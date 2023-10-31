24 Facts About Classic Halloween Movies That Will Change the Way You Watch Them

It's that time of year again. It's time to dust off your spooky decorations, dim the lights, pop your corn, and dive into your annual Halloween film bucket list. What's more fun than binge-watching Halloween movies? Some movie trivia! From iconic horror moments to behind-the-scenes revelations, this is your guide to rediscovering the classics in a whole new light.

1. The Sixth Sense's Most Iconic Line Almost Never Made It In

The Sixth Sense is notorious for two things — its iconic twist ending and a single line, “I see dead people.” However, one of these things almost didn't happen due to Frank Marshall, a producer on the film, who feared the line made the film's twist ending too obvious. As it turned out, the line became a legendary tagline for the movie, and its plot twist became one of the most shocking endings of its time.

2. Danny Elfman Wrote The Nightmare Before Christmas Score Without Ever Seeing a Script

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a ubiquitous holiday film. Halloween, Christmas, or a random night in July, you can't go wrong with this movie. From its Burton-esque visuals and heartwarming holiday feels to its charming songs, the movie is a whimsical treat any night of the year.

Since the music is such a crucial aspect of the film's signature spooky yet heartwarming atmosphere, it might come as a shock that Danny Elfman had never seen a script for the film when he composed it. In the early stages of the film, the story wasn't fully fleshed out, as it initially began as a poem written by Tim Burton, along with the art style for the characters.

From here, the story was adapted into a movie with the help of Henry Selick's direction. Elfman, a long-time collaborator with Burton, was brought on before a script was in motion. Instead, Burton worked closely with Elfman to explain the characters and themes, accompanied by some sketches as a jumping-off point.

The vague concepts presented by Burton inspired Elfman, who wrote ten songs for the film before any script was written. Elfman's then-girlfriend, Caroline Thompson, wrote the script post-musical composition and worked Elfman's songs into it.

3. Child's Play Was Inspired By 80s Fixation on ‘Cabbage Patch Kids' and ‘My Buddy' Toys

The 80s was a different time. With no TikTok or Instagram feeds to suck in young, impressionable minds with hours of doom-scrolling, kids were targeted the old-fashioned way — through advertising companies. Director and screenwriter Don Mancini was inspired by a cynical take on Madison Avenue advertisers, whose ads targeted children and the toy doll craze of the 80s, which spread as a social contagion.

Children simply had to have the latest Cabbage Patch Kids doll, leading to outright violence. Riots erupted in the streets as parents fought over the latest models they often couldn't even afford to please their children. In the film, Chucky is a ‘Good Guys' doll, a direct parallel to the My Buddy and Cabbage Patch Kids crazes.

Driven by consumerism and feeding into the mass marketing surrounding the dolls, Andy's mom resorts to purchasing one from a homeless man at a discounted rate, which turns out to be possessed by a murderous spirit. This is a metaphor for the way the marketing hype surrounding these dolls contributed to violence and mass hysteria.

4. There Is an Additional Two Minute Ending to The Shining, Which No One Has Ever Seen

Upon The Shining‘s initial release, there were an extra two minutes to its ending. However, unhappy with the audience's reaction, director Stanley Kubrick cut the two minutes out and spliced the scenes back together during the first week of its release. He requested that Warner Bros. submit specific instructions for theaters in NY and LA with showings to cut the footage and mail it back to them.

They followed his instructions, and to this day, almost no one has seen the extra scene except for the lucky few who went to the first few showings of the movie in 1980. There are conflicting accounts of exactly what the cut footage consists of. However, notorious perfectionist Stanley Kubrick kept it under lock and key, allegedly destroying it so it would never be seen again.

5. The Concept for Final Destination Stemmed From a Scrapped Spec Script for The X-Files

The story for Final Destination originated from an abandoned spec script that young screenwriter Jeffrey Reddick originally wrote for The X-Files. Reddick's original script was titled Flight 180 and was inspired by the 1984 movie Sole Survivor, about a woman who survives a plane crash, only to be hunted down by an unseen force to correct the imbalance in the natural order, along with anyone else who suspects it.

