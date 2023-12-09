21 Electric Sports Cars Shaping the Fast Lane of Tomorrow

Electric vehicles are taking over the automotive landscape and changing the way that we perceive performance and efficiency on the road. In the midst of this shift, you have to wonder if electric cars will be as impressive as the powerful gas-powered cars that we have grown to know and love.

Are there high-performance electric vehicles that cater to enthusiasts seeking thrilling drives and cutting-edge technology?

Fortunately, the answer is a resounding yes. In fact, the market has seen a surge of 21 new electric sports cars that not only challenge the traditional benchmarks of speed and handling but also promise a powerful driving experience.

2024 Porsche Taycan

The Porsche Taycan embodies a four-door electric sedan with performance that echoes Porsche's legacy.

It can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds and offer a range of 246 miles. The Taycan presents models with varying horsepower outputs, ranging from the 4S at 522 to the Turbo S at an impressive 750 horsepower.

Plus, its dual electric motors and innovative two-speed direct-drive transmission ensure rapid acceleration and precise handling. Despite lacking one-pedal driving, its low-slung driving position and impeccable steering contribute to its exceptional performance and comfort.

2024 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo / Sport Turismo

Blurring the line between a station wagon and a high-powered EV, the 2024 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo delivers agility similar to a sports car.

Sharing powertrain options with the sedan models, its range varies between 469 and 750 horsepower across different trims. The Taycan Cross Turismo's two electric motors, coupled with a two-speed transmission on the rear axle, provide rapid acceleration and consistent performance.

2024 Audi e-tron GT

Audi's electric sedan, the 2024 e-tron GT, represents electrifying fun while sharing its platform with the Porsche Taycan.

Offering 522 horsepower for the base model and 637 horsepower for the RS e-tron GT, this vehicle promises exhilarating acceleration and performance.

Despite a slightly lower range of 240 miles compared to competitors, its high-quality interior, abundant tech features, and stylish design add sophistication.

With a two-speed transmission, all-wheel steering, and adjustable air suspension, the e-tron GT delivers a smooth ride, stable handling, and exceptional acceleration, hitting 60 mph in 2.9 to 3.6 seconds.

2024 Lotus Evija

No sports car list is complete without the Lotus Evija. This car is a rare hypercar propelled by four electric motors that have an astonishing 1972 horsepower output.

This car is limited to 130 units and has a hefty price tag exceeding $2 million. But, it has a top speed surpassing 200 mph and insane acceleration to 186 mph in under 9 seconds. This may be an all-electric ride, but it retains hydraulic steering, enhancing its track performance.

2024 Pininfarina Battista

Crafted by design house Pininfarina, the Battista combines seductive curves with a staggering 1877 horsepower– a match made in heaven.

This car was born from a T-shaped battery pack housing 6960 lithium-ion cells and has an estimated range of 310 miles. This electric machine can go up to a 1.8-second sprint to 60 mph and a striking 1.4 g's of acceleration. Its top speed reaches 217 mph, complemented by a rapid charge time of 25 minutes from 20 to 80 percent using a 180-kW DC connection. This car’s middle name may as well be “Speed.”

2024 Rimac Nevera

The Rimac Nevera reigns supreme among super exotics because of its unparalleled power, exclusivity, and limited production of just 150 units.

Its four-motor fully-electric powertrain generates a mind-boggling 1813 horsepower, propelling it from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 1.85 seconds and through a quarter-mile in 8.6 seconds.

This hypercar, with a claimed top speed of 258 mph, pushes the boundaries of automotive engineering. Who said electricity isn’t powerful?

2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

Maserati embraces the electric age with the 2024 GranTurismo Folgore, which translates to “lightning” in Italian.

This sports car promises lightning-fast acceleration and is powered by a trio of electric motors that generate an impressive 818 horsepower. It propels from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.7 seconds and shares design and interior with its gasoline-powered counterpart.

2024 BMW i4

BMW wasted no time getting an EV lineup into production, and The 2024 BMW i4 gives the perfect combination of performance and range in the competitive electric sedan realm. The i4 gets power outputs ranging from 282 to 536 horsepower, and the xDrive40 model can get an impressive EPA range of 307 miles.

2024 Kia EV6

The Kia EV6 may be an SUV, but when you see this thing in action, you’ll see why it made the sports car list. Have you ever driven an SUV that gets a swift 576-horsepower?

Plus, you get 310 EPA-estimated miles of range and quick recharging capabilities, making long-distance electric travel convenient.

Despite a slightly higher price point compared to its twin, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the EV6 stands out among its competitors with its unique appeal, spacious cabin, and noteworthy performance attributes.

2026 Tesla Roadster

Tesla's second-generation Roadster, a successor to the iconic original, isn’t set to be produced until 2026, but you can’t have a sports car list without the Roadster.

The new model offers two small rear seats, increased driving range, and elevated performance levels.

Elon Musk claimed this car would be capable of a 1.9-second 0-60 mph time and a top speed exceeding 250 mph, and time will tell if that is true.

