Hope For Us All: 24 Unexpected Traits That People Confess To Finding Attractive

Hey there, fellow curious minds. Folks on an online community spill the beans on the most unexpected, quirky, and downright odd things that make hearts skip a beat and butterflies flutter unexpectedly, and today, we're here to share them. From peculiar quirks to offbeat charms, get ready to say, “Wait, seriously? That's attractive?”

1. A Crooked Tooth

Who would have thought that a slightly misaligned tooth could be seen as attractive? For some, it's precisely the imperfection that makes a smile captivating. Embracing that little twist in a tooth can be a sign of appreciating the individuality and character that make each person unique.

2. A Person's “Sick Voice”

It could be the vulnerability that comes with being under the weather, the tenderness in their voice, or the husky Michael-Bolton-type nature of it, creating a unique allure. Regardless, some people genuinely love how others sound when sick.

3. Nerdy, Awkward Men

Some women find nerdy, awkward men alluring for their genuine passion, intellect, and unabashed quirkiness. While they may not fit society's conventional image of a heartthrob, these women genuinely find their authenticity and enthusiasm magnetic.

4. Pointy Canines

It's peculiar how pointy canines can be seen as attractive. Is the subtle hint of danger and mystique accompanying these sharp teeth? Is it the rarity and unconventionality of them? We can chalk this to the influence of hot characters from our favorite vampire movies.

5. Mental Disorders

Attraction toward individuals with mental disorders is a complex and sensitive topic. But, yes. Some people are drawn to the depth and complexity that can come with these conditions. It's not so much the disorder itself but the unique perspective, creativity, and emotional intensity that individuals may possess.

6. Chubby, Hairy, Older Men

Maybe this isn't so odd… or is it? Anyway, there are a lot of young, beautiful women, some in their late teens, who find chubby, hairy, and older men attractive. They say their characteristics exude confidence, maturity, and a sense of security. The comfort of snuggling up to a warm, bear-like embrace or the wisdom that comes with age can be incredibly appealing.

7. Bald Women

Believe it or not, most people find bald women beautiful. Some appreciate beauty beyond traditional beauty standards in a world obsessed with luscious locks and frizzly curls. It could be the boldness and self-assuredness often accompanying a shaved head or the unique and striking appearance that sets them apart from the crowd.

8. Girls Dressed Like Clowns

Now, this one truly falls into the realm of the whimsically strange. A contributor reveals that the element of playfulness and theatricality gives them butterflies. The vibrant colors, exaggerated features, and sheer audacity to embrace such a unique style can captivate those who adore the unconventional. Pretty weird, right? Well, attraction knows no boundaries, even when it takes the form of a colorful, giggling jester.

9. Visible Clavicle

Ah, the allure of the visible clavicle is a seemingly odd attraction growing into a beauty standard. Some people love the delicate curve of a collarbone peeking through. It's a subtle and understated feature that adds a hint of sensuality, leaving just enough to the imagination.

10. Big Noses

In a society where people spend fat bucks to make their noses slimmer or smaller, it's pretty great to know that some people love big noses. Big noses are all about personality, character, and making a statement. They're like a built-in conversation starter, a nose that commands attention. Yes, we said it.

11. Muscular Women

Flex those biceps and strike a power pose because muscular women redefine the game of beauty. Some men love it when a woman is physically strong and brings an undeniable aura of confidence, determination, and badassery. One even says he loves a woman who “is easily capable of pinning him against a wall!”

12. Stuttering

Stuttering? More like stylish verbal gymnastics! A user shares their peculiar appeal in hearing words trip and tumble in the most delightful ways. They say it adds a sprinkle of unexpected charm to conversations where pauses become anticipation and stumbles become endearing quirks. There is indeed someone for everyone out there.

13. Flat Chested Women

While many men adore round lady bits, flat-chested women rock the world for a few others. Their elegant silhouettes and undeniable poise make them like modern-day muses, and some men — and women — can't get over the beauty of their simplicity and sophistication. Who needs mountains when you can have a smooth, graceful plain?

14. Amputees

Someone confesses that she finds amputees and men in wheelchairs quite hot, and she was not the only one! She doesn't understand why either; there's just something about being in a wheelchair that levels so many folks to their knees.

15. Acne Scars

“Nobody likes acne scars.” Well, guess what? Some people see acne scars as nothing short of epic battle scars. It's like a plot twist in the world of beauty norms. In certain cultures, these scars enhance attractiveness by symbolizing courage and resilience.

So, forget what you thought you knew because acne scars are here to rewrite the rules. They're like little reminders that flaws are not something to be hidden away but rather something to be celebrated. I needed this one.

16. Bowed Legs

Who needs straight and narrow when you can rock adorable bandy legs? We get it. Bowleggedness is a condition that many people want to avoid. But some of us don't mind it, and others LOVE it! After all, a little bend in the knees means you've got more style to showcase.

17. Veiny Arms

The love for veiny arms may sound like something out of a vampire movie, but they're a real-life fantasy. Some women seem to love veiny forearms on men, and men don't understand why. It's obvious; most women love macho men, and veiny arms contribute to the look. Just watch out for people who may mistake you for a walking anatomy lesson.

18. Short, Thin Men

Everyone knows great things can come in small packages. And it's great that, oddly enough, some women would choose short, thin men over the traditional masculine figure. Plus, they make great cuddle companions, perfect for wrapping you up in their compact cuteness.

19. Messy Hair

Not everyone expects your hair to be neat for you to look amazing. Some men (and women) love when you pull that rugged look that messy hair gives. Why spend hours perfecting that salon-fresh look when you can rock the effortlessly chic charm of messy hair? Bedhead becomes a style statement; untamed locks can showcase your rebellious spirit. And there are those out there who'd totally love you for it.

20. Skinny Wrists

It's a good thing that some believe skinny wrists add an air of elegance and grace to your every gesture. They're like slender works of art that highlight your refined taste. So, if you have skinny wrists, let them wave with flair. And hey, they make rocking some fabulous wrist accessories easier, adding a touch of glam to your ensemble.

21. Looking Tired

Would you still crave a whole night's sleep if you could rock the “I woke up like this” tired look? We don't understand this one, but some think looking tired adds a touch of mystery, intrigue, and beauty. But it'd be nice to embrace those dark circles, tousled hair, and a hint of exhaustion like the badge of a well-lived life.

22. Left Handers

Living in a predominantly right-handed world makes the uniqueness of left-handers super attractive. It's like they possess a special charm for being different that some people have revealed that they can't resist. We get it. It can be lovely to see someone who does something atypical so effortlessly.

23. Sleepy Eyes

A sleepy eye can make you look like you've just stumbled out of a fairytale dreamland. It adds a whimsical touch to your gaze, making you appear intriguing and captivating. Those who love it claim it's like a window into your dreamy soul, inviting others to join you on personal adventures.

24. Bossiness

There's something oddly attractive about being told what to do — well, within reason, of course! It can spark excitement, surrendering to someone else's guidance and trust. It's like a thrilling dance of power dynamics and exploration, where the right balance of authority and consent creates an irresistible connection. Remember, it's all about mutual respect and consent, of course.

