to pay attention.

15. Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

This sitcom came out of left field for many TV lovers, but Schitt's Creek quickly became a go-to comfort series. The Rose Family are now pop culture icons, and rewatching this series is comedic and an instant booth to our mental health. It's the story of a wealthy family that loses everything in a financial fiasco, everything but a small podunk town called Schitt's Creek, where the Roses must live out of a motel. A work of pure genius from Dan Levy, it's easy to fall in love with this series repeatedly.

16. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

The original Avatar series audiences fell in love with, this anime-influenced Nickelodeon series continues to captivate audiences with magical narratives and lovable characters. An instant classic, this is the tale of a boy named Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) who is on a quest to bring peace to his war-torn world by mastering the four elements. It's a series often paired with “I started it over again.” The iconic series raised a generation, and with every rewatch, a stronger bond with those audiences grows.

17. Shrek (2001)

Audiences who consistently rewatch this title (without being prompted by a child) know every line. This animated comfort title brings millennials back to childhood, instantly blocking out any stress that the present-day may harbor. The titular character, Shrek (Mike Meyers), is determined to live in solitude but must complete a quest for the kingdom's ruler, Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow), to rid his swamp of displaced fairytale creatures. There's no denying the power Shrek holds over pop culture and movie audiences.

18. Burn Notice (2007-2013)

This USA Network espionage hit is one that, as you round the corner to the series finale, find yourself thinking about season one, episode one all over again. Starring Jeffrey Donovan, Gabrielle Anwar, and Bruce Campbell, Burn Notice is a feel-good spy series with beloved recurring characters and hook-line-and-sinker episode endings. Audiences continue to follow the streaming trail as platforms add and remove this title.

19. Legally Blonde (2001)

“You're dumping me because I'm too…blonde?”—no, we're watching the movie for the millionth time because of it. Sequels and reboot attempts don't hold a candle to the original icon that is Legally Blonde. The tale of the sorority fashion major taking on Harvard Law School never gets old. Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is the cinema's original pink Barbie that inspired viewers never to hold back when going for what they want. It's the perfect glass of wine with a pizza stream after the worst days.

20. House (2004-2012)

As far as medical shows go, House had a predictable formula for each episode. In this series, diagnostic genius Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) leads a team of fellows through unique and unusual medical cases. Laurie's performance is masterful as the puzzle-obsessed diagnostician. Following a formulaic approach allowed audiences to tune in and out as episodes progressed—House would almost always solve the case and rarely let the patient die.

21. The Twilight Saga (2008-2012)

It's a rabbit hole series. If you start one, you watch them all. Twilight is a supernatural fantasy series based on the books by Stephanie Meyer—about a teenage mortal named Bella (Kristen Stewart) who falls in love with a vampire named Edward (Robert Pattinson). This series is the perfect binge for a rainy day and a quotable viewing experience for fiction fans.