22 Incredible Performances By Marvel Actors Outside The MCU

While there's no denying the strength of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film industry, the actors and actresses who have played Marvel's greatest superhero have plenty of strong performances under their belt. In the case of some, it's even been recognized by the industry's most prestigious awards, including the Academy Awards. Others were pop culture icons before they even entered the MCU.

No matter where these MCU actors appear, fans know they will get skill and talent in spades. Check out the best performances by Marvel actors outside the MCU!

1. Robert Downey Jr. as Kirk Lazarus – Tropic Thunder

Robert Downey Jr. kickstarted the MCU's display of dominance with his indelible performance as Iron Man. He's appeared in other great films like Sherlock Holmes and Oppenheimer. Still, his turn as Kirk Lazarus, a racially insensitive film star in Tropic Thunder, remains a full potpourri of his talents.

2. Brie Larson as Joy Newsome – Room

Brie Larson receives way too much hate online for her appearances in Captain Marvel. Misogyny and other forms of sexism still pervade society far too often, but people with moral ideals who appreciate Larson should check out her Oscar-winning role in Room. Larson works extensively with child actor Jacob Tremblay in the film, building a heartwarming and heartbreaking mother-son bond.

3. Samuel L. Jackson as Jules Winfield – Pulp Fiction

Samuel L. Jackson could have any number of films appear on this list. Jackson's mix of quality and quantity shines bright in Hollywood. Before Jackson became the most prominent actor in the MCU (he's appeared as Nick Fury 13 times as of June 2023), he garnered critical acclaim alongside John Travolta in Quintin Tarantino's magnum opus, Pulp Fiction.

4. Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes – Seinfeld

Julia Louis-Dreyfus just got started in the MCU as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Anybody who owns a TV knows her from time on Veep and especially on Seinfeld. Elaine's energy balanced out the three men on the show, making her the favorite character of many television fans from the 1990s.

5. Chris Pratt as Mario – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

When it was announced Chris Pratt would lend his voice to the most famous video game character ever, Nintendo fans weren't overly excited. The immense success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie shows the casting team made the right decision. It turns out Pratt can play Starlord and Mario and contain the dangers of dinosaurs in between!

6. Scarlett Johansson as Nicole Barber – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson returned to dramatic acting in Marriage Story alongside another franchise stalwart, Adam Driver. The two play off of each other in a story about emotional abuse and fractured home life, a perfect juxtaposition to Johansson's supporting work in the MCU as Black Widow.

7. Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes – Sherlock

Benedict Cumberbatch's reputation almost seems too good for Marvel. The British actor takes on many prestige dramas outside of the world of Dr. Strange. His depiction of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes is as good as it gets in BBC's Sherlock.

8. Tom Holland as Nathan Drake – Uncharted

Tom Holland's limited resume outside of Spider-Man films won't hinder his efforts to grow outside of Marvel. Holland's charisma and screen presence were fully shown in Uncharted. Despite not being a beloved adaptation of the PlayStation game franchise, Holland admirably depicted a young Nathan Drake, a character similar to Indiana Jones.

9. Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy – Only Murders in the Building

Paul Rudd's initial success in TV led to a film career unrivaled by many. From Anchorman to Ant-Man, Rudd plays supporting and starring characters. He re-familiarized himself with TV fans after appearing in a recurring role on the most recent season of Only Murders in the Building. Rudd plays season three's murder victim, sprinkling in funny flashbacks and pointed comic timing throughout the ten episodes.

10. Sebastian Stan as Jeff Gillooly – I, Tonya

Sebastian Stan recurs as one of the more underrated actors in the MCU. He formed a formidable team with Anthony Mackie in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. His best non-Marvel role, the husband of Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, gave Stan some room to experiment with an infamous historical figure alongside Margot Robbie.

11. Mark Ruffalo as Michael Rezendes – Spotlight

Mark Ruffalo not only engages himself with the fans of Marvel movies in a generous fashion, but he also contributes to Academy Award-winning films. Ruffalo's part as Michael Rezendes in Spotlight allowed audiences to see the horrible atrocities of the Catholic Church unearthed by Rezendes' journalistic integrity and work ethic.

12. Jake Gyllenhaal as Jack Twist – Brokeback Mountain

Jake Gyllenhaal might not be an MCU megaforce, but he opposes Spider-Man in an entertaining fashion in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Gyllenhaal's heart-wrenching performance alongside Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain makes the Ang Lee-directed LGBTQ+ romance film a classic to this day.

13. Natalie Portman as Nina Sayers – Black Swan

Natalie Portman's career not only features franchise work in both the MCU and Star Wars but also an Academy Award for her portrayal of Nina Sayers in Black Swan. Portman's roles are typically measured, but playing Sayers allowed her to dive into psychologically dense character work.

14. Jeremy Renner as Ian Donnelly – Arrival

Jeremy Renner's likability as Hawkeye often supports the larger characters in the MCU. He does much of the same thing in the science fiction film Arrival. Renner plays the romantic partner of Amy Adams in a story about a set of scientists who attempt to communicate with non-violent aliens on Earth.

15. Elizabeth Olson as Candy Montgomery – Love & Death

Elizabeth Olson garners more fan support and fervor than just about any other Marvel actor in the role of Wanda Maximoff. Outside of the MCU, she played real-life housewife Candy Montgomery in a mini-series about a woman who gets in over her head after an extra-marital affair.

16. Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter – Silence of the Lambs

Anthony Hopkins' turn as Odin in Thor gets lost in the shuffle, but the Welsh actor has accomplished more than almost anybody else in Hollywood in the last 50 years. Multiple Academy Awards, including one for his freakish portrayal of cannibal Hannibal Lecter, decorate his resume.

17. Zendaya as Rue Bennett – Euphoria

Zendaya incorporates raw emotional damage and kind-hearted immaturity into her portrayal of Rue Bennett on Euphoria. Many of the same qualities that make audiences love her in Spider-Man have allowed Zendaya to move into HBO's prestige TV lineup. The actress often grounds a show that otherwise gets a little too racy for its own good.

18. Salma Hayek as Frida Kahlo – Frida

Salma Hayek joined the MCU more recently than most of the actors here, with a role in the box-office disappointment Eternals. Hayek's depiction of the artist Frida Kahlo helped her gain more recognition as a merited actress and an icon in the Latina community. Any history buff should enjoy this film.

19. Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles – Ray

Jamie Foxx's versatility and likability have allowed him to work through many different phases in his career. Before joining the MCU, Foxx's best role, Ray Charles, gave a heartfelt voice and background to one of America's most beloved musicians.

20. Michael Douglas as Gordon Gekko – Wall Street

Michael Douglas' career twilight includes playing opposite Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in Ant-Man. His best role from his prime should be considered Gordon Gekko in Wall Street. The movie about stockbrokers and the downsides to money gluttony captured the imaginations and analysis of millions.

21. Evangeline Lilly as Kate Austen – Lost

Back when network TV dominated the schedule, Lost on ABC put butts in seats every week. Kate Austen was one of many fascinating people stranded on the mysterious island, and Evangeline Lilly's charm and talent suited the role. She recently played Hope van Dyn in the Ant-Man franchise.

22. Chris Evans as Human Torch – Fantastic Four

Chris Evans' iconic portrayal of Captain America has made movie fans forget that the hunky star already experienced superhero success with Fantastic Four. Evans played the Human Torch, an arrogant young punk with much more conceited energy than Steve Rogers.