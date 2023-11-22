24 Dark Academia Books That Aren’t The Secret History or Harry Potter

Friends that last longer than life does. Murder, betrayal, and the quintessential thirst for knowledge, all while looking the part. All of this is at the core of dark academia, one of the internet's most beloved book tropes and genres, beginning with The Secret History and The Harry Potter Series, considered cozy dark academia masterpieces.

But there's much more to the genre than the classic Donna Tartt story about bloodthirsty, complicated friendships or the coming-of-age magic in Harry Potter. Here are our top picks for your next dark academia obsession:

1. If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio

Anyone could see this recommendation coming from a mile –or ten– away. If We Were Villains is similar to The Secret History. M.L. Rio spins a story of friends who become so embroiled in their study of Shakespeare that their lives transform beyond playing a role on stage, a transformation they can never return from.

A core dark academia book, If We Were Villains enthralls readers, following the classic Greek tragedy storyline: you know how it ends, and there's nothing more to do than read along.

2. A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik

This book might be your cup of tea if you're looking for a fantasy series set in a boarding school. A magic school, unlike another, contains some of the world's deadliest future coven members if they can survive the dangers lingering at every corner.

Running entirely on magic, with no supervision, graduating from school despite all the monsters seeking to consume you means you must possess extraordinary magical abilities. But this protagonist's magic might be too deadly, even for Scholomance.

3. Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo

Navigating the secret world of Yale’s occult societies is Alex Stern, an unlikely freshman with an odd affinity that lands her a second chance to live after a tumultuous past.

Assigned to maintain order across these secret societies, Alex struggles between duty to the organization offering a future and the never-ending ghosts of her past. This dark, atmospheric, slow-burn book is spattered with violence, gore, and secrets that kill, not haunt.

4. Babel by R.F. Kuang

R.F. Kuang will aim where you are most vulnerable. Lonely, grieving, orphaned Robin Swift finds himself whisked off to the center of the English Empire, trained as a Cantonese translator for Oxford's mighty language research center, Babel, where the translation is currency and silver is power.

At Babel, Robin is torn between his only group of misfit friends, a secret society, and his fragmented allegiance to the professor who gave him everything and the land he left behind. This book was hard to put down once I started, owing to its brilliant writing, multidimensional characters, and ability to evoke deep, organic emotions.

5. A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab

Three Londons, three worlds, haunted by the shadow of a fourth; the series follows Kell, one of the last magicians in Red London with the ability to travel across the other London's as he grapples with dangerous magic with a mind of its own. Although not set at a school or university, one of V.E. Schwab’s best works, this series stood out to me because of the refreshing plot and the well-crafted characters.

Striking a balance between the story, world-building, and character portrayal is one of Schwab’s most outstanding achievements, which I recommend you witness in Kell’s travels to other worlds and his interaction with the aspiring pirate and nimble thief, Delilah Bard.

6. The Luminaries by Susan Dennard

I got through this fast-paced, urban fantasy read in one sitting, leaving me wanting more. The descriptive world-building and suspense made this an enjoyable experience.

In this contemporary fantasy world, outcast Winnie Wednesday attempts to restore her family's honor by competing in the Hunter Trials. The Luminaries are a group protecting humankind from vicious monsters lurking in the forest of Hemlock Falls. Although I had many questions, the next book will hopefully answer them.

7. Legendborn by Tracy Deonn

This YA Fantasy series is a spin on the classic King Arthur mythos, based on the lives of powerful high school students, or “Legendborn,” the direct descendants of King Arthur’s Knights preparing for a major war.

Bree Matthews, still reeling from her mother’s sudden demise, discovers a shocking link between the Legendborn students at UNC-Chapel Hill and a lost memory that could uncover the secret of her mother’s death.

You’ll love this book as it explores many forms of magic, witty dialogue, and an exciting resolution of the loneliness and detachment many YA heroes and heroines experience when facing the unknown.

8. The Dark Vault by V.E. Schwab

Libraries and books are central to this genre, but imagine if you discovered a world where shelves were lined with the dead and Librarians read them instead of books. This unputdownable book duo explores death, loss, and a terrifying legacy thrust onto Mackenzie Bishop, Keeper, liar, and protector.

This book is written in V.E. Schwab’s signature style: atmospheric world-building and evocative writing to bring out complex emotions in the readers and a story that will stay with you forever.

9. A Study in Drowning by Ava Reid

Ava Reid stole my breath away and took her sweet time returning it. I can’t think of this book as anything but beautiful: academic rivals, the freshness of a cliffside dwelling, women’s place in academia, and, at its core, the nature of a story.

Effy Sayre is a refreshingly flawed character whose relatability isn’t cheesy but human and memorable as she embarks on an adventure to uncover the legacy of her favorite fairytale writer, Myrddin, whose words coincide with her childhood visions.

10. The Luminaries by Eleanor Catton

This book is suitable if you're interested in a long, complex tale resembling a Dickens novel featuring crime, suspense, and wit. The story promises a fresh outlook on Dark Academia through numerous retellings, lore, and astrology. Set in the 19th century, Walter Moody travels to become a part of New Zealand's goldfields. He becomes embroiled in the town's mysterious happenings and a council of men who resemble a secret society.

11. These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong

Where would we be without an enemies-to-lovers YA Fantasy as good as this? This historical mafia retelling of Romeo and Juliet centers on the Scarlet Gang and the White Flowers in 1926 Shanghai.

Both gangs must set aside their differences to conquer something lurking beneath the surface, threatening the city’s survival because, as Chloe Gong writes, “In Glittering Shanghai, a monster awakens.” This book stands out as a genre-defining slow-burn enemy to lovers with a spectacular ending that I devoured in one go.

12. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

There’s nothing like a complicated family mystery to get your heart racing, and Mexican Gothic promises a thrilling tale of madness and doom that does precisely that.

A mysterious house, dark family secrets, and a withering family legacy combine to form a classic gothic tale surrounding headstrong Noemí Taboada. She embodies female desire and hunger in a world that expects much less.

13. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

Another V.E. Schwab entry that creates a genre of its own. Schwab has a way of crafting the most original stories and compelling characters like Addie and Luc, who promise to remain in your head for the foreseeable future. Desperate to escape the confines of a small-town life, Adeline prays to the wrong gods.

Freedom comes not only at the cost of her soul but also the memory of her; all, including her parents, forget Adeline. What is freedom when no one remembers your name? Three hundred years of Addie learning to leave a mark on the world will have you questioning life, mortality, and the resilience it takes to stay free.

14. Bunny by Mona Awad

Mean Girls (2004) meets Heathers (1988) meets dark academia in a New England MFA Program when Samatha Heather Mackey receives an invitation to the very clique she considers detestable; the Bunnies’ gatherings are intense, disturbing, and threaten the folds of Samantha’s life, including her other friendships.

Mona Awad intertwines the classic loneliness and desire to belong to tropes in a telling tale of female friendships. Make sure to distinguish this from The Secret History; this hive mind of a book is nothing similar and will surprise you with every page.

15. A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness

My favorite cozy, witchy, dark academia read includes vampires and witches with PhDs, with Oxford’s prized Bodleian library serving as the beginning of a discovery. The reluctant witch, Diana Bishop, recalls a coveted and long-lost manuscript that could explain the origins of all creatures, who soon flock to the library and into her life, including one charming Matthew Clairmont.

This book never uses cliched tropes like miscommunication or unwarranted plot twists, and it is something I’ve reread multiple times. It was also adapted into a stellar TV Show with Matthew Goode playing the vampire Clairmont.

16. A Lesson in Vengeance by Victoria Lee

Here's another witchy series with the perfect setting: a distant campus in the mountains, a recent death, the ghosts of witches past rumored to be haunting the grounds, and radio silence from the school.

This queer young adult fantasy follows Felicity Morrow, resisting Dalloway School's darkness in vain. When the novelist Ellis Haley asks for her help with the school's occult history, this unreliable narrator seamlessly weaves the past and present together.

17. Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li

This is a heist novel that Six of Crows and Babel fans might appreciate for a heist group that checks all the boxes. Despite a perfect Ivy League career, Will Chen intends to steal ancient and highly coveted art pieces.

Joined by a fellow academic, nimble-fingered pre-med student, race car enthusiast engineer, and Silicon Valley tech, the two race to earn a life-changing sum while navigating their own diaspora identities. While this book isn’t perfect, it’s a fun and thrilling read that would work well on screen.

18. The Ivies by Alexa Donne

Would you kill to study at a prestigious university? In this elite school mystery series, someone might. When one of the five girls known as the Ivies is found dead after a Harvard acceptance, suspicions turn inward, and this brilliant, ruthless group of girls falls apart at the seams. If you like a mystery loaded with teen drama and relentless competition, this book is for you.

19. Possession by A.S. Byatt

I can’t believe how long I ignored this book before dusting it off my shelf. A.S Byatt will make you fall in love with each letter, poem, and whispered little conversation between the reader and book that will hit home to those of us trapped in different lives.

The mystery at the heart of the novel, the melancholia, and poetry will ensnare you. I suggest reading this book without knowing what will happen to get the best experience.

20. A Young Doctor’s Notebook by Mikhail Bulgakov

You won’t find this book on many lists. Still, Bulgakov’s satirical and political take on the life of a freshly minted doctor thrust into the hinterlands of society is lovely, bleak, and thoughtful in the way only Russian literature can be.

If you want a darkly comedic yet existential read that will have you laughing about a young man’s personal and professional development and struggles over time, don’t waste time picking this up. You can also watch the TV series featuring John Hamm and Daniel Radcliffe.

21. Wilder Girls by Rory Power

A Lord of the Flies rework, Wilder Girls is set in quarantined Raxter Hall, with disease killing off teachers and poisoning the student body. The remaining girls, wary of the wild woods and its transformed inhabitants, are stranded on the island.

But it’s not safe inside, either. Raxter Hall has its secrets, too, but the best aspect of this book is that I didn’t find a single entirely likable character due to their complex and, as the title suggests, wild nature.

22. Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

I went into this book blind and was thrilled to find this creepy, Pretty Little Liars-ish exploration of an elitist academic institution that met all the expectations I never had of it. The positions of two remarkable students are at risk when the anonymous Aces begin to reveal private information about them.

But Chiamaka and Devon aren’t letting anyone ruin their chances of success and team up to fight back against this mysterious interloper.

23. Our Share of the Night by Mariana Enriquez

Ominous, gothic, provocative, and confounding, this novel’s premise had me obliterating my nails: father and son resisting the call of destiny, a dead mother’s horrific legacy, and a country torn with war.

Gaspar’s twisted coming-of-age is influenced by the phantom of his mother’s past and his father’s treatment of him. If you’re a dark academia reader with a penchant for terrifying revelations, Enriquez will have your head spinning.

24. Ink Blood Sister Scribe by Emma Törzs

Esther and Joanna, estranged by their mother’s death, are reunited when a book murders their father. The two sisters, raised to guard magical books in the family library, are thrust into an adventure where they are both protectors and hunted by those who would abuse the library’s powers. This book is a commendable urban fantasy with a provocative commentary on isolation and the perfect fit for some escapism.