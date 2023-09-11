The Best Aaron Paul Movies and Shows, Ranked

When discussing great supporting performances that sometimes exceeded even the lead actor's work, Aaron Paul certainly comes to mind for his portrayal of Jesse Pinkman in AMC's legendary crime drama Breaking Bad. Paul infused Jesse with heart, tenderness, toughness, and confusion amidst a crazy, drug-infested New Mexico. Paul's willingness to get emotionally raw was second to none, a skill he's utilized in other work throughout his career. From box office draws to small streaming shows, Paul's career has been a mashup of sorts before and after his magnum opus as Pinkman. Here are the best Aaron Paul movies and TV shows, ranked from best to worst!

1. Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston's portrayal of Walter White drew viewers into Breaking Bad, but Aaron Paul's mastery of Jesse Pinkman kept them glued to the screen. Paul turned a drug-addicted murderer into a character people could find hope, sympathy, and redemption within. Jesse was an imperfect person caught up in a rotten world, and with a glint of the eye or a drop of a tear, fans were always drawn to his story.

2. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Paul returned to the Breaking Bad universe for the sequel film six years after the series closed and picked up right where he left off. Excellent chemistry with Jesse Plemmons' character, Todd Alquist, led to dynamic and fascinating scenes in a movie that otherwise felt a little off without the star power of the show's other big characters. Many fans thought this would be the last time they saw Paul portray Pinkman, but they were wrong.

3. Better Call Saul

Paul's cameo in the final season of Better Call Saul ties the two shows together. We see him reunited with Cranston yet again, but Jesse's scene with Kim Wexler draws an uncanny symmetry between the two compelling sidekick characters of the New Mexico-set universe. Paul's ability to constantly evolve Jesse's idiosyncracies, depending on the program he's appearing in, deserves applause.

4. BoJack Horseman

Paul turned to voice acting with his portrayal of Todd Chavez in Netflix's incredible animated hit BoJack Horseman. Chavez thrives as one of the best side characters in the show, living with the main character BoJack, and chumming around with him during the best and worst situations on the show. Paul delicately handled the character's coming out as asexual, a landmark moment in LGBTQ+ television.

5. Black Mirror

Aaron Paul's episode of Black Mirror, titled “Beyond the Sea,” felt contemporary and relevant following the upheaval of the pandemic. The episode grapples with themes related to work and home personalities and how we separate our lives between the two places. Hopefully, we see him again in another episode of the anthology, as it's been reported Paul's fandom for the franchise remains strong.

6. The Path

Religion can be a touchy subject, but considering so many people abide by a creed throughout their lives, it's surprising more shows don't dive in head first with the topic. Hulu's The Path treads new ground by depicting the dangerous nature of cult life in a violent and tumultuous New York faction. Paul's character undergoes dramatic evolution throughout the three seasons as the nature of the cult's belief system draws him closer and further away from his family.

7. The X-Files

Paul makes a small appearance on a single episode of Fox's science fiction drama series in the episode “Lord of the Flies.” Playing a dumb teenager with a penchant for dares, Paul perfectly encapsulates the teenage energy he'd eventually put to good use in Breaking Bad. Thomas Schnauz wrote the episode, a future writer on both Vince Gilligan shows (Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.)

8. Westworld

Westworld shot out of a cannon, ready to enter the legendary HBO stratosphere after an excellent first season in 2016. Unfortunately, the convoluted plot of later seasons repelled viewers, and therefore they missed the on-point performance of Paul as Caleb Nichols. Paul's character takes on main protagonist duties in the second half of the series, giving the actor a familiar territory to work in.

9. Big Love

Perhaps the show that served as the catalyst for Paul's journey into TV stardom, Big Love was an overlooked gem amongst HBO's canon. Paul plays the boyfriend of Sarah Henrickson, the daughter of the main character, Bill Henrickson. The show creates an interesting dynamic and discussion surrounding polygamous relationships and hypocrisy within religion.

