22 Best Emma Watson Movies Ranked and Where to Watch Them

Emma Watson is a household name, mainly due to a massive film franchise: Harry Potter. It is what started her career in 2001, and it is what catapulted her into the stardom that she now regularly enjoys today.

While most of the 22 best Emma Watson movies include Harry Potter films, that isn’t all she is known for. There are romantic musical films that define the genre, dramatic family films, and more. Here are all 22 Emma Watson movies ranked from best to worst, and where to watch them.

1. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Beauty and the Beast is the gold standard for the mostly controversial and mixed Disney live-action remakes. Emma Watson is at the peak of her career in this romantic fantasy musical with unforgettable moments, visuals, and songs showing that animated Disney films can work in the live-action space.

2. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Where to Watch: Peacock, HBO Max

While only the first half of the finale, this is arguably the most compelling storyline regarding Emma Watson’s Hermione. Robust and surprisingly emotional, this is the most well-written Harry Potter script, with some of the best Granger moments in the entire saga.

3. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

A true modern classic for teens and rom-coms alike, The Perks of Being a Wallflower is the ultimate coming-of-age storyline. Emma Watson is terrific as Sam, a girl who helps Logan Lerman’s Charlie to find joy in life and not be so much of a wallflower. This is a must-watch adaptation.

4. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Where to Watch: Peacock, HBO Max

The story starts to shine in the third year of Harry’s time at Hogwarts. The rifts begin to form in the core trio’s relationships with one another, while Sirius Black is one of the most impressive new characters to be added. With a powerful story and dark visuals, this is one of the best in the series.

5. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Where to Watch: Peacock, HBO Max

The fourth year of Harry’s time at Hogwarts is among the most thrilling in the franchise. Harry enters a magical tournament where he faces some of the greatest dangers and surprises, leading to one of the saga's most shocking and well-acted entries.

6. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Where to Watch: Peacock, HBO Max

The grand finale to the entire franchise had been building to this moment: the final showdown between Harry, his friends, and the forces of darkness. This leads to a visually impressive and action-heavy movie that lacks the filler and mostly the good stuff.

7. Little Women (2019)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This remake of the classic period piece is a tremendous look at how a remake should be done. Emma Watson and the rest of the stunning cast nail this revisit of a complicated family brought back together in the years following the American Civil War.

8. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Where to Watch: Peacock, HBO Max

This is one of the most bizarre entries in the beloved magical film franchise. It took the longest book in the series and reduced it to one of the shortest movies in the saga. As a result, it loses some of its greatness, but the characters, stakes, and twists are still outstanding.

9. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Where to Watch: Peacock, HBO Max

This is by far one of the stranger film adaptations in the series. The complicated sixth book is intriguingly adapted into movie form, leading to a surprisingly dark and occasionally funny movie. It’s only too bad that the execution is a bit messier than it should be.

10. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Where to Watch: Peacock, HBO Max

Harry and his friends, including Watson’s Hermione, return for their second year at Hogwarts. As you can see, the earlier movies in the franchise were some of the weaker ones. The story is a classic, with minimal action, but the characters still shine.

11. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Where to Watch: Peacock, HBO Max

The first adaptation of the famous fantasy wizard series focuses on the titular Harry Potter, an orphan boy who is whisked away to Hogwarts to learn about being a wizard. This was also the monumental debut of Watson as Hermione Granger. But, unfortunately, it is the weakest of the franchise.

12. This Is the End (2013)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This is one of the most bizarre R-rated comedies, focusing on a massive group of celebrities who party it up just as the world ends. But, with the world ending on the outside, they find themselves trapped and turning against one another. Mostly ridiculous and hilarious, the stars from James Franco to Seth Rogen help to elevate the story.

13. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (2022)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

This is primarily a standard reunion special that explores the lives and times of the three stars of the Harry Potter franchise. Watson, alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, has the chance to steal the silver screen again many years later while sharing some fantastic behind-the-scenes moments.

14. Ballet Shoes (2007)

Where to Watch: Peacock

Emma Watson stars as one of three orphans who a character played by Richard Griffith adopts. This is one of the more underrated Watson films, filled with adventure, drama, and emotional moments. But, unfortunately, its execution is only slightly weak.

15. My Week With Marilyn (2011)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

One of the more intriguing adaptations of the excellent and iconic Marilyn Monroe, this movie opts for a quieter film exploring a brief respite for the 1950s star. While its storyline is weak, Michelle Williams performs as well as Marilyn Monroe.

16. Noah (2014)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

The cinematic retelling of the Biblical story about God flooding the Earth and the one man, Noah, who is chosen to herald all animals and his family to safety. The cast is stellar, and the visuals are unbelievably impressive, leading to an excellent take on Biblical epic.

17. The Bling Ring (2013)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

By far one of the oddest premises, this movie is all about a group of teens who track down celebrities and then try to rob their homes. Unfortunately, while it sounds fun and exciting, the cast isn’t too thrilling, and the comedic moments don’t hit as well as they could.

18. The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

Where to Watch: Peacock, Netflix

This beloved tale of a young rat who goes on a journey to save the princess, played by Watson, feels familiar and somewhat predictable. Though this animated family flick isn’t much memorable, it at least has extraordinary visuals that still hold up well years later.

19. Colonia (2015)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Watson takes the central role as the action lead in this R-rated drama about saving her boyfriend, who becomes a prisoner in Chile in 1973. Unfortunately, the period piece doesn’t offer much outside of action and the occasional thrills, but Watson remains a stalwart star.

20. The Circle (2017)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

This movie has everything going for it: a star-studded cast with Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Karen Gillian, and many more. It also has an excellent culturally-relevant premise about a social media company abusing its power and infringing upon freedom. But sadly, it never fully commits to its themes, creating a messy and pointless film.

21. Regression (2015)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Ethan Hawke and David Thewlis star as two well-acted investigators looking into the assault of Watson’s character in the film. It leads everyone down a dark path, but one that struggles to find originality and proper execution in its script to make it worth watching.

22. Pickled (2022)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This is primarily a real-life sports show where Stephen Colbert hosted a bunch of celebrities to compete in a pickleball competition, of all things. Emma Watson was one of the participants in this 2022 Paramount production. It’s fun to watch once but doesn’t offer much of anything else.