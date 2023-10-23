24 Characters That Made These Shows Worth Watching

A good TV show is more than just good passive entertainment. A true TV series mends you back together after a heartache, stirs new aspects of your personality previously unseen, and reveals things to you about what you want in your life. Yet, at the heart of every great show is often the characters, or at least one character in particular who you identify with, root for, and whose aura is irresistibly captivating. We're celebrating these 24 iconic characters from the small screen who defined their respective shows and made them utterly irresistible.

1. Lucille Bluth – Arrested Development

Lucille Bluth is the queen of the dysfunctional Bluth family, known for her icy demeanor, witty one-liners, and affinity for martinis. As the matriarch of the zany clan, she brings a unique blend of humor and absurdity to the show, making every scene she graces with her presence utterly unforgettable.

2. Samantha Jones – Sex and the City

Samantha Jones is the embodiment of unapologetic independence and sensuality. Her fearless attitude, unabashed confidence, and memorable quips on intimacy and relationships make her a standout character in the iconic world of Sex and the City. Samantha had a very stable sense of self and served as the show's comic relief, making her a standout in a sea of indecisive characters. Kim Cattrall could have carried that show on her back. Her absence from the revival left a glaring hole in the heart of the show.

3. Constance Langdon, Sister Jude, Fiona Goode, Elsa Mars – American Horror Story

Jessica Lange's exceptional performances in American Horror Story made her a standout favorite throughout the series. Lange showcased remarkable range and depth through several different roles on the show, from the chilling Constance Langdon and the vulnerable Sister Jude to the charismatic Fiona Goode and enigmatic Elsa Mars.

Her ability to breathe life into complex characters added a layer of gravitas and magnetism to the show. Her ability to convincingly portray such starkly different characters (from a stern enforcer to a deeply sympathetic character) is what inspired such a dedicated fanbase. Fans were devastated when she left the show and have been campaigning for her return ever since.

4. Chanel Oberlin – Scream Queens

Chanel Oberlin, played by Emma Roberts, is the ultimate mean girl with a penchant for pink and a razor-sharp tongue. Her outrageous fashion sense, narcissism, and darkly comedic demeanor turn Scream Queens into a wickedly entertaining guilty pleasure. Initially, I hesitated to appreciate the show, but Roberts' performance won me over. No one else could bring that much servitude to that role. She was born to play a sadistic, narcissistic scream queen.

5. Salem Saberhagen – Sabrina the Teenage Witch

This sassy, wisecracking cat, Salem, is the talking feline in Sabrina the Teenage Witch. With a sarcastic remark for every situation, Salem adds a delightful touch of magic and humor to the series, supplying me with a lifetime's worth of memes that are such a mood and an enduring television legacy. Without Salem's presence, the show would be missing a heavy dose of heart and charisma. Salem makes the show cozy by being that too-honest, relatable friend who keeps it real.

6. Cristina Yang – Grey's Anatomy

Dr. Cristina Yang, portrayed by Sandra Oh, is a brilliant and ambitious surgeon known for her razor-sharp focus and dry wit. Her dedication to medicine and complex character arc makes her a standout in the medical drama landscape. Every Grey's Anatomy superfan will tell you that Dr. Yang is their favorite character and the only reason they watched the show. Countless fans complain of a sharp decline in character and storyline quality following her departure after season 10, opting instead to re-watch the seasons she's in.

7. Eric Northman – True Blood

Eric Northman, the charismatic vampire sheriff, oozes mystery and intrigue in True Blood. His cold yet alluring personality and pivotal role in the supernatural world make him an unforgettable character.

Countless female fans would watch the show because they had a crush on him, but he was a genuinely intriguing and complex character with an interesting arc, portrayed by the incredibly talented actor Alexander Skarsgård. He had riveting dynamics with several other characters throughout the show that made you never want to look away, be it him and Pam, him and Sookie, or his rivalry with Bill.

8. Karen Walker – Will and Grace

Karen Walker, portrayed by Megan Mullally in Will & Grace, is a standout character known for her razor-sharp wit, outrageous fashion sense, and love for alcohol, particularly vodka. Her flamboyant personality and snarky one-liners provide endless humor, while her complex relationships with the other characters add emotional depth to the series. Megan Mullally's brilliant performance as Karen has made her an iconic and beloved sitcom character.

9. Elaine Benes – Seinfeld

Elaine Benes, portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is Jerry's witty and often exasperated friend in the iconic Seinfeld. Her distinctive dance moves, frankness, and comedic timing add a unique flavor to the show's blend of nothingness. She adds quirky, feminine light to an otherwise primarily male cast. She's relatable, funny, and provides a female counter to the masculine perspective of the show. Elaine's wit, sarcasm, and goofiness, combined with Dreyfus' stellar comedic timing, allow her to steal the show.