10. Eye in the Sky

Not a traditional war film, Eye in the Sky tells a story about military commanders disputing the ethics of drone strikes when innocents like children are in the vicinity of an attack. Paul plays pilot Steve Watts, joining Helen Mirren and Alan Rickman as an eclectic trio of actors. This type of role remains Paul's sweet spot, especially in films. Playing second or third star next to a big name suits him very well.

11. Truth Be Told

Paul returns to the criminal world in the Octavia Spencer Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told. Paul plays a murder convict who may not be as guilty as originally depicted. Paul, playing a morally ambiguous character, obviously returns him to his most famous typecast. The series doesn't shine like Only Murders in the Building, but it does help curb a craving for true crime fans.

12. 3rd Rock From the Sun

One of Paul's best appearances on classic 1990s and 2000s sitcoms remains 3rd Rock From the Sun. Paul plays an unnamed student at a prom. 3rd Rock From the Sun starred John Lithgow as the patriarch of an alien family assimilating themselves into the human culture on Earth.

13. Smashed

Aaron Paul and Mary Elizabeth Winstead form a solid team in this romantic flick following the struggles of an alcoholic couple. Paul's willingness to defect from his usual genre work here should be commended. It makes fans wonder whether this could have been the movie path for him post-Breaking Bad instead of action movies.

14. Need for Speed

After three Emmy wins for Breaking Bad, Hollywood attempted to turn Aaron Paul into a movie star. Need for Speed was a mediocre film, but Paul does the best he can with the material given to him. Paul plays racer Tobey Marshall, a recently released prisoner who uses his skills on the track to find redemption.

15. Exodus: Gods and Kings

Another blockbuster failure Paul appeared in, Exodus: Gods and Kings,di places Paul next to Christian Bale in a retelling of the biblical story of The Exodus. All flash and no foundation led to a mixed bag of results. Paul's agent stopped trying so hard to force him into big pictures after this one, as the actor trended back to television.

16. The Last House on the Left

Horror movies oversaturate the theaters with camp and clog them with mediocrity during the Halloween season. The Last House on the Left doesn't do much to separate itself from that model. Paul plays a bit character named Francis in this movie about a family avenging their sexually assaulted daughter.

17. Criminal Minds

Another one of Paul's one-episode acts on television, Criminal Minds served well as a springboard for bigger and better things. Paul plays a cultist in the episode “The Popular Kids.” Seeing Paul's usually pristine eyes and facial features smothered in dark makeup surely served as a jarring juxtaposition from his typical roles.

18. Veronica Mars

Yet another small cameo on a single episode of a popular TV show, Paul plays Eddie Laroche in “Silence of the Lamb.” Veronica Mars typified the teenage supernatural genre that populated networks like the CW and UPN in the 2000s and 2010s. Paul was one of many guest stars on the show through the years, with others such as Paul Rudd and Adam Scott appearing.

19. ER

NBC's critically acclaimed medical drama certainly never saw a dearth of celebrities on its airwaves, and Paul contributed to the big-name portfolio of the show. He appears in the episode “A Saint in the City” from 2003. ER remains a benchmark for all medical dramas that came out in its wake.

20. National Lampoon's Van Wilder

Aaron Paul's credit in Van Wilder reads as “Wasted Guy,” so we're not talking about a very complex character here. Considering its release date of 2002, this National Lampoon vehicle was a fitting job for an early-career Paul. Ryan Reynolds plays a high school loser in the lead role.

21. NYPD Blue Aaron Paul

Another high school student role for Aaron Paul in the ever-popular NYPD Blue. Paul hits all the right notes in his cameo on the police procedural, with many fans instantly recognizing his Jesse Pinkman-esque voice and traits.

22. Suddenly Susan

Paul hasn't done much comedy work in his career, making Suddenly Susan a rare sitcom appearance for the actor. He plays a bit part in the third season episode “A Day in the Life.” The show lays claim as one of the first acting credits of Paul's career, leaving something to be desired.