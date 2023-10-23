24 Classic Films Too Controversial for Today’s Standards

In an era of evolving social norms and heightened sensitivity, the cinematic classics of yesteryear often find themselves under the critical lens of modern sensibilities. These 24 films, ranging from comedies and dramas to musicals and romcoms, could probably not be made today or would stir up significant backlash, at the least. Let's revisit these films and examine what exactly makes them “problematic” by modernity's standards.

1. Bamboozled (2000)

Spike Lee's satirical film follows a frustrated TV executive who creates a racially insensitive variety show, inadvertently sparking a media firestorm. The film addresses racism, cultural appropriation, and media ethics, making it a thought-provoking but contentious exploration of these themes.

It would be controversial today due to its use of blackface and racial stereotypes as a satirical commentary on the media industry. While it aims to critique these issues, modern audiences would view the film's approach as insensitive and offensive. Something we've lost over the past two decades is discernment in determining the meaning behind racist acts portrayed on screen.

Just because characters portray racial stereotypes or act in a racist manner doesn't mean it's tone deaf. There's a time and place to use racism (perpetuated by fictional characters) as a plot device to make a larger point.

2. Sixteen Candles (1984)

John Hughes' teen comedy tells the story of Samantha Baker's sixteenth birthday, marred by her family's forgetfulness and the romantic escapades of her crush. Despite being an iconic relic of the 80s, as are most John Hughes movies, the film has been criticized for insensitive portrayals of race and sexual consent, which are problematic by today's standards.

3. Blazing Saddles (1974)

Mel Brooks' iconic comedy lampoons the Western genre with humor that is often racially and culturally insensitive. While hailed for its satire, Blazing Saddles contains numerous racially charged jokes and stereotypes and, to add fuel to the fire, was directed by Mel Brooks, a white man. Perhaps Blazing Saddles could be made today under the direction of a black director, but it's undoubtedly become frowned upon, if not prohibited, territory for white filmmakers to produce such racially charged comedy (unless it's in the style of “punching up”).

4. Cruising (1980)

Cruising is a thriller starring Al Pacino as an undercover cop investigating a series of murders in a gay subculture of New York City. It has faced criticism for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ individuals and the leather community. In the current climate where filmmakers are more concerned about representation and exploitation, Cruising would likely be a very different movie in content and form.

For one, it's become frowned upon to portray certain sexualities as an actor who does not identify with that demographic in real life. You might think, “Wait, but isn't that what acting is all about?” Indeed, it is, but the cultural zeitgeist surrounding film castings has changed dramatically. Despite the film's critique of internalized homophobia and overtly negative depiction of law enforcement, the film was controversial even upon its release back in 1980.

The gay community took to the streets to protest, disrupt the shoot, and block filming locations due to outrage surrounding the film's rumored negative portrayal of the gay community. It was incited by Arthur Bell, who ironically inspired the film based on his reporting on unsolved murders in New York's gay scene.

5. La Haine (1995)

This French drama follows three friends in the Paris suburbs as they navigate the tensions and violence following a riot. La Haine explores social inequality and police brutality, themes that remain relevant, but the film's raw portrayal has also sparked controversy due to its realistic and graphic portrayal of urban violence, police brutality, and racial tensions in the French suburbs.

While the film aims to shed light on these social issues and is celebrated for its powerful storytelling, the depiction of violence and racial tensions, along with its strong language and challenging themes, has led to criticism from some who find it unsettling and potentially divisive in a modern context. Despite the controversy, the film remains a significant work in French cinema history.

6. Porky's (1981)

Porky's is a raunchy teen comedy set in the 1950s, focusing on a group of high school friends' misadventures. It's rife with sexist and offensive humor, which is out of step with contemporary expectations around gender and respect. It would not get made today due to its explicit content, objectification of women, non-consensual behavior, and offensive humor.

The film's portrayal of sexuality and gender dynamics falls far short of contemporary expectations for respectful and consensual representations, making it problematic by modern standards, where there is a heightened emphasis on responsible and respectful depictions of intimate relations and relationships in media in a post-MeToo world.

7. Freaks (1932)

Freaks is a 1932 horror film featuring real individuals with physical deformities, living and working in a circus sideshow. The film is a product of its time, exploiting and sensationalizing disability for shock value, a practice considered deeply offensive and ableist today.

