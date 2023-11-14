22 Spectacular Fox News Blunders

In the high-stakes world of 24-hour news broadcasting, blunders and gaffes are not just inevitable — they're broadcast live to millions. And when you're the sleekest kid on the block, that pie in the face is all the most hilarious, wouldn't you say?

And by being on TV, they'll live forever. Some of these are silly, some serious, others… we're not quite sure, and that's scary. Enjoy.

1. Badered Breath

On February 25, 2020, Fox News aired a graphic during a segment on the Supreme Court that showed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a memorial date of February 26, 2020. Ginsburg was alive and well at the time, and Fox News quickly apologized for the error.

2. A Country Boy Blooper

Noted intellectual and thought leader Hank Williams Jr. made remarks comparing then-President Obama to Hitler during an appearance on Fox & Friends. This led to a swift backlash and resulted in ESPN dropping Williams' iconic “Are You Ready for Some Football?” intro from their Monday Night Football broadcasts.

3. A Touch White Christmas

Olive it alone, Megyn. This infamous viral blunder of Megyn going on about how Santa is white and Jesus is white just comes off as awkward.

A fun fact from history – people spent much time under the sun back in the day. No cable news, no Netflix, just good ol' outdoor living. So, what are the odds of Saint Nick and Jesus being as pasty as a snowstorm in December? Pretty slim. It's like saying your local Greek yogurt is the epitome of Grecian pigmentation.

4. Bill O'Reilly Beats up an Orphan?

Jeremy Glick comes on The O'Reilly Factor to suggest the United States' foreign policy could foster American hatred overseas and that this is a particularly personal point to him because his father died on that fateful day. And this is basically what happened, except Mr. O'Reilly plays both parts.

Not a great look. Especially in hindsight, it's pretty clear this was just a bit of an overreaction from the characteristically calm and collected William Patrick O'Reilly.

5. The Satire That Didn't Stick

A rare instance of Fox News chasing trends instead of identifying market needs, an attempt to do a conservative Daily Show, The Half-Hour New Hours missed the mark.

You can't do a fake newscast on a network that casts real news. But you can do a fake late-night show on a network that releases real news and suddenly become the most-watched late-night show in America, but boy, howdy, this isn't it.

6. I Mustache You, Stop Drawing That Map.

Geraldo Rivera, famous for…well, famous for messing up mostly, was embedded with the 101st Airborne Division. He did something that's generally a no-no in war: telling the enemy exactly where you are, live, in living color, on the largest cable news network on the planet. Geraldo started drawing a map in the sand for his audience on live TV, detailing the planned movements of the troops he was with.

7. Bill O'Reilly Gets Beat Up by a Kid

On his show, known for its heated debates, Bill O'Reilly once found himself bested by a young guest, Jesse Lange. The conversation centered around a school assembly and its implications. Still, it turned into a moment where Lange's calm, collected demeanor countered the confidence and loudness often associated with O'Reilly's style. This exchange highlighted the dynamics of debate, where volume doesn't always equate to victory, and sometimes, a well-articulated argument can disarm even the most seasoned of television personalities.

8. The Accidental Obituary

On August 24, 2018, Fox News aired a segment prepared for the eventual death of Sen. John McCain while he was still alive.

The segment included interviews with McCain's friends and colleagues and a montage of his life and career. Fox News apologized for the error and said the segment had been aired accidentally.

9. The “Three Mexican Countries”

Fox News once referred to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as “three Mexican countries” in a news graphic, which, of course, was a grave error.

10. Pat Sajak Can't Solve the News Media Puzzle

Pat Sajak's weekend endeavor is hardly remembered. What makes a show stick, and why did this one fail to capture an audience? Allegedly just for fun, The second Pat Sajak show on Fox News meant well and tried but fizzled out. And…let's be honest….ethically bankrupt or not, this entry heading writes itself.

When you spend your life being as inoffensively likable as possible, sometimes it's hard to step outside that box.

11. The Seeds of Rage

A controversial remark led to an notable advertiser boycott for Glenn Beck in 2009 – claiming Barack Obama held a “deep-seeded hatred for white people.” This incident marked a peak in Beck's contentious tenure at Fox News and exemplified the challenges media figures face when their commentary sparks widespread public and corporate reactions. And this is somehow the least ridiculous entry on this list.

Most importantly, today, we all learned it's “deep-seated” hatred, not “deep-seeded.” I like the second one.