In 1999, Reddick wrote a script where Scully's brother had a premonition about a plane crash with similar themes. He submitted it to the show's writing staff, hoping it would get adapted into an episode. Although the show didn't end up using the script, it did catch the attention of New Line Cinema.

The film production company saw the potential in the concept and decided to acquire the script with the intention of developing it into a feature film. The script was reworked and expanded into what became the first Final Destination film, released in 2000. While the basic concept of people escaping a disaster due to a premonition remained, the script underwent significant revisions and was adapted for the horror film genre.

6. Drew Barrymore Requested Her Hair in Scream Resemble Michelle Pfeiffer's in Scarface

Scarface, an iconic piece of 80s cinema, was a standout not only for its intense storytelling but also for its meticulous aesthetics. Michelle Pfeiffer, who donned stunning silk dresses, a waif-like frame, and a short blonde bob with bangs, commanded the screen. Barrymore, who wanted something akin to a 50s pixie haircut for her role as Casey Becker in Scream, decided to tone it down and used Pfeiffer's likeness in Scarface as her inspirational muse for the look.

7. After the Release of Scream, the Use of the Caller ID Feature on Landlines Tripled

A hilarious but perhaps understandable factoid about how art influences regular life, caller ID phone features tripled after the release of Scream in 1996. At the time, caller ID was not a standard landline feature and certainly wasn't common. After the horror film about a masked serial killer who called unsuspecting teens and butchered them when they failed to ace his horror movie pop quizzes, the added phone feature became much more popular.

8. Leonardo DiCaprio Was Called in to Read for Max Dennison in Hocus Pocus

Leonardo DiCaprio, who was rumored to have turned down the role of Max Dennison in Hocus Pocus, never actually read any lines for the part, but there is a grain of truth to the rumor. DiCaprio was called in to meet with director Kenny Ortega and read lines for the role despite being definitively unavailable to do the film.

He had prior commitments with This Boy's Life and What's Eating Gilbert Grape, the latter of which earned him his first Oscar nomination. Ortega says the casting directors called him in to read for the role of Max because they knew he would kill it and would inspire Ortega to find the right (available) person.

DiCaprio never ended up reading any lines and only met with Ortega for lunch, but it was enough to sell Ortega on his talents just by soaking up the actor's vibe. While Ortega was convinced there was something special about DiCaprio, he knew once Omri Katz read for the role of Max that he was perfect for the part.

9. In The Shining, the Color Red is Visible in Almost Every Single Shot

The color red is intentionally and prominently used in almost every scene in Stanley Kubrick's film adaptation of The Shining. Kubrick was known for his meticulous attention to detail and symbolism in his films. The presence of red is not necessarily in every shot, but it is used strategically and prominently in various scenes. The reasons for the use of red can be open to interpretation, but there are some common theories:

Symbolism: Red is often associated with strong emotions and psychological tension.

Foreshadowing: Red is used to foreshadow danger or negative events. For example, the elevators at the Overlook are filled with blood in a memorable and iconic scene.

Artistic Expression: Kubrick was known for his unique, artistic approach to filmmaking. The use of red may be a stylistic choice to create a visually distinctive and unsettling atmosphere.

Subtext: Some have suggested that the use of red in The Shining has a deeper subtext related to Native American genocide, as the film is set on an Indian burial ground. The red color could be a nod to the bloodshed associated with this history.

10. Jack Nicholson's Volunteer Firefighter Experience Required Replacing a Prop Door With a Real Door in The Shining

Due to Jack Nicholson's experience as a volunteer firefighter, he quickly took down a prop door with an axe while filming a famous scene in The Shining. The scene, in which Jack Torrance uses an axe to break through a bathroom door to get to his wife, Wendy, proved too easy for the actor.

Because Nicholson's swing was more efficient and forceful than the prop door was designed to handle, they had to replace the fake door with a real one to make the scene work as intended. This forcefulness lent to the scene's intensity, as Nicholson really did have to exert a lot of force and power to break through the door.

11. During the Filming of Scream, the Actors Were Prohibited From Meeting the Voice of Ghostface

On the set of Scream, Wes Craven prevented the actors who portrayed the victims and potential targets of Ghostface from seeing the actor behind the mask, Roger L. Jackson. This was done to enhance the suspense and tension in the scenes, as the voice of Ghostface plays a significant role in building fear throughout the film.