Although the film aimed to humanize its characters, it has been criticized for casting them as objects of curiosity, villains, or objects of pity. Its outdated language, attitudes, and negative stereotypes are contrary to modern expectations for respectful and inclusive portrayals of diverse communities, particularly those with disabilities.

8. Kids (1995)

Kids, a 1995 film, is highly controversial and unlikely to be made today due to its explicit content, underage cast, and provocative realism, which clash with modern standards regarding responsible portrayals of sensitive subjects, consent, and the well-being of underage actors. Larry Clark's gritty drama delves into the lives of New York City teenagers, exploring issues of intimate relationships, drugs, and HIV. Kids shocked audiences with its graphic content and explicit portrayal of teen life, making it a provocative but divisive film.

9. White Chicks (2004)

Two FBI agents go undercover as wealthy white socialites, with the help of elaborate makeup, to solve a kidnapping case. White Chicks could be criticized for its reliance on racial and gender stereotypes and its use of whiteface makeup, which is a foil to the widely condemned blackface that used to be performed on film in the early 1900s.

The film's cross-racial casting, transgender humor, body-shaming elements, and reliance on caricatured portrayals of white women could all be considered problematic elements of a film in a more socially aware and inclusive era. Despite this, there's been no widespread backlash or condemnation of the film. Most of us look back on it with fondness and nostalgia.

It's still hilarious and, in my opinion, still holds up. Personally, I don't think anyone would complain about the whiteface or tongue-in-cheek gags targeted at the two white women the Marlon Brothers are posing as. If anything from this film were to stir up outrage, it would likely be about cross-dressing being portrayed as a comedy device insulting gay and trans communities.

10. Tropic Thunder (2008)

Tropic Thunder is a satirical comedy about a group of actors shooting a war film in a real conflict zone. The film drew controversy for its use of blackface and its humor, which, at times, is deemed insensitive towards individuals with disabilities.

Despite the controversy surrounding the movie, director Ben Stiller and fellow actors like Robert Downey Jr., whose character was accused of doing blackface, have stood by the film and have no regrets. It's worth noting that RDJ's character is made to look like a realistic African American and not just painted black like in historical cases of blackface.

11. American History X (1998)

This is a powerful drama about a former neo-Nazi trying to prevent his younger brother from following the same path. While addressing the serious issue of racism, American History X is marked by its graphic portrayal of hate crimes, which may be too distressing for some viewers, and its liberal usage of racial slurs.

Of course, this is the point, in order to realistically portray the ideology of white supremacy. This film would not be made today. A thoughtful, resonant, and realistic film tackling the complex issue of race has not been made in the past twenty years. They're too on the nose, too preachy, too unrealistic. American History X was none of those things. It was brutal, ruthless, and unapologetic — exactly as it should have been.

12. Clerks II

Clerks II, a sequel to Kevin Smith's 1994 indie classic Clerks, follows the lives of Dante Hicks and Randal Graves, who now find themselves working at a fast-food restaurant after their beloved Quick Stop convenience store burns down. The film retains the original's sharp wit and raunchy humor, but it pushes boundaries with explicit content and humor that might be considered too controversial by today's standards.

The film features frank discussions about intimacy, relationships, and religion, along with racy scenes. While intended for comedic effect, many of the jokes and gags in this movie would be considered unacceptable in this socially conscious climate.

Clerks II remains a cult classic but is certainly a product of its time and may be viewed with more critical eyes today, especially given certain scenes where Randal continually repeats a racial slur or when he confuses Anne Frank and Helen Keller.

13. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is a zany comedy starring Jim Carrey as a pet detective searching for the Miami Dolphins' missing mascot. It includes scenes that are considered transphobic and meanspirited toward the transgender community. While it's still a revered cult classic comedy, it's unlikely that any screenplay similar to the 1994 film would be written today.

14. Soul Man (1986)

This film is a comedy about a white college student who takes tanning pills to impersonate an African American in order to receive a scholarship. Soul Man was heavily criticized for its premise, which relies on blackface, racial stereotypes, and insensitivity, and age certainly has not been on its side. The implication of the film's premise that African Americans make it into college to fill diversity quotas is not one that has aged well.

