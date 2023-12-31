There may be no English actor as prolific and popular as Jude Law. Since his breakout role in films such as The Talented Mr. Ripley, Law has been a staple in various ensemble films across genres.

Though Jude Law is best in his supporting or co-leading roles alongside other fantastic actors, there’s no denying that he has starred in some solid films. Here are the 22 best Jude Law movies ranked and where you can watch each of them.

1. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

A murder mystery that is dripping with laughs, emotional moments, and high stakes, the story of this massive and gorgeous hotel is one for the award-winning history books. Jude Law is but one of many outstanding stars that elevate this near-masterpiece from Wes Anderson.

2. Hugo (2011)

While Jude Law doesn’t get as much screen time as he deserves in this beautiful family film, Hugo shows that kids deserve to see serious themes and acting, just like older films do. The story of an orphan boy and his search for a place to call home is moving, mature, and full of cinematic gold.

3. The Nest (2020)

If you want to see one of the most disturbing and bleak performances from Jude Law, look no further than this movie later in the man’s career. Doubling as a period piece about a couple who move into an old manor in the 1980s, it is full of twists, emotional themes, and powerful scenes.

4. Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

The stunning blend of sci-fi, robots, and this almost retro style makes for a uniquely beautiful movie that holds up well many years later. Jude Law is excellent as the titular captain as he attempts to save New York City from robots alongside an amazing cast, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and more.

5. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The dark and twisted early Jude Law film is one of his best. He can pull off the charming Dickie well, which contrasts nicely with one of the most disturbing and best performances in Matt Damon’s career. With the gorgeous set pieces of 1950s Italy, this is a must-watch for Law fans.

6. Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Jude Law and Robert Downey Jr. are undeniable in their roles as the leading detectives in this live-action adaptation of the classic murder mystery novel series. This is by far the strongest look at Sherlock Holmes outside of the books themselves, with a decent mystery and plenty of twists.

7. Road to Perdition (2002)

Deep and rich with tremendous performances throughout the cast, including Tom Hanks, Daniel Craig, and Jude Law, this mobster crime drama is equally parts depressing and memorable. It has a stunning balance of action and emotion that must be seen.

8. Gattaca (1997)

As one of the movies that put Jude Law on the map, he can match the energy of greats like Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman in this sci-fi thriller about a man attempting to fake DNA to travel to outer space. For sci-fi fans, this is a vastly underrated movie that holds up surprisingly well many years later.

9. Wilde (1997)

Far ahead of its time, this progressive biographical film about Oscar Wilde is a must-watch for Jude Law fans for how it shaped his early career. Showing the full range of his talent, this movie showed that he can stand among the greats like Stephen Fry and Vanessa Redgrave.

10. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

While his role isn’t often in the movie, Jude Law has the honor of bringing to life the voice of Lemony Snicket himself as the narrator of this film. It is quite unfortunate that the cast never got another chance to tell the story of these three unfortunate orphans and the evil Count Olaf, played brilliantly by Jim Carrey, in all of its horror and comedy.

11. Captain Marvel (2019)

Though his time in the movie is brief, Jude Law has even imparted his talent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Yon-Rogg, he has the chance to play a part in Carol Danvers’ rise to one of the most essential superheroes in the galaxy. While not the greatest MCU movie, it is a solid watch across the board.

12. The Aviator (2004)

While Jude Law isn’t too important in this particular period piece, there’s no denying that this is one of the best Martin Scorsese films in his history. Leonardo DiCaprio is impeccable as the titular aviator and all of the turmoil that follows him as he rises to fame and wealth.

13. Spy (2015)

As the funniest movie in Law’s career, fans get to see a unique look at the actor in this comedic drama about Melissa McCarthy taking on a more active spy role. While Law’s time in the movie is, sadly, diminished, come for the striking balance of McCarthy’s unstoppable jokes and action alike.

14. Contagion (2011)

Jude Law has a much odder role in this film as a blogger who tries to share the news and fears about a global virus that is threatening all of society. Filled with powerful moments, this is a disturbing thriller that is uniform in its message.

15. Side Effects (2013)

This disturbing mystery thriller is full of twists, even if it isn’t quite as balanced as it could be. It is anchored by great performances across the board from Jude Law, Rooney Mara, and even Channing Tatum in one of his most unique roles.

16. A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Law stars as Gigolo Joe in this older sci-fi storyline that is personal and emotional. Following the life of the first robot boy with feelings and the ability to love, this is a movie that never fails to keep the audience’s sense of wonder, even if it isn’t cohesive.

17. Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Jude Law is impressive as Pitch Black, the main villain in this underrated animated family film about the holiday guardians of Santa Claus and the like trying to save the world and believe in these immortal characters. The animation may not hold up too well, but the storyline and performances are solid.

18. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

This third movie in the series does just enough to shake off the issues that plague the second film and make a markedly better movie. This is even with Mads Mikkelsen filling in for Johnny Depp, leading to a memorable but still not too-special Harry Potter spin-off.

19. Closer (2004)

Natalie Portman and Jude Law are impeccable together in this twisting and turning storyline about romance, the darkness of relationships, and imperfect people. While it isn’t quite as impressive as it could be, Law and Portman are worth watching for.

20. Peter Pan & Wendy (2023)

This live-action Disney remake went straight to Disney+ for a reason. While it isn’t awful, there’s no denying that it is a marred and slightly less enjoyable remake of an already less-than-stellar Disney animated film. That said, the best part is undoubtedly Jude Law as a fantastic Captain Hook with some surprising and welcome story developments.

21. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Law once again proves that he is the prime pick for the younger version of Albus Dumbledore. While this movie is a bit weaker than some of the other entries in the series, it is enjoyable to see the storyline expand beyond what was barely teased in the original.

22. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Jude Law is brilliant as the villain in movies, and this high-budget adaptation of the classic King Arthur story is no different. Playing the vicious uncle, Vortigern, he is one of the strongest parts of this ill-fated film that didn’t quite spawn the franchise it was likely hoping for.