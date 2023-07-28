24 of The Greatest Fight Scene of All Time According to Fans

There's nothing like a good fight scene to get the adrenaline pumping.

The best fight scenes are a delicate ballet of expert choreography, incredible editing, and months of training.

Recently, members of a popular film and TV forum compiled what they thought was the greatest fight scene of all time with surprising results.

Here are our picks of the best punch-ups in film and television history.

1- The Princess Bride (1987)

Cary Elwes and Mandy Patinkin trained for months with an expert fencing instructor in preparation for this acrobatic battle of wits and steel between The Dread Pirate Roberts and Inigo Montoya, which opens with the iconic exchange we all know and love.

2- They Live (1988)

The sheer physicality in the fight between Rowdy Roddy Piper and Keith David, in what otherwise amounts to a brawl in an alleyway, really sells the scene in John Carpenter's satirical masterpiece. You can tell Piper and David aren't pulling their punches, and the sheer intensity and brutality as they trade blows is grueling and captivating in equal measure.

3- Oldboy (2003)

One middle-aged man with a hammer vs. dozens of gangsters armed with sticks and knives in a cramped corridor doesn't sound like one of the best fight scenes ever. But this incredible brawl shot in a single take that took three days to get right is probably the closest thing we'll ever see to a Streets of Rage movie.

4- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 13, Episode 5

After Mac and Charlie track down the children who stole Mac's BMX, they find out that the ringleader is the son of a man that bullied them while they were in school, Shawn Dumont. After Dumont refuses to tell his son to return the bike, Charlie and Mac finally stand up for themselves… by savagely beating a group of children half to death. As with all things It's Always Sunny, Hilarity ensues.

5- Eastern Promises (2007)

Viggo Mortensen, butt-naked in a bathhouse, sounds a lot like the start of some shady Lord of The Rings fanfiction but is instead the setting for an unflinchingly violent brawl as all three men scramble to get an advantage in a scene that is as realistic as it is uncomfortable to watch.

6- Kingsman (2014)

You can't blame Colin Firth for getting bored of being known as Mr. Darcy. But how do you solve a reputation for playing the straight man in rom-com? Take part in one of the most over-the-top and gleefully violent fight scenes ever devised. The church scene in Kingsman is comic book violence at its best. An over-the-top brawl with an even bigger body count shows Firth dismantling an entire congregation with anything he can lay his hands on to the solo from Lynard Skinarrd's Freebird.

7- Ip Man (2008)

Any scene with Donnie Yen could have made this list. But this somber fight scene from Ip Man, which sees Yen systematically dismantle 10 guys with black belts in karate with Wing Chun kung fu, demonstrates the style's speed, efficiency, and brutality.

8- Kill Bill Vol 1 (2003)

Tarantino's love letter to exploitation cinema and kung fu movies of the 70s is full of brilliant fight scenes. But the Bride's fight against O-Ren Ishii's army, The Crazy 88, is by far the best. This ten-minute-long sequence is as indulgent as it is violent and an absolute riot of sword-swinging, limb-chopping action. If you want to see the scene as Tarantino intended, make sure to track down the Japanese cut of the movie to see the spectacle with the color restored.

9- Happy Gilmore (1996)

Bob Barker lays out Adam Sandler after a lousy round of golf. It might sound like a tabloid headline, but it is, in fact, the best cameo in Happy Gilmore. Barker, boxing his way around Happy's wild swings before knocking him out with a swift kick, is one of those gag fights you never saw coming.

10- Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3, Episode 16

The final battle between Zuko and his sister Azula is balletic in its execution. The somber sweeping score, as the two trade blows using pillars of fire, looks beautiful and is a fitting finale to this incredible story arc and the series as a whole.

11- The Matrix (1999)

I was so close to putting both the pivotal fights in Wachowski's cyberpunk epic on this list, but in the end, I settled for the train station fight between Neo and Agent Smith over Morpheus vs. Neo.

Though the two are linked both stylistically and narratively, the Smith fight hits harder. It shows Neo winning a mental and physical battle against Smith by realizing his potential and remaining calm, while Smith loses control emotionally and physically. And the slow-mo gunfight at the beginning is easily one of the most iconic in action cinema.