10. Captain Ray Holt – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Captain Holt, as played by Andre Braugher, is the no-nonsense leader of the 99th precinct in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His deadpan humor, love for organizational charts, and unique stoicism create a perfect comedic foil for the precinct's shenanigans. What makes Captain Holt truly remarkable is his ability to break stereotypes, blending his stern and unyielding exterior with a genuine warmth and a passion for justice.

His unwavering dedication to law enforcement, his love for his husband, Kevin Cozner, and his relentless pursuit of the “ultimate human/genius” detective puzzle showcase the intricacies of his character. Holt's deadpan humor, penchant for hula-hooping, and evolution throughout the series, particularly in embracing his own identity and leading his diverse team with fairness and respect, make him a character who transcends the typical police captain archetype.

11. Saul Goodman – Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk's portrayal of Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, in Better Call Saul is a masterclass in character transformation. We first witnessed Saul purely in a comedic light in Breaking Bad, as the goofy foil to the stern, serious life-or-death stakes of the series. He was a joy to see pop on screen because he was a little burst of light silliness. Understandably, there was skepticism that there was enough underlying his character to explore in his own prequel series.

Boy, was everyone wrong. Odenkirk's performance as Saul, as we witness his transformation from Slippin Jimmy to Saul Goodman to a man in hiding, as Gene Takavic, is unbelievable. When we first are introduced to Jimmy McGill, we witness his schemes as a morally flexible, unserious schemer. However, he gets his act together, desperate to be taken seriously by his brother Chuck, who doesn't give him any respect.

The converging timelines of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad are mesmerizing to witness and provide a much deeper understanding of how the Saul Goodman persona came to be. However, it's not until Saul goes into hiding working at a Cinnabon, having lost the love of his life and feeling truly remorseful, that we witness the full extent of Saul's complexity and Odenkirk's talent as an actor.

12. Sophia Petrillo – The Golden Girls

As the sassy and sharp-tongued mother of Dorothy in The Golden Girls, Sophia Petrillo, played by Estelle Getty, consistently steals the show with her hilarious anecdotes and candid commentary on aging, friendship, and love. As the matriarch who brings a mix of hilarity and heart to the show, she's the feisty and endearing glue that holds the group of friends together.

13. Emily Gilmore – Gilmore Girls

Kelly Bishop's portrayal of Emily Gilmore, Lorelai's uptight and wealthy but ultimately wise mother in Gilmore Girls, adds depth to the show's depiction of family dynamics. Her aristocratic demeanor and love for tradition uniquely contrast with the more laid-back Gilmore girls. While we all likely hated Emily at some point when we watched the show as young girls, re-watching the show as you get older, with a fresh perspective, makes you appreciate her so much more.

I realize now that Lorlei's laissez-faire parenting, where she treated her daughter like her best friend, ultimately developmentally stunted Rory. Emily was not very likable in the traditional sense except for her unintentionally funny quips and sass. Still, she kept it real and wanted what was best for her daughter and granddaughter.

14. Rafael Barba – Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

Raul Esparza's character, Rafael Barba, brings a strong sense of justice and intellectual rigor to the intense world of Law & Order: SVU. His passionate pursuit of justice and complex backstory make him a standout character in the series. It was especially heartbreaking when he departed from the show, and fans were disappointed in how the show creators handled his storyline when they brought him back as a guest star.

15. Mickey Milkovich – Shameless

Mickey Milkovich, portrayed by Noel Fisher, is a complex and gritty character in Shameless. His journey of self-discovery and tumultuous relationship with Ian Gallagher adds layers of depth to this edgy series. Initially presented as an internally homophobic, repressed gay man who reluctantly begins a volatile romantic relationship with Liam Gallagher, he grows a lot through the series.

He comes to terms with who he is, no longer afraid to be himself. We witness his transformation from an emotionally closed-off guy to a vulnerable, compassionate, loving boyfriend. Not only does this complex character evolve over the years, but he's also extremely funny.

16. Fran Fine – The Nanny

Fran Fine, brought to life by the effervescent Fran Drescher in The Nanny, is a character whose larger-than-life personality and unforgettable sense of style have made her an iconic figure in television history. A sharp-tongued and confident Queens native, Fran stumbles into the world of the wealthy Sheffield family as their nanny.

Her hilariously over-the-top fashion choices, adorned with animal prints and flashy accessories, and her nasal voice have become emblematic of her character. Beyond her extravagant style, Fran's undeniable charisma and unapologetic sense of self make her a character who challenges stereotypes and societal norms.

