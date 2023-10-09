24 Celebrity Pair-Ups You Forgot About

Are you ready for a wild ride? This list shows Hollywood is basically like high school, where everyone dates everyone. While some celebrity power couples are well-known, like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, other duos broke up before they cemented their status as a famous couple. However, even Blake and Ryan have their fair share of celebrity exes that will surprise you. Check out 24 weird celeb couples you probably didn’t know about.

1. Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling dated for a while before splitting in 2003. They were a cute couple who lasted for two years. This list isn’t about Sandra Bullock, so I won’t name every person she’s dated, but it’s worth mentioning that she also dated Chris Evans and Matthew McConaughey, so she certainly has a type.

2. Tom Cruise and Cher

Amazingly, Tom Cruise and Cher dated in the 80s before Cruise had made a big name for himself. She was 10 years older than the actor, and the love affair didn’t last very long, but there are plenty of red carpet pictures you can find that will make your jaw drop.

3. Julia Stiles and David Harbour

Julia Stiles and David Harbour dated for a whopping four years before breaking up in 2015. Harbour is best known for his role as Hopper in Stranger Things, but Stiles is famous for a range of projects. Now, Stiles and Harbour are both married to other people.

4. Seth MacFarlane and Emilia Clarke

This odd pairing didn’t last very long, as Seth MacFarlane and Emilia Clarke split up after just a year of dating, citing issues with the distance between them. They were sort of cute together but also kind of looked like siblings.

5. Jack White and Renee Zellweger

Not many people know that Jack White and Renée Zellweger used to date, as they tried hard to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and the press. The White Stripes singer and actress didn’t date for very long, with Zellweger quickly moving on to her next beau.

6. Renee Zellweger and Jim Carrey

Another one of Zellweger’s shocking romances was with the iconic comedian Jim Carrey. Carrey was Zellwger’s first celebrity boyfriend. There were rumors they were even engaged at one point, but neither of them ever confirmed those suspicions.

7. Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette

Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette had a long and serious relationship. They were together for a while before getting engaged in 2004, but they broke it off in 2007 and were never married. In total, they spent over five years together, but it was a dramatic relationship.

8. Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. dated for a whopping seven years in the 80s and 90s before calling it quits. They’ve both stated that his substance abuse was the reason their relationship didn’t work out, as she was practically sober and he was off the rails.

9. Jason Mantzoukas and Connie Britton

Comedian Jason Mantzoukas and actress Connie Britton dated for a very short time. However, both have commented positively about their two-month-long relationship, stating that they find each other to be supremely lovely.

10. Cameron Diaz and Jared Leto

Cameron Diaz and Jared Leto were together for quite some time at the beginning of the century and were a hot celebrity couple for a minute. They were together for about four years before they broke up and there were even rumors they were engaged.

11. Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin

Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin dated for about a year, from 2010 to 2011. They met on the set of Paper Man, a film in which they played lovers, so the chemistry probably started there. They weren’t the cutest couple and neither of them was super famous at the time, so the relationship wasn’t widely publicized.

12. Tyga and Avril Lavigne

Both Tyga and Avril Lavigne have had a few interesting celebrity relationships, but not many people know that these two dated very recently. They were seen canoodling together at the beginning of this year, but they broke up just a few months later, in June 2023.

13. Tyra Banks and Drake

This pairing is a little loose but still fun and worth mentioning. Apparently, Drake and Tyra Banks went on one date in 2012, visiting Disneyland together. Drake has dated many women in the industry, from Riri to JLo, but we can also technically add Tyra to the list.

14. Janet Jackson and Matthew McConaughey

From where I’m typing, Matthew McConaughey seems to be quite the player, but Janet Jackson is one of his lesser-known affairs. Despite being photographed together many times, the two mostly denied their relationship until it was over.

15. Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz

Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz were only together for a year, but I think they’re a super hot couple, and I kind of wish they had ended up together. Supposedly, the talented crooner wrote the song “Lady” about her, which makes perfect sense to me.

16. Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio

I promised you Ryan and Blake would both be on the list! Blake Lively and Leo dated for about five months back in 2011, going on many vacations, cruises, and adventures together before breaking up. And before you ask, yes, she was only 24, which is Leo’s cut-off age for girlfriends.

17. Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss

My jaw dropped when I read about this one, and I haven’t been able to pick it up since. Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss met, married, and divorced all in a single year. Moss has referred to the relationship as “traumatic,” but neither has ever given more details.

18. Zac Efron and Michelle Rodriguez

Zac Efron and Michelle Rodriquez had a brief summer fling in 2014 before moving on to other people. At no point was their relationship serious on either side, but the pairing still shocked their fans. They both have said it was just for fun, which makes sense as they’re 10 years apart.

19. Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Hiddleston

Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Hiddleston had a short-lived romance that began in 2015 and ended before the new year came. They met on the set of I Saw the Light, where they played a married couple, and their real-life love affair began.

20. Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin

I’m not sure why, but this pairing didn’t shock me in the slightest. Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin dated for a bit, but she reportedly broke up with him because of his inability to commit to their relationship, which only lasted four months.

21. Jimmi Simpson and Melanie Lynskey

Jimmi Simpson and Melanie Lynskey made an adorable couple and were together for more than six years before they split. They were married for five years before their amicable divorce and have remained friends, but both have said it was very sad for them when the relationship fell apart.

22. Jack Antonoff and Scarlett Johansson

Listen, I love Jack Antonoff and think he’s a talented guy, but how in the world did he land the smokeshow that is ScarJo? He even wrote “Better Love” about her. They were together for less than a year and were very young — so young, they supposedly went to prom together!

23. Geena Davis and Jeff Goldblum

Geena Davis and Jeff Goldblum were married for about four years in the 80s before they divorced. Supposedly, his lack of desire for children contributed to the marriage’s failure. They were an adorable and loving couple and seem to be amicable to this day.

24. Zoe Kravitz and Ezra Miller

Knowing what I know about these two now, this entire relationship seems creepy and makes me uncomfortable. The two dated in 2011 when she was 22 and he was only 17, so that’s… unpleasant. It’s also not the first time she’s been involved with someone much younger.

Source: Reddit.