24 Famous Actors People Would Rather Die Than Watch No Matter How Good The Film Is

Have you ever disliked an actor so much you'd rather die than watch anything they appear in? You're not alone. Gather around as we explore 24 famous actors who fall under this category, according to film lovers on an online community.

1. James Corden

“100%. He's not funny, and is so annoying,” says a contributor. James Corden's attempt at humor has fetched him such unexpected dislike. So many people agree his sense of humor is, in fact, not funny and even angers his audience. So, they'd rather skip a film he's featured in or take a sip of the deadliest poison.

2. Woody Allen

Woody Allen's personal life turned once loyal fans into critics, some of whom have sworn never to see any movie he's featured in again, no matter how good it may be. Even though some allegations against him may be false, some people won't change their minds. Someone says, “Just seeing his face gives me creeps.”

3. Tiffany Haddish

Becoming “too extra” has made Tiffany Haddish an enemy of some. You could hear phrases such as “I hate Tiffany Haddish” for no plausible reason other than that she's “too extra.” Despite the popularity she's attained in her career, not everyone can sit through a Tiffany Haddish movie.

4. Jared Leto

Movie lovers agree that they'd rather die than sit to watch a Jared Leto movie. Their complaints range from the fact that he is a terrible actor to being incredibly annoying now. Some categorically state that they do not want to know what it is but do not want to watch Jared Leto.

5. Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer's sensitive jokes aimed at bringing laughter to people's faces have instead brought their dread upon her. Sometimes, racism and insensitivity are all needed for a once-famous person to be down on glory. Some people have also noted that she is quite unoriginal and uncreative, always plagiarizing other people's styles.

6. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise's Scientology beliefs have had people questioning his character, most of whom will disregard any movie he appears in. Some comments he leaves in public have made people opine that his talent is the only thing he offers.

7. Gwyneth Paltrow

People who know Gwyneth Paltrow down to her early days have decided she's not one to invest quality movie viewing time. These people share their opinions that Paltrow has a long history of appearing arrogant and pretentious. In addition, some have said that her acting skills are nearly nonexistent.

8. Jennifer Lopez

J-Lo may have a voice that can pull down the heavens, but her acting skills do not nearly compare. She has been described as “cringe” in acting, even though she's been in a few good movies. Some people think it's a total waste of time to watch her unless it's a music video.

9. Will Ferrell

“Will Ferrell, I know a lot of people think he's funny, but I just think his jokes are dumb,” a contributor shares. I guess it simply takes a lot or zero effort to be funny. Ferrell's “childish” humor only seems to get on people's nerves.

10. Ezra Miller

Controversies have wrapped themselves tightly around Ezra Miller's neck like a thick choker. The Flash star has had his share of backlashes to a very high degree that people have grown tired of him. Their resignation from movies he's featured in proves this.

11. Kevin Spacey

Once the actor everyone wanted to watch, now the one everyone can't stand. Kevin Spacey's current status with people who were formerly diehard fans shows that even the tiniest deviation can cause a massive fall from glory. Although part of his loyal fanbase remains, many believe that he's such a creep.

12. Ben Stiller

For Ben Stiller, many contributors note he is a pretty decent actor, and their problem with not wanting to engage his presence in a movie only comes from the place of genuine dislike for some features he plays. A movie buff explains: “He's pretty much typecast as an awkward bumbler who gives the audience anxiety with one mistake after another. Meet the Parents was awful for this reason.”

13. Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg desperately wants to forget that he was once a rapper in the 1980s, but the internet never forgets. Now to his acting, Mark seems to no longer be welcomed by the viewers because of his violent lifestyle and strong racist stance. It's difficult for people to forget or forgive that he punched a guy in the eye for being Asian.

14. Alec Baldwin

Someone, please tell Alec Baldwin that you don't command respect by being violent or aggressive. It's no news that nobody wants anything to do with an aggressively violent person, hence why fans are reconsidering their loyalty to this actor. “If you even dare to take a photo of him or from what I[‘ve] heard, even call out his name, he might go into a tirade on you,” a person shares.

15. Nicolas Cage

We're left to wonder if there's something in Nicolas Cage's face that scares people away from him. Some people share that they cannot tolerate a movie where he is cast because they cannot stand looking at his face. He might be a good actor, but something about his face further frightens prospective fans.

16. Adam Sandler

His repetitiveness of a similar character portrayal leaves people wondering if Adam Sandler is talented or if he's simply afraid of trying out different, more challenging roles. A critic writes, “It's always about any or all of the following subjects: One, he's angry; two, childhood nostalgia; or three, he's Jewish. It gets old fast.”

17. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston haters say that she's basically acting as herself in every movie she stars in. They think she lacks range and is, in fact, untalented in this field. Someone notes that she's only famous because she's a “nepotism baby.”

18. Shia LaBeouf

People complain about how Shia LaBeouf leaves the actual acting for shouting everyone's eardrums to a pause. Humorously, someone thinks the name Shia LaBeouf would be a perfect name for a stripper or drag queen. But viewers think that, unlike drag queens, LaBeouf brings an unwelcoming drama to the scene.

19. Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy's sense of humor and how she delivers it in her movies has been described as abysmal and bland. “I can't stand her performance,” blurts a movie critic. Advice to McCarthy would be to try her skills in performing other roles, as some fans complain that she's constantly repeating a role in different movies.

20. Will Smith

After the viral Oscars incident, some real fans of Smith have found it hard to accept that violent side of him. These fans shared they loved the Fresh Prince until the incident. Now, they find it hard to stand his presence in a movie.

21. Steven Seagal

If throwing a bomb on someone you don't like was legal, surely thousands of people would wait in line to throw bombs on Steven Seagal. Seagal has been accused of a lot of sexual harassment and brutality. Also, his egotistical behavior has left people further estranged from anything related to him.

22. Natalie Portman

Oh, if beauty could save. Despite being one of the most beautiful actresses, Natalie Portman has yet to gain the loyalty of a vast fanbase. This is because quite a several people believe she lacks the talent required to make her one of the most sought-after actors. “Any part she has in any movie I watch immediately takes me out of it and reminds me that I'm not in an immersive fantasy world but one where actors are reading scripted lines,” says a movie critic.

23. Jennifer Lawrence

Several people hate Lawrence by the day and do not want to hear about any movie she stars in. According to some, she comes across as phony and to others as untalented. There's been a drastic reduction in the quality of the movies she appears in recently, notes another person.

24. Vin Diesel

Besides car race scenes, critics think Vin Diesel knows nothing about acting. For a man who changed his name from Mark Sinclair to Vin Diesel, you might've expected something thrilling with the new identity. Perhaps, the name “Diesel” only works in favor of fast car scenes.

Source: Reddit.