Her role as a working-class woman navigating the upper echelons of New York society, her unconventional friendship with Mr. Sheffield, and her unbreakable bond with the Sheffield children add depth to her character.

17. Phoebe Buffay – Friends

Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay is the eccentric and lovable member of the Friends group. Her quirky personality, questionable musical talent, and mysterious past bring a touch of whimsy and unpredictability to the show. She steals the show in each episode with her out-of-left-field, blunt commentary. Phoebe is also one of the only female characters with a strong sense of self and is not strictly defined by her relationships.

18. Jackie Burkhart – That 70s Show

Mila Kunis's portrayal of Jackie Burkhart in That '70s Show captures the essence of the '70s teenage experience. Her spoiled and fashion-obsessed character adds a dose of hilarity to the series. Jackie initially embodies the classic “mean girl” archetype with her obsession with fashion and popularity.

However, her character defies expectations through significant growth and transformation. She evolves from a shallow teenager to a more self-aware young woman, with her on-again, off-again relationship with Michael Kelso serving as a central theme.

Jackie's unique blend of vulnerability and narcissism, her humorous one-liners, and her evolving relationships with her friends showcase her capacity for empathy and personal development. Her unwavering confidence and audacity make her the most iconic character of the series. Knowing that Kunis was cast in the role at just 14 years old is all the more impressive after watching her carry her weight with a cast that was mostly in their 20s.

19. Roman Roy – Succession

Kieran Culkin's Roman Roy is the playboy and wild card in the ruthless Roy family of Succession. His sarcastic humor and reckless antics provide a counterbalance to the corporate drama that drives the series. He offers comic relief with his irreverent humor and witty one-liners amid the family's corporate struggles, providing a balance of tension and levity.

His complex relationships within the Roy family and his personal growth throughout the series add depth and intrigue. Culkin's skillful performance as Roman solidifies his status as a standout character.

20. Niles Crane – Frasier

As Frasier's neurotic and endlessly witty brother, Niles Crane, played by David Hyde Pierce, adds a layer of sophistication and hilarity to Frasier. His unrequited love for Daphne and his posh tastes make for unforgettable moments. His fastidious nature and lovable quirks make him a delightful addition to the show.

His complex relationships with his family, particularly his sibling rivalry with Frasier, and his often hilarious pursuit of love provide depth and humor to the series. Niles's transformation from a neurotic psychiatrist to a more self-assured and self-aware individual offers viewers an engaging character journey that adds to the show's charm.

21. Cersei Lannister – Game of Thrones

Lena Headey's portrayal of Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones is a masterclass in political intrigue and power-hungry ambition. Her complex character and ruthless determination make her one of the most compelling figures in the series. We just won't talk about what happened to her in that dreadful final season. Cersei was a formidable, compelling character who you loved to love or loved to hate. Regardless of what you think about her, her presence was a force to be reckoned with on screen.

22. Hannibal Lecter – Hannibal

Mads Mikkelsen's portrayal of the iconic character Hannibal Lecter in the Hannibal series is nothing short of chilling. His blend of sophistication, charm, and monstrous appetite for human flesh creates a character of haunting allure.

His charisma made Hannibal alluring, helping you understand how he could manipulate people with ease. Mikkelsen held his own as Hannibal in the show, capturing our attention with his elaborate, elegant meals and taste for the finer things in life, but it's his chemistry with psychiatrist Will Graham that's the show stealer.

23. Ruth – Ozark

Ruth Langmore, brilliantly portrayed by Julia Garner in Ozark, is a character that elevates the show's appeal. Her relentless determination, intelligence, foul-mouth, and resourcefulness as she navigates the criminal underworld make her story deeply captivating. Garner's outstanding performance adds another layer of depth to Ruth's character, while her evolving relationships with the Byrde family create tension and emotional complexity. Ruth is a standout, unconventional character who contributes significantly to why Ozark is worth watching.

24. Blaire Waldorf – Gossip Girl

As the queen bee of the Upper East Side in Gossip Girl, Blair Waldorf, played by Leighton Meester, combines wit, style, and a fierce determination to create a character that captures the essence of Manhattan's elite. Her complex and multi-dimensional personality, high-society ambitions, iconic fashion sense, and tumultuous relationship with Chuck Bass provide layers of intrigue and drama.

Leighton Meester's outstanding performance adds authenticity to Blair's character, making her a glamorous queen bee who does have some deeply human moments throughout the series. Sometimes you love her, sometimes you hate her, but you can never look away.

