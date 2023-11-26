24 Christmas Movie Locations You Can Visit in Real Life

Getting lost in the dreamy world of Christmas movies is one of the best parts of December. We often wish to float into the TV and bask in the wintery wonderlands and charming small towns. Well, maybe you can. There are some Christmas movie locations that you can visit in person, giving you the chance to feel like one of your beloved Christmas characters and create a wondrous holiday memory.

1. 3159 West 11th Street, Cleveland, Ohio

First up is the humble house from A Christmas Story. This movie is one of the most adorable holiday tales, and even though it takes place several decades ago, Ralphie’s struggles are still relatable. You can head to Ohio and see the house in person and imagine you’re in the film.

2. 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, Illinois

The house from Home Alone might be even more iconic. Not only is it the place where we watched Kevin McCallister pull off all his shenanigans, but the house is also stunningly beautiful. It looks more or less the same as it did in the movie, so it’s sure to give you a nostalgic feeling.

3. St Lukes Mews in Notting Hill

This string of quaint rowhouses in Notting Hill is where the sweet but heartbreaking sign scene takes place in Love Actually. One of the main characters plays a tape of carol singers while he shifts through cards admitting his love for his best friend’s wife. The house actually recently went up for sale!

4. Selfridges Department Store in London

Another superb location for Love Actually fans to check out is the Selfridges Department Store, where one of the most pivotal scenes featuring Emma Thompson takes place. It’s located at 400 Oxford St, London, and it’s also a wonderful place to get some holiday shopping done.

5. Shere, England

Sadly, Iris’ adorable cottage from The Holiday does not exist. The cottage was based on a real house, but the cottage we see in the film was created for filming purposes. However, you can go to Shere, where Amanda spent her vacation, and appreciate the beautiful simplicity of the area.

6. 1883 Orlando Road, San Marino, California

On the other hand, Amanda’s extravagant house does exist! Amanda’s house is in San Marino, California, and you can drive by and see the grand estate in all its glory. The modern mansion is just as beautiful in person as it is in the movie.

7. Fox Plaza, Los Angeles, California

Die Hard is a Christmas movie in my book, and seeing the tower where it took place is thrilling. Fox Plaza is at 2121 Avenue of the Stars in LA and looks just like it does in the action film. You can probably go inside the lobby, but security will stop you from going any further.

8. Seneca Falls, New York

The house in It’s a Wonderful Life, located at 320 Sycamore, is fictional. However, the town the movie takes place in is real and is a lovely place to visit around the holidays. Maybe spending some time in this endearing location will also make you realize how lucky you are.

9. 8 Bedale Street, Southwark SE1 9AL, London

You can find the flat from Bridget Jones’s Diary in London, not far from the London Bridge. Her fictional flat was above The Globe Tavern, where you can pop in for a pint and pretend you’re a clumsy romantic torn between two love interests.

10. 17 Chisholm Street, Oakville, Canada

The Santa Clause is one of my all-time favorite Christmas movies, and the whole story begins at this address. You’ll find the house where Santa fell off the roof, making Scott Calvin the new Santa, on Chisholm Street in the beautiful area of Oakville.

11. 85 Burnett Avenue, San Francisco, California

Four Christmases is one of the cheekier Christmas movies, diving into how stressful and frustrating holiday traditions can be. Most of the houses in the movie were just sets, but Kate and Brad’s home’s exterior is real, and you can check it out in San Francisco.

12. Peleș Castle, Sinaia, Romania

For fans of A Christmas Prince, the Peleș Castle is a must-see. The address is Aleea Peleșului 2, Sinaia, Romania, and you can go inside and take a tour of this dazzling historical estate. The castle is also the location for associated movies, like A Princess for Christmas and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.

13. 144 Riverside Avenue, Riverside, Connecticut

If you love The Family Stone, I have a few places you can go. The movie takes place in Madison, New Jersey, so that’s a fun option. But the actual house is in Connecticut, and I think that’s the more worthwhile site. The house is simultaneously simple and grand.

14. Bohemian Switzerland National Park, Czech Republic

Unfortunately for fans of The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, I do not have an exact address you can visit. However, most of the movie was filmed in Bohemian Switzerland National Park in the Czech Republic, which is a truly magical place to visit.

15. Breckenridge, Colorado

There are a couple of locations you can visit if you want to pretend you’re in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, like 3050 Wilshire Blvd, 727 W Kenneth Rd in LA, where Clark has a weird conversation with a sales lady. But most of the film was shot in Breckenridge, Colorado, so that’s the best place if you want to immerse yourself in the Christmas Vacation vibe.

16. Serendipity 3, 225 E 60th St, New York City, New York

Serendipity is a quaint dessert restaurant that many famous people have dined at. It’s also an important location in the Christmas movie Serendipity. You can visit this iconic location in NYC and enjoy one of their fabulous dessert items, just like Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack did.

17. Belgravia Royal Castle, Romania

The Princess Switch has had several installments, and the Belgravia Royal Castle is featured in more than one. Known as the Montenaro Castle in the film, this estate is a sight to behold, and you’ll feel like you were whisked away into the movie.

18. Mapleton, Utah

A Christmas Wish was mostly filmed using sets, so there aren’t any specific houses you can go see. However, the fictional town in the movie is actually Mapleton, Utah, a delightfully small town that delivers the same vibe as the lovable film.

19. Dalmeny House, South Queensferry, United Kingdom

A Castle for Christmas is cheesy but also endearing, and with one of the most beautiful movie sets of all time, it’s a must-visit for fans. The Duke of Dunbar’s Castle is a place called Dalmeny House, which is just as glorious in person.

20. Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee

As the name of the movie suggests, Christmas at Graceland takes place at Graceland, which was Elvis Presley’s home. The address is Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, Tennessee, and it’s open to visitors. Whether you love Christmas movies or Elvis, this area is a brilliant place for a vacation.

21. 399 Lexington Road, Concord, Massachusetts

The main house in Little Women, meaning the genuine Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House, is in Concord, Massachusetts. This iconic movie captures the mystery and simplicity of winter, and the city of Concord becomes a Christmassy delight around the holidays.

22. CF Cole's Department Store, 160 La Salle Street in Chicago

Miracle on 34th Street is one of the most nostalgic Christmas movies for me, and what better place to visit as a fan than the department store? You can get some holiday shopping done, and if you see Santa, you can imagine he’s the real deal.

23. 21 Stacey St, London, United Kingdom

Last Christmas is one of the most heartwrenching Christmas movies that always leaves me in a puddle of tears. You can visit the Phoenix Garden, where many of the most meaningful scenes occurred, and sit on the same bench as Katarina.

24. 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York City, New York

Rockefeller Center is associated with several Christmas movies, so it’s a perfect place to visit. The best movies filmed here include Elf, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Miracle on 34th Street, and more.

Source: Far and Wide.