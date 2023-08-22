22 Best Terry Crews Movies and TV Shows Ranked

It is hard to find someone as lovable as the gentle giant Terry Crews. Born in Flint, Michigan, he found himself on the road to professional football. After being drafted in the 11th round of the NFL by the Los Angeles Rams, he went on to play for several teams before giving up and trying his hand at acting.

It took time for Terry Crews to break out in acting, but it was well worth the wait. Before long, his standout roles in White Chicks and Friday After Next led to some of the best Terry Crews movies and TV shows of all time. Below, you’ll find 22 of the best Terry Crews movies and TV shows ranked if you want to know where to see this unbelievably hilarious actor at his finest.

1 – Everybody Hates Chris (2005-2009)

This strange origin story of child Chris Rock, played by Tyler James Williams, is one of the pinnacles of TV comedy series. Each episode is a blast, and that is partly due to Chris’ father, played by Terry Crews. It is tough to pick between his role here as Julius and his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine for his best character, as they are nearly tied.

Watch this series if you want to see Terry Crews in the prime of his comedic career.

2 – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

Terry Crews pretty much plays himself in one of the leading roles in this TV series about the detectives in one of the Brooklyn precincts. Throughout many seasons, you get to see the humor, joy, love, and strength of Crews’ acting skills with so many memorable episodes. It ranks right up there with the best in his career.

3 – White Chicks (2004)

When it comes to the best movie that Terry Crews has ever been in, it is hard to beat the one still referenced in memes and pop culture many years later. The movie hasn’t aged perfectly, and it is full of weirdness and flaws, but there is something to love about the purity of Crews at his finest in this film about the Wayans brothers going undercover.

There is nothing quite like the unforgettable “A Thousand Miles” scene from Terry Crews, which is still one of the best movie memes decades later.

4 – The Longest Yard (2005)

Terry Crews stands out in one of the earlier movies in this career, even alongside greats like Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. Sandler leads a group of inmates as they devise a football team to battle against the corrupt guards of the prison. It knows how to balance humor and emotional moments so well.

5 – Sorry To Bother You (2018)

This is undoubtedly one of the strangest comedy movies you can watch, but the weirdest gambles lead to some incredible results. In this case, a telemarketer finds himself in an alternate universe where he encounters a charming cast of characters as they battle against corporate power. Highly original and full of brilliant humor, this is a must-watch and one of the best Terry Crews moives.

6 – Deadpool 2 (2018)

Terry Crews has a terrific role as Bedlam, one of the standout characters of this mutant sequel. Though his time in the movie isn’t quite as long as some would like, Crews manages to look great next to some fantastic stars like Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin.

7 – The Expendables 2 (2012)

This sequel does a bit more right than the other two movies in the series, reuniting a mercenary group of incredible action stars. With a more heartfelt storyline and tighter action sequences, this is the peak of the Sylvester Stallone-led series.

8 – The Expendables (2010)

Sylvester Stallone debuted here as the mercenary leader who assembles a group of star-power actors for a deadly mission. To this point, the action is fantastic, even if the performances don't live up to par with the actors who are featured in the film.

9 – The Willoughbys (2020)

A vastly underrated animated movie, this is one that is often disturbing and unexpected. Telling the story of kids who are legitimately abused and neglected by their parents, they learn about the real world due to their new nanny. It is light on the humor at times, but its writing is genuinely emotional that is anchored by a terrific voice cast.

10 – Tales of The Walking Dead (2022)

This strange spin-off series tells the story of various characters, with each episode featuring a unique take on the zombie series. The opening episode is one of the best, starring Terry Crews as Joe. He is one of the most likable characters in the franchise—not that it’s hard—and his story is a welcome, humorous change of pace alongside Olivia Munn.

11 – Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

This animated classic took far too long to get a follow-up, but the wait was mostly worth it. While it is far from coming close to the original, it remains a worthy sequel with the likes of Neil Patrick Harris and Terry Crews in the cast. It also has a much more expansive storyline about saving the whole world.

12 – Friday After Next (2002)

Ice Cube and Mike Epps are back at it again in this sequel that wasn’t truly necessary. Even still, the story of them working as security guards at the mall during the holidays leads to more laughs and meme-worthy scenes. It is also one of the first cinematic appearances of Terry Crews, which instantly put him on the map.

13 – Balls of Fury (2007)

Bizarre and as in-your-face as the name implies, this is a relatively low-brow comedic attempt at turning the game of ping pong into an action-packed over-the-top sport with high stakes involved. The cast is hilarious enough to make this much more successful than it should otherwise be.

14 – Scary Movie V (2013)

The fifth film in this parody horror series is by far one of the weakest. Even still, it can offer some genuine laughs, poking fun at some of the most popular horror movies of the 21st century. Some standout performances from Ashley Tisdale breaking off her Disney vibes and Terry Crews’ comedic consistency help move the movie along.

15 – Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller have impeccable chemistry with one another as the leads in this action comedy about two detectives trying to take down a crime lord. Its characters are wacky, and the setting is memorable, but a weak script often lets it down.

16 – Idiocracy (2006)

Witty at times and frustrating at others, this movie is a bizarre comedic take on sci-fi. Two people wake up 500 years in the future and find that they are among the smartest in the devolved world. Its strange premise leads to some enjoyable goofs, but it doesn’t fully take ownership of its ideas.

17 – Draft Day (2014)

This is a mostly troublesome sports movie that is bogged down too much by the technicals. The idea of a movie centered around a man and his chance to take advantage of the NFL draft sounds intriguing, but the execution is mostly muddled by weak drama and heavy-handed storytelling.

18 – Get Smart (2008)

Despite the all-star cast and likable chemistry between Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway, there isn’t much in the story department for these actors. Even with the hilarious scenes with Crews, this spy flick is one of the most predictable and underwhelming entries in the genre.

19 – Street Kings (2008)

This is far from the beloved Keanu Reeves action vengeance series that would pop up a few years later. Instead, this is a mostly sub-standard action flick about Reeves going after the treacherous people who are setting him up to be framed for the murder of a fellow police officer.

20 – The Expendables 3 (2014)

Once again, Sylvester Stallone strikes as the leader of a group of mercenaries trying to take down a threat in the group’s former co-founder, Conrad Stonebanks. Though it has an all-star cast, including the return of Terry Crews, it fails to deliver a movie as interesting as its predecessors.

21 – Gamer (2009)

This movie attempts to blend video games and a criminal film into one and to mediocre results. Gerard Butler plays Kable, an inmate who is forced to participate in a video game known as “Slayers.” Of course, there is more to this deadly game than meets the eye, leading to a heavily violent but shallow action flick.

22 – Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014)

Far from the usual Tyler Perry film, this one doesn’t feature the lovable and wild Madea. That said, it has Terry Crews, who can somewhat make up for the lack of Perry’s best character. This story of five single women who form a club together to help each other find love is a decently funny one, if not a bit predictable.