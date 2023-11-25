Basketball can become a very personal affair. Players put everything into performing at the highest level, and someone questioning another’s toughness or skills can be insulting. Anyone who’s enjoyed street basketball or pick-up ball knows that talking trash to an opponent satisfies a desire for competition and sometimes makes the other person play worse. Some of the best players in NBA history loved to get into it with their rivals, jabbing and probing until emotions ran rampant. These are the 22 best trash-talkers in NBA history!

1. Larry Bird

The Hick from French Lick didn’t look like one of the best players in NBA history, but his game did the talking when his mouth didn’t. Bird famously came into the locker room once before the three-point shootout and said, “Who’s coming in second place?” Another time, Bird told forward Xavier McDaniel exactly where he would shoot the final shot and proceeded to drill it in his face.

2. Michael Jordan

MJ’s brash competitiveness allowed him to win six NBA championships, and he always took it personally when another player dared to oppose him. Jordan once bet Dikembe Mutombo that he would make a free throw with his eyes shut. Another instance saw MJ make fun of Muggsy Bogues’ height before a jump shot. Bogues stood only 5’3’’, the shortest player in NBA history.

3. Gary Payton

Gary Payton’s trash talk viscerally emanated through the television screen when you watched the Seattle SuperSonics legend play. The Glove locked up some of the best players to ever appear in the league, and his mouth ran rapid-fire for the entirety of the 48 minutes. One time, the GP famously called Timberwolves coach Sidney Lowe a smurf!

4. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq’s trash talk was more prominent than his 7’1’’ frame. O’Neal is one of the pettiest players in basketball, even today. He often reminds Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA on TNT that he has four rings to Barkley’s zero. When Shaq and Kobe Bryant separated after winning championships with the Lakers, Shaq wrote an explicit rap song about Bryant.

5. Charles Barkley

Sir Charles possesses a charisma rarely matched by other players in the NBA. He ran his mouth incessantly at fans and peers, including telling Michael Jordan that the Suns were destined to win the NBA Finals in 1993. Barkley once tired of a fan talking to him courtside and spat in his direction. The saliva hit a young girl instead, one of Barkley’s most infamous moments.

6. Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett would rank number one on this list if the discussion were about trash-talkers who threw inappropriate personal jabs at others. KG once made of Tim Duncan on Mother’s Day for no longer having his mom in his life (Duncan’s mother died before he entered the NBA.) Another time, Garnett poked Carmelo Anthony about his wife’s looks.

7. Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller was the best shooter of his era, and he let everyone know if they didn’t understand his greatness. Miller’s most significant rival was shockingly a fan: Hollywood director Spike Lee. Miller famously told the Knicks’ celebrity guest that his team would choke in the NBA playoffs and preceded to defeat the team with clutch shooting.

8. Draymond Green

Draymond Green is the preeminent trash-talker in the game right now. The Golden State Warriors need Green’s toughness and mental edge to win, and Green always walks a fine line between just enough trash talk and going too far. Green once told Paul Pierce he needed to skip his retirement tour because nobody cared about the Celtics’ legend.

9. Patrick Beverly

Patrick Beverly is reminiscent of many trash-talking guards from the 1990s, such as Reggie Miller and Gary Payton. Beverly is an old-school mouthy player who gets in many scuffles and makes most of his teams quite a bit better once he joins their locker room.

10. Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain didn’t trash-talk other players on the court so much as he boasted about his abilities in the media. Chamberlain is one of the all-time storytellers in sports. He claimed he slept with 20,000 women, fought a cougar to death in the mountains, and shut down Magic Johnson in practice years after retiring from the NBA.

11. Rasheed Wallace

Rasheed Wallace’s primary trash-talking recipients were the referees. Wallace is the all-time leader in technical fouls, never able to control himself when he thought a call went against him. Wallace would yell, “ball don’t lie,” after a technical foul free throw if his opponent missed the free shot.

12. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was called the Black Mamba for a reason. His cold-blooded play led to some of the best trash-talking in league history. Bryant’s mouth ran frequently, from telling Shaq to lose weight to calling his teammates “soft as Charmin.”

13. Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson garnered a lot of fans throughout the 2000s for his perseverance through injuries and ruthless drive to carry his team to victory. During the 2001 NBA Finals, Iverson won a highly-contested Game 1 of the series after hitting a clutch shot on Ty Lue and proceeded to disrespectfully step over the Lakers’ point guard. The image is one of basketball’s ultimate pictures.

14. Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler fits right in with the Miami Heat. Pat Riley loves signing gritty players like Butler, and the former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves star has brought the Heat to multiple NBA Finals. Grant Williams learned not to get in Butler’s face during last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, and Butler delivered a devastating loss to the Celtics.

15. Darryl Dawkins

Darryl Dawkins’ trash talk felt different than others on the list. The colorful big man liked to create a persona on the court, pretending he was from a distant planet and bragging about his dunking exploits. Dawkins's arrogance annoyed some opponents throughout his time on the Sixers.

16. Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek Freak is the master of the passive-aggressive social media post. Giannis will go on Twitter after games and post subtle jabs about his opponents. He also loves boasting about his immaculate skills and that his lack of a jump shot was God’s way of humbling him.

17. Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is yet another modern center who enjoys partaking in trash talk. Embiid always comes ready to retort after a big win, one-time telling Grammy-winning rapper Drake that his Sixers would sweep the musician’s Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoffs. Embiid’s flopping helps add to his status as one of the league’s superstar villains.

18. Moses Malone

Moses Malone’s most significant trash-talking incident made him a legend in Philadelphia for the rest of his life. “Fo, fo, fo” became the slogan of the Sixers’ 1983 championship, in which the MVP center claimed his team would sweep the competition. They nearly fulfilled his prediction, only losing one game that spring.

19. Ron Artest

Ron Artest is more known for his physicality than trash-talking, but one behavior usually spurs the other. Artest often fought with Kobe Bryant and tried to get Bryant to respect him through smack talk when he joined the Lakers in 2009-2010.

20. Sam Cassell

Sam Cassell was among the best role players on the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the 1990s and 2000s. His signature taunt included pretending to grab his private parts after a big shot to let the other team know he was tougher than them.

21. Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks leans into being the antagonist of the league, even calling himself a villain on his Instagram account. Brooks told LeBron James he wouldn’t respect him until the Lakers legend dropped 40 points on him, and he also claimed he didn’t know anybody on the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks played for the Grizzlies for the first six seasons of his career.

22. Stephen Curry

Steph Curry plays basketball with pure joy, but many players on the other team might not find much joy in the sniper’s antics. Curry often turns away before his shots have even gone through the rim, and he dances in their vicinity after making deep three-pointers.