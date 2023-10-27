22 Predictions for the 2023-2024 NBA Season

The best time of the year has returned! The NBA season begins this month with its 78th edition, and the most dramatic league in the world has plenty in store for the hoop heads around the globe. The Denver Nuggets will rely on Nikola Jokić's greatness to become the first team to repeat since the 2017-2018 Golden State Warriors.

The Milwaukee Bucks traded for Damian Lillard, pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo with a genuine superstar for the first time. And the midseason tournament will have its maiden voyage (it's still unclear why the fans will care about this, though)—time for our 22 predictions for the season, from award winners to playoff superiors.

1. The Dallas Mavericks Will Win 50 Games

The Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić pairing didn't have much time to breathe during 2022-2023. Irving played only 20 games for the Mavericks, and Mark Cuban's team missed the play-in tournament. With an entire season to learn how to play with each other and Luka entering his prime, the Mavs should have a 50-win season and compete for a top-six seed in the West.

2. Jordan Poole Will Make the Easter Conference All-Star Team

Jordan Poole looked like he didn't belong in the NBA during the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA playoffs. With the poor chemistry and the unfortunate baggage of the Draymond Green practice punch behind him, Poole should bounce back and flourish in Washington next to Kyle Kuzma. Poole possesses many offensive tools and is under 25 years old. The Warriors wouldn't have won their 2022 title without him.

3. The Denver Nuggets Will Repeat as NBA Champions

Everyone seems to be talking about the new-look Milwaukee Bucks and the retooled Boston Celtics out East, but the Denver Nuggets enjoy going under the radar in the West. With Nikola Jokić passing and scoring at will from the post, a healthy Jamal Murray on the perimeter, and more time for Michael Porter Jr. to improve, the Nuggets are the best team in the world and will repeat as champs!

4. The Miami Heat Will Miss the NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat are the opposite of most NBA teams. While the regular season often feels dull due to the number of pretenders that pile up wins only to dip out of the playoffs early, the Erik Spoelstra-coached group lies in waiting. They eke out just enough wins to make the playoffs and then turn on the jets in the spring. They might not have enough firepower to do that in 2024 after missing out on Damian Lillard, and they will miss the NBA playoffs in April.

5. James Harden Will Play His Last Season in the NBA

James Harden used to be an MVP and a scoring champion in Houston. With a lot of mileage and an attitude problem to boot, the Beard doesn't have much time left in the NBA. After demanding a trade out of Philadelphia, expect Harden to play one final experimental season with a team like the Clippers and no longer have a market in the summer.

6. Jayson Tatum Will Win NBA MVP

Jayson Tatum continues to ascend on the rung of NBA superstars every year. After making the NBA Finals in 2022, the Celtics took a step back and lost to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023. With an adjusted roster that includes Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis, the Celtics will dominate the regular season in the East, and Tatum will be rewarded with his first MVP award.

7. Rick Carlisle Will Be Fired in Indiana

Rick Carlisle is one of the best coaches in NBA history. His teams frequent the NBA playoffs, and they play with discipline and purpose. Unfortunately, he might be starting to lose some of his magic touch. With two underwhelming seasons in Indiana, a third might push the Pacers to find a fresh face to sit on the bench in 2024-2025.

8. Kawhi Leonard Will Play 65 Regular Season Games

Kawhi Leonard still plays basketball better than almost anyone else when he's on the court. His health suffers every season, often ending in injury or fatigue. An optimistic and reasonable prediction for Leonard should be that he plays over three-quarters of the games in 2024, and the Clippers are all the better because of it.

9. The Sacramento Kings Will Win a Playoff Series

It often feels too obvious to say a young team will improve their playoff fates year after year, but the Sacramento Kings seem cut differently. The team with the longest playoff drought in the league pushed the Warriors to seven games, and even if they don't finish third in the standings this year, they should have the experience to win a playoff series.