The voice actor would often hide on set and make phone calls during scenes, just like the character in the film. This technique created a more authentic and genuinely frightened reaction from the actors who Ghostface was stalking and it added to the tension and surprise in the performances.

12. Halloween was originally titled The Babysitter Murders and Didn't Take Place on Halloween

In the film's early stages, Halloween was a different movie entirely. The film's success can be attributed to a happy accident of changes. Initially titled The Babysitter Murders, the movie was, at its core, about a murderer who killed babysitters.

It took place over several days instead of a single day and had nothing to do with Halloween. The Halloween premise was born out of a logistical issue with the budget. They didn't have the funds to shoot in different locations or to keep continuity, so they needed a premise that gave them a reason for the film to occur over a single day. Thus, Halloween was born.

13. The Actors in Final Destination 3 Had to Ride the Roller Coaster in the Opening Scene 26 Times to Get the Shot

How many times could you bear to ride the same roller coaster? In the opening of Final Destination 3, the roller coaster disaster sequence required the actors to ride the coaster 26 times to get the necessary shots. In the scene, they run into almost every problem they can on the amusement park ride. The safety bar comes undone, various small objects and hazards become dangerous projectiles, the coaster derails, the wheels come off, and riders fly off the ride on what feels like the longest roller coaster ride ever.

14. Matthew Lillard's Reaction to Getting Hit in the Head With a Phone in Scream Was Real

In the final act of the 90s horror hit Scream, it's revealed that Billy Loomis and Stu Macher are the murderous tag team behind Ghostface. During this long sequence, Billy and Stu take turns talking to Sidney on the phone, and actor Skeet Ulrich accidentally hits Matthew Lillard with the phone.

Stu's hilarious line about him getting hit with the phone was a genuine reaction that provoked an improvised line in character. Craven kept it in the movie, and it's considered one of its funniest lines. That's not the only line Lillard improvised. Just seconds later, when he picks up the phone to ask if Sidney really called the police, he says, crying, “My mom and dad are going to be so mad at me,” which was also not in the script. Lillard made Scream so much funnier with his unique mannerisms and hilarious improvisations.

15. Eddie Murphy Was in Contention for the Role of the Candyman

Candyman, an exceptional yet criminally underrated 90s horror flick, might have hit more mainstream success had Eddie Murphy taken the role. Producers considered casting Murphy to play the title role of Candyman but instead ended up going with Tony Todd. Rumors swirled that the reason Murphy didn't get the part was due to his shorter stature and his high cost, being at the height of his career. However, director Bernard Rose clarified years later that Murphy was never their first choice for the role.

16. Gunnar Hansen Wore Heels the Entire Time He Played Leatherface in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The character design of Leatherface was intended to have him tower over the rest of the characters. Despite already boasting a menacingly tall stature at 6'4″, his natural height came just shy of the towering visuals the filmmakers envisioned.

The actor wore three-inch heels in all of his scenes to tower even higher over his victims as Leatherface, but that didn't make chase sequences any easier to film. Running after the other actors in heels while maintaining a scary, menacing demeanor with chainsaws in hand was a skill he had to acquire on set. The heels were disguised through lifts in the actor's boots.

17. The Disgusting Vomit Scene in The Exorcist Was a Real Reaction

During the filming of the vomit scene in The Exorcist, it hit Jason Miller, who played Father Karras, in the face rather than the chest as originally intended. The scene involved Linda Blair's character, Regan, projectile vomiting green pea soup at Father Karras.

The special effects used were more forceful than expected, resulting in an authentic reaction from Miller, who was genuinely disgusted and surprised by the impact. Director William Friedkin kept the unexpected reaction in the film, believing it added to the authenticity and shock value of the scene.

18. The Blair Witch Project Was Filmed in Eight Days, and Actors Faced Food Restriction

The Blair Witch Project was filmed on a very low budget over eight days. It was made with a tiny crew and a cast consisting of relatively unknown actors. This limited shooting schedule was essential for maintaining the low production costs and creating the found footage-style realism that the film is known for.

