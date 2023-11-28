24 Mistakes Married Women Are Making With Their Money

Money matters are high on every woman's list. But when financial issues are not well-managed in a relationship, they cause a lot of strife. As relationships are, at best, challenging, we may need to learn how to create a harmonious existence where money is concerned. Here are mistakes married women are making with their money;

1. Having Different Financial Values

Most women need to take the time to discuss financial expectations with their partner beforehand. Once they commit and end up in a union, they find their partners don't share in their monetary values, which could discourage them from being financially independent.

2. Not Trusting Their Financial Instincts

Some women fall into the traditional thoughts, expecting men to be the sole providers. They don't trust their financial instincts and follow whatever their partners decide in financial matters.

3. Spending Too Much of Their Income

When you're spending between cars, extravagant vacations, and the latest designer wear, it's challenging to have any savings left. Most women spend their money on immediate needs without considering what tomorrow brings.

4. Not Getting Involved in Managing the Family's Finances

Some women do an excellent job of managing their accounts but aren't involved in managing their family's financial accounts. They need to learn how money is spent or the assets involved.

5. Paying Half of Everything

When women offer to pay half of everything, even if their partner makes more money than them, they box themselves in a financial corner. There are better ways to go than 50/50. Instead, each contributes a small portion of their income towards a joint account, which could cover the bills.

6. Not Getting Professional Advice

You may be liable for any debts your spouse accrues in a marriage. If your spouse is not honest about their income, you'll need help from a lawyer, especially in a divorce. Most women need to get professional advice early enough and learn how to manage their finances.

7. Not Realizing Marriages Come to an End

No one gets married to get divorced; we don't want to go into a marriage planning for a financial exit. Most women don't prepare for any challenging situations that may lie ahead, such as the end of a marriage where they're left alone to cater to their bills.

8. Not Having a Separate Savings Account

Women without a separate savings account won't enjoy financial freedom or the security of having their own money. Whether you're working or not, aim to save a small amount of cash on the side for the independence you need.

9. Entirely Relying on Their Partner's Income

Women who only rely on their partner's income put themselves in a financially vulnerable position. Even without a 9 to 5, women can do things like YouTube tutorials on the side to earn a bit of income.

10. Overspending on Children

Granted, women want to pamper their children. They want to provide their little ones with everything they need. While there's nothing wrong with this, these decisions may lead to long-term financial consequences.

11. Not Saving for Retirement

It's never too early to start saving for retirement. Many married women need to keep this in mind. As a woman, you could face additional challenges, such as taking career breaks to raise children, which will stop your income from flowing. So starting on your retirement savings early enough is essential.

12. Letting Shame Get in the Way

Shame is a tremendous financial obstacle for many married women. They are embarrassed they aren't what they should be financially. The shame stops them in their tracks, and they don't pursue their financial interests.

13. Overvaluing Their Budgeting Skills

Women believe they are excellent at managing money as they care for the household. However, managing daily household needs and finances are two different things. Women should take time to understand how each of these things is different from the other.

14. Not Investing

Making money while you sleep is one of the most significant ways to create wealth. Married women don't invest their money in equities or stock exchanges and won't have any coming in while they don't work.

15. Not Buying Insurance

While women naturally protect their families against disaster, most don't use the same inclination to guard their families against financial matters. It can be financially devastating when inevitable situations happen and income stops flowing. It's essential to invest in life insurance, disability insurance, and other forms of insurance that would protect a family.

16. Co-Signing Loans Without Investigating

Many women fall prey to wrong financial decisions because they are quick to co-sign loans without proper investigation. They must look out for themselves and research the loan terms and what they are getting into. It's best to make careful financial considerations before committing to anything.

17. Hiding Money and Assets

Trust is the bedrock of every relationship. When married women hide their true net worth from their partners, it can spell doom for their marriage. These sorts of secrets are the demise of a marriage. Trust and transparency are significant in any relationship.

18. Letting Salary Differences Be an Issue

When a woman makes more money than their husband, it can lead to marital strain, especially if the couple subscribes to typical gender roles. Fortunately, seeking help from mental health practitioners and financial experts can help lessen the tension and resolve concerns.

19. Not Keeping Purchases in the Open

Hiding purchases from your significant other is essentially lying. Some married women don't keep their assets and investments in the open and go out of their way to create financial mistrust.

20. Not Having a Budget

No one enjoys budgeting! But it's an essential part of being wise with your finances. However, not all married women budget. They spend their money on a whim, and it doesn't see them through for the long haul.

21. Not Having a Financial Plan

With a long-term financial plan, married women will enjoy a harmonious relationship. They need to see the big picture, which affects decisions on financial matters and other aspects of a relationship. Creating long-term goals and occasionally checking in on your financial health is the best way to address this issue.

22. Not Encouraging a Will

Because they feel like they still have many years to enjoy, married women don't see the need to establish their will early on. But they won't be protected in unexpected life events like death. It's never too early to start planning.

23. Not Talking About Money

According to studies, most married women don't talk about money because it's uncomfortable or a touchy subject. Without these conversations, they won't be able to prepare for emergencies, investment opportunities, and accumulate debt. Open communication about finances is paramount!

24. Hiding Bad Money Habits

When getting together with our partners, we want to show off our best sides, including our sense of responsibility in financial matters. Due to this, married women tend to hide bad money habits they have, like gambling, addiction, and uncontrollable spending, leaving their marriages to unravel as they expose these traits.

