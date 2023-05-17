15 Memorable The Phantom Menace Quotes

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace ushered in a new era of Star Wars. The film was vital to set up the next few decades of storytelling as it introduced the Republic era, the Jedi Council, and many of the themes and narratives still being explored. It also gave some of the most memorable dialogue.

Whether they are poignant or meme-ably clunkers, here are 15 of the most remembered lines from The Phantom Menace.

1. Fear Leads to Anger, Anger Leads to Hate

As the first look at the Jedi Order, Yoda is the most recognizable Jedi coming into the Prequel Trilogy other than Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As he talks with a young Anakin Skywalker, Yoda uses one of the most prominent lines explored in Star Wars: “Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering. I sense much fear in you.”

2. Always Two There Are

The Phantom Menace explored the Sith Rule of Two concept by introducing Darth Maul. The devious Master and Apprentice tackled how the Sith worked versus the community that was the Jedi Order. Yoda tells Mace Windu, “Always two there are, no more, no less. A master and an apprentice.”

This idea would continue to be explored in the franchise. Star Wars Rebels would even use it as the season two episode “Always Two There Are” title to further showcase the Dark Sided Inquisitors.

3. What Are Midichlorians?

By far, the most controversial thing to come out of The Phantom Menace was the concept of the midi-chlorians. Fans have always split emotions on this particular topic, but it was a notion George Lucas doubled down on.

When Anakin asks what this is, Qui-Gon Jinn explains, “Without the midi-chlorians, life could not exist and we would have no knowledge of the Force. They continually speak to us, telling us the will of the Force. When you learn to quiet your mind, you’ll hear them speaking to you.”

4. Are You An Angel?

While The Phantom Menace has sharp, canon-changing lines, it also has meme-able moments. One, in particular, sticks out during the meeting of future partners, Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala.

The young boy turns to her and asks the infamous, “Are you an angel?” and continues to explain, “An angel. I’ve heard the deep space pilots talk about them. They live on the moons of Iego, I think. They’re the most beautiful creatures in the universe.”

5. The Negotiations Were Short

The Phantom Menace presented a new look at the Original Trilogy’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, seeing him as a young man and padawan to Qui-Gon Jinn.

His quips began at a young age. After the Trade Federation turns on the Jedi duo who beat them, Obi-Wan jokes, “You were right about one thing, master. The negotiations were short.”

6. There’s Always a Bigger Fish

Obi-Wan must have picked up his sass from his master because Qui-Gon has some of the movie’s best one-liners. The two Jedi and Jar Jar Binks escape a series of underwater beasts on the road to Theed. After escaping from one of the creatures, Qui-Gon grumbles, “There’s always a bigger fish.”

7. The Ability to Speak

The most remembered Qui-Gon Jinn dialogue is from the Jedi’s meeting of Jar Jar Binks. It’s not a smooth greeting as Qui-Gon is nearly squished trying to save the Gungan. When Jar Jar tries to explain his side of things, Qui-Gon grumbles, “The ability to speak does not make you intelligent.”

8. This Is So Wizard

The term “Wizard” has slowly made a comeback in Star Wars over the last few years. First said by Anakin’s friend, Kitster, the slang “Wizard” is revisited across many television series like The Clone Wars, Star Wars Resistance, and The Mandalorian.

The High Republic books and comics explored the origins as a young Jedi padawan Ram Jomaram created the slang and spread the term to his fellow Jedi.

9. Now This Is Podracing

The Phantom Menace tackles the origins of Anakin Skywalker, starting his story at the age of 10. The film showcases one of the best qualities of the character: his childlike wonder.

Not yet beaten down by the horrors of the galaxy, Anakin still has that excitable side as he flies a starship for the first time and yells, “Now this is podracing!”

10. No One Helps Each Other

Anakin’s heart is also on full display, showing what a kind child he is. It adds to the tragedy with his fall to Darth Vader because Anakin genuinely cares for people.

These are lessons he’s taken from his mother, Shmi, turning her own points back on her as Anakin declares, “Mom, you said that the biggest problem in the universe is no one helps each other,” to justify his reasons for wanting to help the Jedi.

11. You Can’t Stop the Change

Shmi is the mother of all Skywalkers for a reason. Her compassion is passed to her son as well as her wisdom. Comforting her son, Shmi showcases her love by telling him, “You can’t stop change any more than you can stop the suns from setting.” It’s a very Jedi-like phrase which is quite fitting.

12. Not At the Expense of the Moment

The wisdom Qui-Gon bestows upon his padawan is excellent advice for a young Jedi and general.

After negotiations with the Trade Federation turn sour, Obi-Wan mentions, “Master Yoda says I should be mindful of the future.” Qui-Gon rightfully reminds him not to lose himself in the present, answering, “But not at the expense of the moment.”

13. Your Focus Determines Your Reality

One of the most poignant lines of the franchise comes from Qui-Gon Jinn. As he tells Anakin he’s not allowed to train the young boy, the Jedi encourages Anakin that he still has control of his destiny, saying, “Remember: Your focus determines your reality.”

14. I Will Make It Legal

The Phantom Menace presents some of the earliest looks at Palpatine’s long game. He’s a patient villain who works his machinations for decades to get what he wants. As the movie’s titular character, Palpatine is skilled in using his political power.

At one point, when commanded to push the invasion of Naboo, Nute Gunray asks, “My Lord, is that legal?” Palpatine responds chillingly, “I will make it legal.”

15. We Shall Watch Your Career

Through the events of the movie, Palpatine becomes aware of Anakin Skywalker.

Seeing his potential during the film's final moments, Palpatine says to the boy, “And you, young Skywalker. We will watch your career with great interest.” It signals the beginning of the end for the child as one day, he will fall and become Darth Vader.

