22 Best Emily Blunt Movies Ranked From Best to Worst

The British actress Emily Blunt has hopped across the pond and overtook Hollywood. Her marriage to The Office star John Krasinski aside, she has single-handedly proven herself capable of stealing audiences' attention in various genres and as some genuinely memorable characters.These are the 22 best Emily Blunt movies ranked from most impressive to still quite solid. The best Emily Blunt movies include a nice blend of genres for fans, including horror, comedy, thrillers, family-friendly films, and much more.

1. A Quiet Place (2018)

If someone wants to see two married leads like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at their best, look no further than when they star together. This original horror movie about a post-apocalyptic world and the mysterious creatures threatening a family’s lives is a must-watch.

Even if you are a scaredy-cat, this horror movie oozes fantastic talent, direction, set pieces, and unforgettable moments. This is Blunt and Krasinski at their best, showing that even the overstuffed horror genre can create original shocks and thrills.

2. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

One of the best Tom Cruise movies ever made and equally the same for Emily Blunt, this time-traveling war thriller is far more interesting and unique than its inspirations. Telling the story of a soldier fighting aliens who keep looping time to win is carried by its incredible action, clever script, and phenomenal leads.

3. A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

It’s exceedingly rare that a mostly universally-loved horror movie can come out with a sequel that is just as good as the original. It ups the stakes and expands the world in this sequel, even if it lacks some of the first movie's surprises and originality.

4. Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Some will argue that this movie icon didn’t need to return, but if she had to, Emily Blunt put on a show worthy of the original. While it is a bit too light on the show-stopping musical elements, Blunt is impeccable as Mary Poppins and the same goes for Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack.

5. The Muppets (2011)

Emily Blunt takes a support role in this classic film adaptation of the beloved puppet characters. Telling the story of Jason Segel’s Gary as he tries to save the puppets from being destroyed is filled with intelligent humor, emotional moments, and being far more charming than it has any right to be.

6. Sicario (2015)

Emily Blunt has shown how varied her acting skills are, which is seen doubly in this thrilling crime drama. Blunt stars as one of the few female FBI agents on her level, tasked with taking down a cartel crime lord. The action is great, the pacing is smart, and the set pieces are solid.

7. Looper (2012)

The epitome of sci-fi action thrillers, this movie put Rian Johnson on the map. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, and Emily Blunt, it is a cat-and-mouse chase of a time-traveling hitman and the latest target he has to take down: his future self.

8. The Wind Rises (2013)

Studio Ghibli is the king of animation worldwide, let alone Japanese anime. The Wind Rises is the crowning jewel and one of the final films from Hayao Miyazaki, telling the brilliant real-life story of Jiro Horikoshi. Stunning and filled with impeccable performances from its unforgettable cast, this is a must-watch, especially if you want to hear John Krasinski and Emily Blunt together.

9. Jungle Cruise (2021)

A movie adaptation of the famous attraction ride is more fun and entertaining than it has any right to be. Anchored by its brilliant lead performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, they add the proper sense of comedy and action as they cruise through the Amazon rainforest.

10. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

In this classic comedy, Blunt plays a supporting character about Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep going at each other's throats in the fashion industry. Blunt made a splash here in a role that would eventually lead to more success for her.

11. My Summer of Love (2004)

Emily Blunt and Natalie Press have outstanding chemistry as two friends who go through danger and familial issues together, only to see their friendship deepen into something more. This is one of the more underrated Blunt films, showing her tremendous skills in her earlier acting days.

12. Into the Woods (2014)

The long-awaited live-action adaptation of this beloved Broadway musical is filled with star-studded power. Even with Meryl Streep, Anna Kendrick, Johnny Depp, James Corden, and more, Emily Blunt stands out as the Baker’s Wife.

13. Your Sister’s Sister (2011)

This take on a rom-com is a bit more subtle and emotional, telling a classic love triangle between two sisters and the man they both fall for. It may not seem like much at first glance, but it lands surprisingly well due to performances from Blunt and witty writing across the board.

14. Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

This historically-based but somewhat irreverent comedy is about Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, and other stars as they try to fund Afghan freedom fighters to end the Cold War. It is funny at times if you can look past the material and full of entertaining performances.

15. The Young Victoria (2009)

As one of the more high-profile British films for Blunt’s career, she stars as Queen Victoria in this loose retelling of the real-life queen. Blunt steals the show, despite being in a solid cast filled with other stars like Rupert Friend, Miranda Richardson, and Paul Bettany.

16. Sunshine Cleaning (2008)

This is a strange buddy comedy about two sisters, played by Amy Adams and Emily Blunt, as they work together to clean up crime scenes. While it is an odd premise, the two stars are undeniably charming and fun to watch.

17. The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

This quieter and more thoughtful movie in Blunt’s earlier Hollywood career follows her and five other ladies as they have a book club about Jane Austen novels. They use these books to guide their lives, leading to a disparate but heartfelt ensemble film.

18. Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

It is always strange when a tragic, quite mature story like Romeo & Juliet is turned into a children’s animated film. That said, this take on the classic star-crossed lovers storyline is intriguing with its premise of the Red Garden gnomes versus the Blue ones. While it doesn’t quite live up to its potential, it is filled with fun moments.

19. The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

This sci-fi thriller attempts to be much more than it inevitably is. Starring Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, Damon plays a character who can defy fate and be with the one he loves or resign himself to his chosen path. While the premise is exciting, the execution falls a bit short of its star power.

20. Dan in Real Life (2007)

Emily Blunt plays a more minor role in an important film that would lead her to eventual stardom in Hollywood. Starring alongside the always hilarious Steve Carell, this is a heartfelt rom-com with enough energy and variance in its script not to be too stale.

21. My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)

The grand cinematic film adaptation of the long-running kids' show about colorful ponies, unicorns, and princesses is surprisingly fun for the whole family. The animation is solid, and the characters are entertaining enough, especially Blunt’s Tempest Shadow.

22. The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

This bizarre follow-up to the original messy fairy tale will make some viewers question its existence. While it doesn’t need to have happened, there is still fun in its bombastic scenery, engaging action, and Chris Hemsworth.