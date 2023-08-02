In some ways, Mads Mikkelsen’s career in Hollywood was a slow burn for a time. Arriving in the film and TV industry from Denmark, it took some supporting roles and smaller productions before Mikkelsen landed a role worthy of his talent. But since 2013, his stardom has skyrocketed and hasn’t slowed down.

These are the 22 best Mads Mikkelsen movies and TV shows ranked, many of which are across numerous different genres. While he certainly can play a chilling horror villain, he can warm hearts and fill in for other stars’ shoes. These are the best Mads Mikkelsen movies and TV shows you need to watch.

1 – Hannibal (2013-2015)

Perhaps no one asked for a TV series version of Dr. Hannibal Lecter’s story, but it was a welcome surprise nonetheless. This gripping, dark, and gory tale of the twisted psychopath villain is an engaging one that will have you on the edge of your seat for three seasons straight in a way that almost no TV show is capable of.

It is helped, too, by the unforgettable portrayal of this infamous character by Mads Mikkelsen, who showed that his acting has no bounds.

2 – Casino Royale (2006)

This movie showed that Mads Mikkelsen could leap over the pond from Denmark to the United States in a terrific fashion. Playing the charming and top-tier James Bond villain, Le Chiffre, he is a nice match for the debut of Daniel Craig’s unforgettable era as 007.

3 – Riders of Justice (2020)

The finest Danish movie for Mads Mikkelsen to appear in is also one of his darkest. It follows him as a grieving husband hellbent on revenge against the ones who took his wife away from him in this thrilling and well-acted adventure.

4 – Another Round (2020)

This is Mads Mikkelsen at his weirdest and somehow funniest. Sure to get a few laughs out of you, this movie follows four high school teachers who party it up and drink way too much alcohol. Equal parts tragic and enlightening, this is a Mikkelsen must-watch.

5 – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Mikkelsen plays a scene-stealing Galen Erso, who is severely underused in this beloved Star Wars prequel. Though its pacing is a bit off, there’s no denying this movie comes together well in its final act for a bombastic and emotional finish.

6 – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Mads Mikkelsen is an acceptable final villain for Harrison Ford to face off against in his last hurrah as the exploring, Nazi-fighting treasure hunter. While it may not reach the heights of some of the other movies, it is undoubtedly a welcome stopping point for the franchise.

7 – Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

For the third movie in this trilogy, Mads Mikkelsen had the unfortunate pressure of stepping into Johnny Depp’s shoes. Like his predecessor, Mikkelsen is one of the best parts of this movie, which doesn’t altogether avoid the issues from the previous movies, but ends up a surprisingly good sequel.

8 – Clash of the Titans (2010)

Perseus and other gods go on a quest to stop Hades from destroying everything. This visually-arresting and cinematic action film may not have the script to back it up, but the action is stellar and on a nearly unmatched scale.

9 – Pusher II (2004)

The sequel to the movie that put Mads Mikkelsen on the Danish film map is leaps and bounds better than the original. Far more heartfelt and personal, this explores an ex-convict and his relationship with those around him, anchored by solid acting.

10 – Open Hearts (2002)

Dark and twisted, this is the story of a love affair that is deeper than meets the eye. After a woman’s husband becomes disabled after an accident, she falls in love with a doctor whose life has some disturbing twists.

11 – The Hunt (2012)

Not for everyone, this emotional and raw film about a kindergarten teacher accused of unbelievably horrible acts is a heavy one to watch. While its subject matter is difficult to get through, it is elevated by some of Mikkelsen’s best acting in his career.

12 – A Royal Affair (2012)

Gorgeous and well-shot, this period piece follows a young queen who falls in love with her physician, causing a relationship that changes everything. The chemistry between Alicia Vikander and Mads Mikkelsen is palpable.

13 – Doctor Strange (2016)

The first movie about Dr. Stephen Strange, played brilliantly by Benedict Cumberbatch, is an emotional and intriguing superhero origin story. Though Mikkelsen plays a smaller role in this film, he leaves an indelible mark on this solid Marvel flick.

14 – Arctic (2018)

Mads Mikkelsen is a one-person show in this thrilling survival film about a man who gets lost in the Arctic after his plane crashes. Little is said from the actor, but he doesn’t have to with the powerful and tense direction it goes in.

15 – After the Wedding (2006)

Mads Mikkelsen plays the role of a man who wishes to save the orphanage he runs, only to have the option to marry a millionaire for life-changing money. Its budget may not be the most impressive, but its actors and the writing make up for that.

16 – Flame & Citron (2008)

This impactful and moving World War II film focuses on the Danish resistance during this terrifying time. It is stunning in its cinematic direction and helped by an underrated cast of characters.

17 – Men & Chicken (2015)

Mads Mikkelsen returned to his roots for this Danish film in which he plays the leading role of two brothers who find their biological family, only to discover the horrifying truth. It is balanced well between its graphic and disturbing moments and some comedic relief.

18 – Pusher (1996)

This Danish film is the breakthrough for Mads Mikkelsen in his home country. It is a classic violent crime drama about a couple of guys trying to survive after a deal goes wrong. With a drug lord and the police after him, it is a race against time.

19 – Adam’s Apples (2005)

This film attempts to take a Biblical idea of Adam and Eve and turn it into a modern-day, somewhat relatable film. In this way, it doesn’t stand out as well as it should, but it remains an enjoyable and often darkly funny take on a classic story.

20 – Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky (2009)

This biographical story of a monumental affair that would shake an entire industry is sorely lacking in a script that pushes it forward. Sure, the acting and cinematography are pretty nice, but the actors have little to work with regarding their script.

21 – The Three Musketeers (2011)

Not entirely on the level of stardom he would soon reach, Mikkelsen plays a backseat role in this classic retelling of the three French guards who plan to overthrow the king of France. The story isn’t impressive, and the acting is sometimes messy.

22 – Chaos Walking (2021)

You would think this sci-fi movie would do much better with a cast of relevant A-list stars like Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, and more. And, yet, it is flawed from start to finish with its bland plot and uninspired writing.