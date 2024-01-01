22 Incredible TV Performances to Never Win an Emmy

Actors shouldn't measure their career success based on the amount of Emmy Awards they win, but they probably appreciate the respect and admiration of the Television Academy. With so many talented performers gracing the screen, some incredible actors miss out on winning a trophy for their prized work. Time to countdown the best TV performances never to win an Emmy. Note that some actors may have won Emmy Awards for separate characters; this article only focuses on specific roles.

1. Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill (Better Call Saul)

Many fans and critics questioned whether Bob Odenkirk could lead a show all on his own after playing a bit part in Breaking Bad. Odenkirk never did much dramatic acting before and certainly never starred in a series. It took one season of him portraying complicated lawyer Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul for the crowd of doubters to understand his greatness. The tragic overlooking of Odenkirk for almost an entire decade could change with one final shot at the 2023 Emmy Awards, but for now, the comedian possesses an empty trophy case.

2. Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan (Dexter)

Michael C. Hall often gripped audiences with little to no supporting help in Showtime's Dexter. The crime drama about a serial killer with a family and a moral code delivered profound episodes and powerful acting from Hall. Dexter ran parallel to Breaking Bad's run of success; therefore, Hall often lost to Bryan Cranston. While not anything to be ashamed of, Hall's performance lives up to almost any other in TV during the 2000s and 2010s.

3. Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead)

The Walking Dead deserved respect from people who didn't believe in the validity of zombies on television. Andrew Lincoln's heartbreaking, visceral depiction of Rick Grimes, a police officer tasked with saving his family and various survivors during the apocalypse, single-handedly told the world how encapsulating and human the AMC show could become.

4. Steve Carrell as Michael Scott (The Office)

Despite The Office appearing as an ensemble-type show, any fan knows Michael Scott's arrogant yet endearing demeanor captures hearts and laughs like no other character. Steve Carrell lost to Alec Baldwin for 30 Rock and then Jim Parsons for The Big Bang Theory, but most people who have seen all three programs will sway in the direction of Carrell's performance as the most iconic.

5. Matthew McConaughey as Rust Cole (True Detective)

Matthew McConaughey's movie career comes to mind for most film and TV fans when they see the Texan on their screens, but his turn as somewhat sociopathic yet misunderstood detective Rust Cole may define his legacy. McConaughey invigorates Rust with mystery and darkness, but that sliver of light and heroism helps audiences root for him through the end of True Detective's first season.

6. Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde (Ozark)

Ozark takes a little too much influence from other crime dramas that came before it, but Laura Linney's performance as Byrde family matriarch Wendy towers over its peers. Wendy's thirst for violence and hunger for control serve as the most engrossing plot thread throughout most of the show. Wendy's evil nature pairs well with Jason Bateman's Marty Byrde.

7. Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher (Murder She Wrote)

Angela Lansbury most likely ran out of room on her bookcase for any more awards by the end of her career, but none of the accolades ever came from her time on Murder She Wrote. The mystery series with arguably the most famous female detective never got stale because Lansbury wouldn't let it. An Emmy alluded her for Jessica Fletcher, but finding the culprit behind a crime never did.

8. Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House (House)

Hugh Laurie stands as one of the last great network television drama actors. Dr. Gregory House's complex psychology made him an even more fascinating physician in a genre overcrowded with famous actors. His time on House came during the peak of the Golden Age of Television, thus, he lost out on Emmy glory.

9. Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld (Seinfeld)

Despite writing the program and putting his name on the title card, Jerry Seinfeld never received as much praise as his castmates on Seinfeld. Jerry played the straight man when interacting with the chaotic Kramer and obsessive George. It takes a lot of skill to play off high-energy actors and retort when their madness gets excessive.

10. Brian Cox as Logan Roy (Succession)

Succession wins all the Emmy Awards, so the program certainly won't be left out if Brian Cox never wins for Logan Roy. Still, the patriarch of the nepotist children in Succession grips the room like nobody since Tony Soprano. When Logan enters, not a soul doesn't shiver.

11. Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring (Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul)

Gus Fring sparred with Walter White for almost three seasons on Breaking Bad, with Bryan Cranston and Giancarlo Esposito creating a formidable chemistry. Esposito lost to fellow castmate Aaron Paul for Jesse Pinkman, but nobody would've minded if the talented journeyman actor took home the crown in 2012 for Best Supporting Actor.

12. Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson (Mad Men)

Elisabeth Moss won for her role in The Handmaid's Tale, but her portrayal of Peggy Olson in Mad Men solidified her standing amongst the acting elite. The period drama always excelled at putting female characters in the spotlight, and Peggy stood tall amongst the crowd of contenders.

13. Jane Kaczmarek as Lois Wilkerson (Malcolm in the Middle)

Malcolm in the Middle became more popular in syndication and streaming, and with it, people see the brilliance of Jane Kaczmarek. Lois appears a mean mother, but when audiences consider the craziness of her five sons and dim-witted husband, Hal, they wonder why she didn't run for the hills and never returned! Kaczmarek captures the domineering nature of Lois like no other actress could.

14. John Goodman as Dan Connor (Roseanne)

John Goodman's calmness belied a sturdy personality that could spar with Roseanne Barr's in the titular sitcom of the 1980s. Goodman continues to play the character in the spinoff show The Connors even without Barr next to him.

15. Patricia Richardson as Jill Taylor (Home Improvement)

Home Improvement didn't possess many unforgettable features compared to its 1990s sitcom peers, but Patricia Richardson, playing Jill Taylor, stood out. Jill's headstrong attitude and patience around the Taylor household thinned out Tim Allen's cartoonish comedy and made the show a family room staple. Richardson could have snuck in an Emmy win between Candice Bergen and Helen Hunt's streaks of success.

16. Noah Wyle as John Carter (ER)

While more famous members of the ER cast went on to have big film careers, such as George Clooney, Noah Wyle stuck with TV. Wyle's portrayal of John Carter in the medical drama impressed Emmy voters, as he received nominations several years in a row but never a win.

17. Dominic Chianese as Junior Soprano (The Sopranos)

Junior Soprano's story arc in The Sopranos required Dominic Chianese to sing, cry, scream, and emote in ways no other cast member had to except perhaps James Gandolfini. Uncle Junior made it hard for audiences to grasp his personality, but Chianese's excellence always shone through.

18. Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers (Stranger Things)

Winona Ryder started her career as a movie star but became one of television's best performers with Stranger Things. Ryder hasn't even received a nomination for the Netflix hit, a travesty that hopefully will be resolved with a fifth and final season to come.

19. Carrie Coon as Nora Durst (The Leftovers)

Every character in The Leftovers struggles with loss and mental health problems, but Carrie Coon's Nora Durst undergoes significant trauma after losing her entire family. Nora attempts to blanket her emotions with a dynamic strength, but the pain often emanates to the surface of her visage. Coon should have won an Emmy for this role, especially considering how often HBO programs take over the awards shows.

20. Antony Starr as Homelander (The Boys)

The visceral satirical carnage of The Boys sums up the unhinged nature of streaming television, and Antony Starr's performance as Homelander serves as the show's most talented token. Homelander's outrageous behavior puts Starr in difficult positions that he always executes.

21. David Schwimmer as Ross Geller (Friends)

All of the Friends actors exhibited comedic touch and chemistry, but David Schwimmer often elicited the most laughs. Ross's high-pitched voice and nerdy demeanor contrasted with the situations he got himself into, and Schwimmer handled them with ease. “Get off my sister!” Nobody can screech like Ross.

22. Desi Arnaz as Ricky Ricardo (I Love Lucy)

Desi Arnaz deserved almost as much credit as Lucille Ball for the pioneering ingenuity of I Love Lucy. Rarely does a female lead overshadow her male counterpart, but Ball certainly did that with her real-life husband, Arnaz.