10. Ime Udoka Will Win NBA Coach of the Year

The Houston Rockets have been in the Western Conference cellar for almost a half-decade. New coach Ime Udoka's reputation on the bench, is high even after the personal scandals in Boston. With veteran additions like Fred Van Vleet and Dylan Brooks, alongside young players like Jalen Green, Udoka can change the culture and improve the Rockets, leading to Coach of the Year hardware.

11. The Portland Trail Blazers Will Finish Last in the West

After trading Damian Lillard and then Jrue Holiday, the Trail Blazers are in complete rebuild mode. With young stars like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, Rip City has a bright future, but there won't be many wins in the 2024 season. Portland will finish at the bottom of the league this coming season.

12. Mikal Bridges Will Win Defensive Player of the Year

Mikal Bridges went from role player to core star after being traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets. Bridges excels on the defensive end the most, and with more of a spotlight on him in New York City, the talented guard/forward hybrid will get the credit he deserves, winning Defensive Player of the Year.

13. Zach Lavine or Demar Derozan Will Be Traded by the Deadline

The Chicago Bulls keep bringing back the same yearly roster to scrape into the play-in or miss the tournament entirely. The Bulls are a mediocre franchise with middling aspirations. They will likely trade Zach Lavine or DeMar DeRozan to get out of the funk of the early 2020s.

14. Klay Thompson Will Lead the NBA in Three-Pointers Again

Klay Thompson should be fully back to his former self now that he's nearly two years removed from his return after Achilles surgery. Thompson's durability remains high, and with Steph Curry likely to miss 25 games like he has the last several years, the other Splash Brother can lead the league in triples yet again.

15. The Phoenix Suns Will Make the Western Conference Finals

Phoenix competed better against Denver than any other team in the league in the 2023 playoffs. With the addition of Bradley Beal and another year for Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to gel, the Suns have the most star-studded roster in the conference. They will make the final four teams in the league, and anything can happen after that!

16. Anthony Edwards Will Be Named to the All-NBA First Team

Anthony Edwards' style of play harkens back to the times of shooting guards like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant operating from the mid-range and at the rim. Edwards has grabbed the alpha dog role from Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota, and his improvement will lead to a selection to the All-NBA First Team in 2024.

17. Tyrese Maxey Will Win NBA Most Improved Player

Tyrese Maxey will likely have a lot more opportunity to stand out after James Harden is traded out of Philadelphia. With Joel Embiid flanking him up front, the pair should be unleashed without the ball dominance of Harden.

18. Victor Wembanyama Will Win NBA Rookie of the Year

Other draft picks like the Thompson twins, Scoot Henderson, and Brandon Miller may have good seasons, but Victor Wemanyama will translate well to the NBA and win Rookie of the Year. Sometimes, a surprise pick comes out of nowhere to take this award, but don't fall into the trap of always picking a dark horse. Sometimes, the best player is right there!

19. The Orlando Magic Will Make the Playoffs

The Magic have not done much since Dwight Howard left in the mid-2010s. Orlando could be poised to change their reputation behind the potential stardom of Paolo Banchero. The 2023 Rookie of the Year can do it all!

20. The Los Angeles Lakers Will Be a Top-Four Seed in the West

The Lakers had a rocky regular season last year due to trade deadline patchwork fixing up a poor roster at the beginning of the calendar. Now that everyone will be part of the group for the 82 games, expect the Lakers to finish right next to the Nuggets and the Suns in the standings.

21. The Memphis Grizzlies Will Go 15-10 During Ja Morant's Suspension

Memphis has been known to perform well without Ja Morant, and they will have another chance to prove their worth without the star point guard as Morant serves his 25-game suspension at the beginning of the season. The Grizzlies will have a decent record of 15-10 after the punishment commences.

22. Trae Young Will Average 25 Points and 10 Assists

Trae Youg performs best as a dual-threat scorer and passer. He will continue to refine his game and average 25 points and ten assists per game in 2024. He already led the NBA in total points and assists in 2022.