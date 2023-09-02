24 Celebrities Who Hustle The Hardest

Celebrities are the rulers of TV and social media, but it doesn't end there! They take it to the next level and always hustle, even when the cameras go off. We have traversed the internet to compile a list of 24 celebrities who are constantly on their grind and willing to do the work, inspired by a discussion on an online forum.

1. Beyoncé

Beyoncé is more than just a voice; she's a global icon. With a whopping 28 Grammys, she's made history. And her hustle doesn't stop at music. She's launched Ivy Park, a trendy clothing line, and founded Parkwood Entertainment. Beyoncé's drive and passion are truly unmatched in the industry.

2. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has won hearts with great lyrics, earning her 11 Grammys. But she's not just about the tunes. She's a business powerhouse with her record label, Big Machine Records, and a clothing line with JD. One admirable trait about Taylor is her ability to stay in touch with her fans.

3. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is humorous on-screen and has a great entrepreneurial side off-screen. Besides iconic roles in movies like Deadpool, he co-founded Aviation Gin and co-owns English football team Wrexham. Ryan is always looking for the next big thing; don't be surprised that he owns the wine shop across your street.

4. Trixie Mattel

Our drag queen is cracking our ribs on stage and turning her fame into a business empire; talk about killing two birds with one stone. Beyond her performances, she's launched Trixie Cosmetics and penned a book.

5. Margot Robbie

Do you know that Margot Robbie co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment? I bet you didn't. That is how hard Margot goes on her grind. Margot's dedication to her craft and entrepreneurial ventures makes her a standout in Hollywood.

6. Zendaya

Zendaya has already made a mark in film and fashion, even at a young age. She's a rising mogul with roles in blockbusters and a personal clothing line, Daya by Zendaya. Zendaya's hustle is inspiring and refreshing.

7. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has expanded her horizons from a child star to a multifaceted artist. She's launched Rare Beauty, promoting self-expression, and has a clothing line. That's not all; her feature with versatile artists goes a long way to show she's a queen of many trades.

8. Jennifer Lopez

JLo, a timeless icon, has been dazzling us for decades. Beyond her chart-topping hits and memorable movie roles, she's ventured into the fashion world with her clothing line and fragrance Glow by JLo. Always evolving and taking on new challenges, Jennifer's hustle is a testament to her enduring spirit.

9. Ryan Seacrest

If you live in Ryan Seacrest's world, you'll find a man wearing many hats — literally and figuratively! From hosting American Idol to chilling with Kelly on live TV and even producing the Kardashian drama, Seacrest is everywhere. Oh, and did we mention his own production company? Talk about a full plate!

10. Kim Kardashian

If you thought Kim K was just about reality TV, think again! This mogul has her fingers in many pies. From fragrances that'll have you smelling divine to a clothing line that screams “fashionista,” and let's not forget those cosmetics. Kim's hustle game is strong.

11. Jay Z

From dropping beats to building empires, Jay-Z's hustle is legendary. Jay-Z is arguably the rap GOAT. And guess what? He didn't stop at music. He also owns a record label, Roc Nation, and a streaming platform called Tidal. This rapper-turned-entrepreneur is truly in a league of his own.

12. Keke Palmer

Keke does it all with style and grace. She's a force to be reckoned with, from acting in blockbuster films to belting out tunes or showing off her dance moves. Remember Akeelah? That spelling bee champ? Yep, that was her.

13. Harry Styles

Harry's been making waves, from boy band heartthrob to solo sensation, not just with his fashion choices. He has graced us with chart-topping albums and grossing movies like Eternals. Styles by name, stylish by nature.

14. James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy, anyone? James Gunn is the mastermind behind it. But there's more! Films like Slither and Super showcase his versatility. Whether it's action-packed space adventures or earthbound dramas, Gunn's magic touch has graces through all.

15. Lady Gaga

Mother Monster isn't just about the music, though we all know her music is top-notch. Gaga's acting ability has also taken the film world by storm. And with 11 Grammys on her shelf, it's clear this lady's hustle is as fierce as her fashion.

16. Kandi Burruss

Kandi's not just about those sweet harmonies with Xscape. She's penned hits for other artists (hello, “No Scrubs”!) and shines bright on reality TV. Truth be told, Kandi's hustle is one of the most inspiring and overlooked.

17. Shaquille O'Neal

Shaq's hustle game is on point, from slam dunks to sizzling steaks. This NBA legend isn't just about basketball; he's a business mogul with restaurants, a record label, and a trendy clothing line. Oh, and did we mention he's diving into the world of tequila and crypto? Talk about a slam dunk in the business world.

18. Sydney Sweeney

Lights, camera, action! Sydney, the shining star of Euphoria, isn't just captivating audiences on screen. She's making boss moves off-screen with her production company, Fifty Fifty Films.

19. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise doesn't just run in movies; he runs his empire. He is known for his daredevil stunts and unmatched dedication. However, Tom also wears a producer's hat. With Cruise/Wagner Productions under his belt, Tom's hustle is as legendary as his filmography.

20. Pedro Pascal

Pedro's hustle is interstellar from Westeros to the galaxy far, far away. This guy is everywhere, whether acting in Game of Thrones, voicing animated characters, or donning the Mandalorian helmet. And he's always on the lookout for the next big thing.

21. Kris Jenner

All hail the queen of hustle, Kris Jenner. The brains behind the Kardashian empire, Kris is always ten steps ahead. Not just a savvy businesswoman, she's penned books sharing her wisdom. If there's a hustle crown, Kris surely wears it with style.

22. Joel McHale

Quick wit and a quicker hustle, that's Joel for you. He is either cracking jokes or hosting his podcast The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale. Joel is always busy; one would think he teleports to his locations.

23. Dua Lipa

Dua's the ultimate package: beauty and brains. Known for her chart-topping hits, this songbird also makes waves in the business world. From her perfume line to brand collaborations, Dua's hustle is as catchy as her tunes.

24. Dwayne Johnson

The Rock isn't just solid in the ring and the business arena. From wrestling to Hollywood's A-list, Dwayne's journey is inspiring. The Rock embodies the hustle spirit with his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, and a never-ending list of projects.

Source: (Reddit).