15. Junior (1994)

Junior is a comedy in which Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito play scientists experimenting with a male pregnancy. While a lighthearted comedy, Junior has been questioned for its depiction of pregnancy, which some argue reinforces gender stereotypes. The gag of the film is that Schwarzenegger gets pregnant and gives birth. Today, the idea of finding humor in a male pregnancy would be looked down on, as the destigmatization of trans people has started a conversation about trans men getting pregnant.

16. American Beauty (1999)

American Beauty is a dark drama exploring the lives and secrets of a suburban family, with a particular focus on the father's infatuation with his daughter's friend. The movie deals with themes of obsession and dysfunctional relationships, which have drawn criticism in light of contemporary conversations around consent and exploitation.

Once hailed as Best Picture at the Oscars, American Beauty is an exposé of suburban discontent; it would be pretty awkward if it were made today. The lead male, who is obsessed with a minor, is played by none other than Kevin Spacey. While the film is trying to make a point about the seedy underbelly of regular suburban life, it involves the voyeuristic sexual exploitation of a minor to do so.

17. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Mrs. Doubtfire is a family comedy favorite starring Robin Williams, who disguises himself as a British nanny to spend time with his children after a divorce. While a beloved family film, Mrs. Doubtfire has faced scrutiny for its portrayal of gender and the stereotypes associated with cross-dressing.

The film is still well-regarded for being a product of the time and a nostalgic relic of the great Robin Williams' filmography. It's not particularly criticized but would certainly not get made today. There's no longer a sizeable audience for this type of movie, where great humor is found in the premise of a man dressing up as a woman.

18. Chasing Amy (1997)

This Kevin Smith-directed romantic comedy-drama follows a comic book artist who falls in love with a woman with a complicated past. Chasing Amy explores sexual identity and relationships but has been criticized for its representation of LGBTQ+ characters and issues. A major “problematic” plot point by today's standards is the idea of a man converting a lesbian into a woman who likes men and the way it handles female sexuality.

19. Animal House (1978)

Animal House is a classic college comedy filled with raucous humor and fraternity antics. A 1978 comedy classic, it would be considered controversial by today's standards due to its explicit sexual content, objectification of women, glorification of excessive underage drinking and reckless behavior, and its reliance on insensitive humor, including racial and gender stereotypes.

The film's portrayal of college life, characterized by irresponsible behavior and questionable humor, would conflict with contemporary norms that emphasize respectful, inclusive, and gender-sensitive portrayals in media and concerns about consent and responsible depictions of social behavior.

20. Blame It On Rio (1984)

This romantic comedy is about a man who has an affair with his best friend's teenage daughter while on vacation in Rio de Janeiro. It has unsurprisingly been criticized for its dizzying portrayal of an inappropriate relationship and the sexualization of a minor.

21. Song of the South (1946)

Song of the South is a Disney film combining live-action and animation with controversial depictions of post-Civil War Southern life. The film is considered highly offensive due to its racial stereotypes and romanticized portrayal of slavery. It has effectively been banned from public distribution and release by Disney. Due to the film's controversial nature, Disney has chosen not to make it available on home video, streaming services, or for public exhibition in the United States. It remains a contentious and largely inaccessible piece of Disney's history.

22. Clerks (1994)

Clerks is a low-budget comedy that follows the lives of two clerks working at a convenience store and is one of my favorite indie comedy films. Though it's a little less offensive than some of the scenes in its sequel, the film features explicit language and discussions that some find objectionable. Clerks is still celebrated for its indie spirit and quippy dialogue.

However, movies with scripts like Clerks would cause outrage today. The film contains content about necrophilia, outdated gender stereotypes, and a generally insensitive attitude toward various groups. It definitely could not get made today, especially considering it was an ultra-low-budget independent film that only became successful through word of mouth.

23. The Blue Lagoon (1980)

This romantic adventure film is about two shipwrecked children who grow up on a deserted island, exploring their budding sexuality. Now an infamously highly controversial film, it's criticized for its exploitative portrayal of adolescent sexuality. It's a wonder how the movie was made in the first place, and it exemplifies just how much the film industry and overall culture have changed in the past forty years.

24. Malibu's Most Wanted (2003)

Malibu's Most Wanted is a comedy about a privileged white rapper from Malibu who is kidnapped and held in a predominantly African-American neighborhood. In recent years, it has been challenged for its reliance on racial stereotypes and caricatures and its approach to cultural appropriation.

Source: Reddit.