Aspark Owl

Ever heard of this car? Not many have. The Aspark Owl is a Japanese electric hypercar that packs 1984 horsepower and achieves a claimed 1.7-second sprint from 0 to 60 mph.

Featuring four electric motors, an innovative torque-vectoring system, and a 64.0-kWh lithium-ion battery delivering 280 miles of range, the Owl's performance is coupled with impressive aerodynamics, boasting a top speed of 249 mph.

Limited to 50 units worldwide, each Owl can be fully customized for a starting price of an easy $3.2 million.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Many Mustang lovers are disappointed by the Mach-E’s SUV-like appearance, but the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover intentionally morphs from the traditional Mustang coupe, leveraging its name recognition to offer a family-friendly, all-electric SUV.

With variants capable of over 250 miles on a single charge and potent GT Performance Editions clocking a swift 3.7-second 0-60 mph time, this model does a good job of staying true to Mustang performance while also offering a comfortable interior and advanced technological features.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai's journey into high-performance EVs continues with the Ioniq 5 N, a souped-up version of its already impressive all-electric Ioniq 5.

This N variant gets 601 horsepower from its dual electric motors, further enhanced by the N Grin Boost feature to temporarily reach 641 horses. It promises to deliver an impressive 0-60 mph time of around 3.3 seconds, which is a welcomed reality for speed lovers.

2024 Tesla Model 3

Tesla's Model 3 may have had the EV market to itself in the beginning, but now it faces real and competitive rivals in the market today. This car still remains a favorite electric sports car among consumers. The Model 3 looks cool, gets a decent driving range,

Its electric powertrain offers quick acceleration and responsive handling, benefiting from a low center of gravity due to the battery placement. However, road noise can be noticeable inside the cabin, and the lack of traditional controls might deter some buyers.

2023 Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S has been around the block and it's easy to forget about the power and performance that this car brings to the streets. The Model S retains its competitive edge with an impressive driving range of up to 405 miles per charge.

Plus, the tri-motor Plaid performance model boasts a staggering 1020 horsepower, accelerating to 60 mph in a mere 2.1 seconds. However, its six-figure price tag might not align with its mid-luxe interior, and the unconventional yoke-style steering wheel could compromise the driving experience for some. Despite these setbacks, the Model S continues to be Tesla's flagship, offering access to advanced software and Tesla's AutoPilot hands-free driving mode.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe

Mercedes is known for being a classy, luxurious automaker, and now they have dipped their toes in the electric car era with the new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe. This car is equipped with standard all-wheel drive for the first time and offers engine options ranging from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 to

This model has chassis enhancements like rear-wheel steering and a hydraulic anti-roll system, plus a nose-lift system for maneuverability.

2024 Maserati Folgore

The Maserati Folgore is an all-electric variant of the Maserati GranTurismo. It provides 750 horsepower from three electric motors and impresses with its twin-natured driving experience, delivering a smooth ride in Comfort mode and transforming into a more focused sports car in Sport mode.

However, initial test drives by Car and Driver did reveal some concerns about the brakes' confidence-inspiring feel, which might impact overall performance.

2023 Lucid Air

The 2023 Lucid Air has a combination of a large battery and compact motors developed in-house that sets it apart from competitors.

The Grand Touring Performance model accelerates to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds, and it offers a remarkable estimated driving range of 516 miles, according to the EPA.

Despite a stylish exterior and spacious cabin, some say the interior's materials might not match the expected luxury feel given its price tag. Most controls are accessed via multiple display screens, reflecting Lucid's Silicon Valley origins, but the software interface in early models is still undergoing refinement.

2024 Dodge Charger (Concept)

The 2024 Dodge Charger is still in its concept phase, but it is one electric sports car that I am really excited about.

In the past, the Charger has been known for its boxy appearance and powerful sound, but now, this concept signifies a big shift towards electrification in the realm of muscle cars.

This car has a very impressive range of up to 500 miles, and its design tips its hat to classic Challenger and Charger models, featuring the return of the Fratzog logo from the 1960s and 1970s.

The new Charger will likely emerge as a two-door coupe with a liftback trunk. Dodge plans to maintain its brand ethos by integrating a unique chambered exhaust system, aiming to emulate the sound of the outgoing supercharged V-8 SRT Hellcat model.

2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray

I saved the best for last. The Chevrolet's 2024 Corvette E-Ray is, in my opinion, the most exciting sports car on the list.

The E-Ray marks a huge step forward from tradition by introducing an electrically assisted variant to its iconic V8 muscle car. The addition of an electric motor, delivering over 100 horsepower to the front wheels, transforms the Corvette into an all-wheel-drive, 600-plus-horsepower sports car.

Chevy boasts a sprint time from 0 to 60 mph in a rapid 2.5 seconds, positioning it among the quickest cars on the market. The electric motor also provides the Corvette with an EV-only Stealth mode, which enables it to operate silently at speeds up to 45 mph.