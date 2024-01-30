22 Best Mario Sports Games, Ranked

When people think of Mario games, they think of the incredible platformers or even the occasional RPG entry. But the richness of the Mushroom Kingdom and the versatility of Mario's world and characters quickly became a hotbed for sports games, and Nintendo capitalized on the popularity of the genre for over 20 years. Tennis, golf, Olympic sports, and more allow Mario to show off his athletic abilities. Meet the best Mario sports games of all time!

1. Mario Golf

Mario Golf possesses novelty that future releases in the series couldn't replicate, but the game stands the test of time on its own. Mario Golf doesn't go too heavy on incorporating zany gimmicks but still makes the gamer feel like part of the Mushroom Kingdom while competing in a usually difficult sport.

2. Mario Super Sluggers

Mario Super Sluggers expanded on the exuberance of Mario Superstar Baseball with more items, motion controls, and an enormous cast of characters. The baseball diamond stood as one of the best places for sports on the Wii. This game felt like an extension of the baseball mini-game in Wii Sports.

3. Mario Power Tennis

Mario Power Tennis came out during an era of Mario sports games that emphasized immersion into the Mushroom Kingdom over realistic sporting emulation. This decision worked out perfectly for kids who didn't care all that much about tennis, and it propelled the Mario Tennis series to have several sequels.

4. Super Mario Strikers

Nintendo finally introduced Mario to the world's most popular sport with Super Mario Strikers. A highly stylized and aesthetically mesmerizing game for the GameCube, the soccer action comes fast and furious with addicting gameplay. Also, the box art for this title should have received some sort of award…so just consider it one of the best Mario sports games out there.

5. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games

Mario and Sonic started out as rivals in the 1990s, but Sega's decision to stop making consoles and go solely into game development helped cool tensions in the matchup. One of the first times fans see both characters compete in the same game amicably, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games serves as a collection of fun minigames in sports like swimming and gymnastics.

6. Mario Tennis

People who want a more grounded, meaty tennis experience should play Mario Tennis rather than Mario Power Tennis. This Nintendo 64 classic allows players to use different tennis shots that real players use, there are fewer gimmicks, and the controls age like fine wine. Waluigi became a stalwart in Mario's world after this game.

7. Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour

Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour is one of the best-looking and best Mario sports games on the GameCube. A large variety of lush courses and Mushroom Kindgom-inspired levels provide a mixture of the classic gameplay on the Nintendo 64 with the uptick in fantastical elements Nintendo pushed in the 2000s Mario sports games.

8. Mario Superstar Baseball

Mario Superstar Baseball created a foundation for the sequel on the Wii while introducing Nintendo fans to Mario's strong relationship with the sport. Considering how popular baseball is in both Japan and the United States, Nintendo should have released a game like this earlier. Fun and creative mechanics on both offense and defense round out the experience.

9. Mario & Sonic at the Winter Olympic Games

Mario & Sonic at the Winter Olympic Games verified that the first game at the 2008 Beijing Olympics created many fun ideas and party game fun for large and small groups to gather around the TV. The skiing, snowboarding, and other wintry activities feel fresh and energizing compared to the same tired sports games Mario sometimes appears in.

10. Mario Hoops 3-on-3

Mario Hoops 3-on-3 still stands as the only standalone basketball title in the Mario sports canon. Fun touch controls on the Nintendo DS and a good variety of characters and game modes made this a gem many kids and adults loved. Multiplayer with a friend made this a great portable experience.

11. Mario Pinball Land

Mario Pinball Land relied on strong graphics and decent gameplay to bring Mario into the world of pinball action. While not technically a sport, Mario Pinball Land can't be categorized as any other type of game. It goes in the sports genre by default.

12. Mario Tennis Aces

Mario Tennis Aces probably sold more copies than it deserved (the Switch sells everything it touches,) but the title's polish and refinement deserve a special shoutout. It may feel redundant in comparison to other tennis games in Mario's arsenal, but families should enjoy the party feel of the game.

13. Mario Golf: World Tour

Mario sports games don't often grace a handheld console, but Mario Golf: World Tour gave 3DS fans a lot to work with. With the influx of online play on the system in the 2010s, gamers could play golf with someone from anywhere in the world at any given time.

14. NBA Street V3

NBA Street V3 technically isn't a Mario game, but the portly plumber, Luigi, and Peach all appear in the game. Seeing Mario crossover Baron Davis and Carmelo Anthony never gets old, especially with the arcade-style gameplay and graphics.

15. Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games

Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games introduces new sports that the previous game didn't have, like football and volleyball. The game still feels fresh enough to enjoy before the series got stale with the ensuing two Olympic events.

16. Mario Sports Mix

Unlike other Mario sports games, Mario Sports Mix combines various activities that are typically underused or never before seen. Basketball, ice hockey, and dodgeball provide novelty and a change of pace, while the addition of Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest cameos should put a grin on RPG fans' faces.

17. Mario Sports Superstars

Mario Sports Superstars stands as a sequel to Mario Sports Mix but doesn't really live up to the Nintendo standard of quality and ingenuity. Nintendo 3DS portability is nice, but the baseball and soccer games on the collection don't match the quality of the standalone titles.

18. Mario Strikers Battle League

Nintendo sometimes struggles with co-op modes in their games, but that strong suit helps Mario Stikers Battle League quite a bit. The visuals are beautiful in this one, but the soccer gameplay doesn't feel all that different from the other games in the series.

19. Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash

The Wii U possessed a lot of forgotten games during the mid-2010s, but Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash will have to settle for a mediocre assessment. Nintendo sometimes reaches a point of redundancy with their sports games, and this one can be filed under that qualifier.

20. NES Open Tournament Golf

NES Open Tournament Golf serves as a remnant from a past time when sports games in the eight-bit era couldn't provide more than a shoddy representation of the sport. Still, seeing Mario golfing on the NES feels nostalgic and fun to this day.

21. Dance Dance Revolution: Mario Mix

Dance Dance Revolution: Mario Mix combines the tried and true gameplay of the Dance Dance Revolution series with some of the best tracks in the Mushroom Kingdom universe. For a better music experience on the GameCube, Donkey Konga is better suited to many people's liking.

22. Mario Tennis Open

Mario Tennis Open feels difficult to play on the small screens of the Nintendo 3DS, and the company has no reason for publishing so many tennis games when the original ones on the Nintendo 64 and GameCube are the best. 3D graphics represent the best part of the game.