12. Shepard Smith's Knotty Tongue

Talk about a mouthful. Of all the Fox News personalities, Shepard Smith was seemingly the most reasonable, direct, and willing to speak truth to power. Why? Folks liked him, which was rare for that network amongst the masses.

In large part, thanks to this 2002 viral on-the-job blunder, Shepard Smith became the face of humility for an organization that rarely had time for apologies. This incident turned Smith into an unlikely hero of humility, a beacon of the “pratfall effect,” where a blunder makes you more, not less, likable.

13. The Swedish Security Advisor Who Wasn't

In 2017, Fox News featured a guest who was presented as a Swedish national security advisor to discuss the country's immigration policy. Turns out, Sweden had never heard of him. The man, Nils Bildt, had a background as mysterious as his credentials, and the Swedish Defense Ministry and Foreign Office denied any knowledge of him. This mistaken (or perhaps fabricated) identity case left viewers questioning whether Fox News had accidentally dialed the wrong number on the international line of experts.

14. The Phantom ISIS Training Camps

In a 2015 report, a Fox News guest claimed that there were ISIS training camps in Mexico, just across the U.S. border. This alarming assertion, later debunked, was factually inaccurate and sparked unnecessary panic and conspiracy theories. It was a classic example of when the news doesn't just report the fire – it accidentally kindles it with a flamethrower of misinformation.

15. The Non-Existent City of Birmingham

Fox News once again chartered unknown territories when an expert claimed that Birmingham, UK, was a “totally Muslim” city where non-Muslims don't go. This geographical gem left Brits and the rest of the world scratching their heads, as Birmingham, a diverse and vibrant city, clearly existed outside this fictional narrative. The network had to issue an apology, but the damage was done – the mythical city of Birmingham had already taken a brief, albeit absurd, place in the annals of Fox News geography.

16. Bill O'Reilly Gets Beat Up By A Girl

George Tiller. Don't look it up if you're having a good day. All you need to know is that it had to do with reproductive rights, O'Reilly was mad, and well, it's straightforward to look a little silly yelling at a woman who speaks rationally, provides data, and is direct.

But it is undoubtedly entertaining nonetheless.

17. The Mar-A-Lago Vanishing Act

In 2020, Fox News' decision to digitally erase Donald Trump from a photograph with Ghislaine Maxwell during her arrest highlights the tightrope walk of today's news outlets. This incident raises red flags about the news's authenticity and the media's responsibilities in the age of easy photo manipulation.

Altering images doesn't just mislead audiences; it chips away at the already crumbling trust in media. More importantly, there are plenty of other photos of this woman.

18. The Picture Imperfect

A Fox & Friends segment featured photoshopped and unflattering images of New York Times reporters: Yellowed teeth, exaggerated facial features, and a retreating hairline. Here’s a tip. Don’t use gross-out humor first thing in the morning.

19. Shepard Says Goodbye

Shepard Smith's departure from Fox News marked the end of an era for the network. Known for his direct approach and occasional blunders, Smith was a rarity at Fox News—a voice that sometimes went against the grain. His exit was not just the loss of a familiar face on television but a signal of the shifting dynamics within media organizations and the challenges they face in balancing editorial integrity with business interests.

20. The Misleading Montage

Sean Hannity apologized on his show after airing a misleading montage that combined footage from different events to exaggerate the attendance of a political protest. The montage in question? It depicted Philadelphia Eagles players praying, misleadingly presented as kneeling in a rally during the national anthem. A controversy that’s thankfully quieted down.

21. An Actual Blooper Reel

Bloopers and blunders can sometimes provide a humanizing glimpse into the polished veneer of newscasting. In 2016, Fox News anchor Bret Baier showcased just that, navigating through on-air misreads and technical hiccups with the composure expected of seasoned journalists. While often amusing, these moments remind viewers that even the most professional broadcasters are human and that live television is an unforgiving arena where anything can happen.

22. Fatal Mistakes: When Live TV Gets Too Real

You don't think Fox had it out for Mr. Smith for any particular reason, do you?

In a harrowing incident in 2012, Fox News inadvertently aired the live death of a carjacker following a high-speed chase in Arizona. As anchor Shepard Smith narrated the pursuit, the broadcast took a tragic turn; this moment of raw, unfiltered reality shook both viewers and the newsroom, leading to an immediate apology from Smith and later from Fox News executives. It was a stark reminder of the unpredictability of live television and the profound responsibility media outlets hold in reporting unfolding events.