12- Crouching Tiger and Hidden Dragon (2000)

Michelle Yeoh vs Ziyi Zhang fighting in the weapons room is iconic. But moreover, it shows what an incredible martial artist Michelle Yeoh is as she battles with at least half a dozen different weapons in this superb battle as Yu Shu Lien fights Jen Yu to reclaim The Green Destiny sword.

13- Naruto Season 2, Episode 13

Naruto is a series all about epic fight scenes, and Rock Lee vs. Gaara is one of its best. It may not be the flashiest, but it's a masterclass in using action as a characterization as Lee's hard work pitted against Gaara's natural talent. Moral of the story, kids; hard work beats talent every single time.

14- Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

It may be one of the worst Star Wars movies, but Episode I redeems itself by having one of the best lightsaber battles in the whole saga. The climactic duel between Qui-Gon Jinn, Darth Maul, and Obi-Wan Kenobi is an epic showdown showing the differences between the Sith and the Jedi in how they fight and accept their fate. The John Williams theme for the whole thing is also some of the composer's finest work.

15- Family Guy Season 2, Episode 10

Dozens of seasons later, Peter fighting Ernie the Chicken feels like a long-running gag far past its sell-by date. It's a shame because the first time Peter and Ernie had a punch-up in Family Guy is one of the show's best asides, that not only pushes both combatants to breaking point but reminds us all there was a point when Family Guy was irreverent and clever, instead of the “remember that thing” show its become today.

16- Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Martin (John Cusack) and La Poubelle's (Benny the Jet) desperate struggle is swift, brutal, and intense. The two black belts brawl by the lockers at Martin's high school reunion is the film's darkest scene that, reveals how dangerous Cusack's conflicted hitman is.

17- Monty Python and The Holy Grail (1975)

Arthur vs. The Black Knight is one of the most iconic fight scenes ever. It's also one of the funniest. The “invincible” Black Knight refusing to quit, calling a lost arm a flesh wound, kicking Arthur when he loses the other one, before finally being little more than a torso before he finally admits to calling it a draw, is the kind of subtle dig at Anglo-American exceptionalism I can get behind.

18- Daredevil Season 2, Episode 9

During the prison brawl scene in Daredevil, Jon Bernthal shows why he got the part of The Punisher and then some.

As Frank Castle brutally slaughtered each inmate with the ferocity of a vicious animal, it's clear that he is no hero, he is anything but.

19- Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Henry Cavill is an absolute beast in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. His raw power and physicality as August Walker during his bathroom brawl with Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and John Lark (Liang Yang) is stunning. The moment Cavill tosses Yang straight through a mirror like a rag doll is incredible. But the fact Yang manages to get up again is even more so.

20- Anchorman (2004)

The back alley brawl between the San Diego local news crews in Anchorman escalated quickly and ends with Brick killing a man.

The lead-up to the ridiculous brawl is not only hilarious but also an accurate recreation of the metaphorical genital measuring contests during any media scrum.

21- The Witcher Season 1, Episode 1

The massacre that gave Geralt of Rivia the nickname the butcher of Blaviken is not only an incredibly well-choreographed action scene; it also shows how skilled and ferocious a warrior he is. Henry Cavill packed on the muscle and spent months training to be ready to play The White Wolf, and the results speak for themselves.

22- Star Trek Season 1, Episode 18

No list of fight scenes is complete without Kirk's iconic fight against Gorn. No man can land a double-ax handle like William Shatner. No fight scene before or after has been so schlocky but so entertaining.

23- Bridget Jones' Diary (2001)

The English have spent hundreds of years making sure the world thinks they are reserved, sporting and settling any fisticuffs with Queensbury rules. However, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant having a slapping match in a fountain is far closer to the truth of your average middle-class punch-up than most Englishmen would like to admit.

24- Rocky IV (1985)

Everyone has a favorite Rocky fight. Some enjoy watching Stallone go the distance in the Oscar-winning original or his triumph over Apollo Creed at the end of Rocky II. But for my money, the best main event in the series was Balboa vs. Drago in Rocky IV. The stakes had never been higher; this wasn't just another fight; it was revenge.

25- Atomic Blonde (2017)

The corridor scene in Atomic Blonde is as exhausting to watch as it must have been to film. Charlize Theron goes through the wringer in this savage single-take-action scene which sees MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) fight for her life against a gang of Soviet assassins in an East Berlin apartment block, with far too many concrete steps.

Source: (Reddit).