The director also carefully rationed the actors' food to ensure they were given just enough to make the trek through the forest without risk to their health but little enough to fuel irritability and tension between them. The brief and intense shooting schedule added to the film's authenticity, as the actors, who were also responsible for operating the camera equipment, endured physically and emotionally challenging conditions in the woods during the shoot.

19. Tim Curry Was So Scary Playing Pennywise That the Cast Avoided Him on Set

On the DVD commentary of It, the actors shared anecdotes about their experience working with Tim Curry, sharing that his creepy and disturbing portrayal of Pennywise was so compelling that the actors would avoid him on set. To be fair, I don't think I want to spend much time conversing with a fully-in-costume Pennywise on my lunch break, either.

20. These Actresses Were in Contention to Play Sidney Prescott in Scream

Some actresses who were considered to play Sidney Prescott include Reese Witherspoon, Brittany Murphy, and Molly Ringwald, who was screenwriter Kevin Williamson's top choice. Ringwald, who was 27 then, declined because she thought she was too old to play a high school student. The role went to Neve Campbell, who was 22 when the movie was filmed.

21. The Most Memorable Line From Casper Was a Result of an Uncredited Script Rewrite From J.J. Abrams

In the original script, Casper never took human form and it didn't include the film's most iconic line, “Can I keep you?” This scene was actually the result of an uncredited rewrite by J.J. Abrams, whom producer Steven Spielberg brought on to write an alternate ending. Abrams' newly envisioned ending got approved, and then a nationwide search for the human Casper began. Actor Devon Sawa submitted an audition via VHS tape to casting directors and, a week later, got the part. He thanks Abrams for still being a working actor today.

22. The Shot-for-Shot Remake of Psycho Was a Critical and Box Office Failure

There was a shot-for-shot remake of Alfred Hitchcock's classic film Psycho released in 1998. It was directed by Gus Van Sant and aimed to recreate the original 1960 film nearly frame by frame, with minor updates for the contemporary setting. The 1998 remake received mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences and was a commercial disappointment.

Viewers and critics felt that the film lacked the tension and suspense of the original and questioned the necessity of the shot-for-shot remake. While it was an interesting experiment in filmmaking, it did not achieve the critical or commercial success of the original Hitchcock film. The cast of the 1998 version included actors such as Vince Vaughn as Norman Bates, Anne Heche as Marion Crane, and Julianne Moore as Lila Crane. Despite the efforts to recreate the original film, it failed to capture the magic and impact of Hitchcock's masterpiece and has been largely forgotten.

23. Interview With the Vampire Was Written With the Intention of Having Two Female Leads, With Cher and Anjelica Huston in Mind

Anne Rice's editor, Vicki Wilson, expressed a strong desire for Anjelica Huston to play the character Lestat in Interview with the Vampire. Anne Rice, the author of the novel, revealed that she originally wrote a script where Cher was intended to portray the character Louis.

During this time, there were discussions between Rice and producer Julia Phillips about a unique take on the story, with the concept that Louis would be portrayed as a trans woman. The idea was based on historical gender restrictions, where women couldn't own property and manage affairs like men.

So, in this script, Louis would dress as a man, but the rest of the story would remain largely the same as the original Interview with the Vampire. Though the roles ultimately went to Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, producer David Geffen was adamant about casting Cher.

24. Jamie Lee Curtis Was Not the First Choice for Laurie Strode, but Her Casting is an Ode to Alfred Hitchcock

Jamie Lee Curtis was not the first casting choice for the role of Laurie Strode in John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic Halloween. The role of Laurie Strode was initially offered to actress Annie Lockhart, but she turned it down. Jamie Lee Curtis, who was a relatively unknown actress at the time, was eventually cast in the role as an homage to the iconic director Alfred Hitchcock.

Curtis is the daughter of Janet Leigh, who played the character Marion Crane in Hitchcock's Psycho. Leigh's character in Psycho is a significant influence on the character of Laurie Strode, and Curtis's involvement in Halloween can be seen as a nod to her mother's role in one of Hitchcock's most famous films.

